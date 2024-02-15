F1 Nation: Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari - The Inside Story

In what is being heralded as a landmark transition within Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton is set to don the iconic Ferrari scarlet starting in 2025. The ripple effects of this monumental shift are anticipated to be felt across the entire motorsport landscape, from Mercedes and Ferrari to the broader driver market.

In a riveting special of F1 Nation, host Tom Clarkson delves deep into the narrative of Hamilton's groundbreaking move to Ferrari, securing exclusive insights into the saga. F1 expert and broadcaster Lawrence Barretto sheds light on the relentless efforts by Ferrari to secure Hamilton's services, detailing the factors that led to their eventual success. Providing perspectives from Italy, seasoned journalist Roberto Chinchero offers an analysis of the local reaction to this news. Meanwhile, Rob Smedley, with his rich history as a former Ferrari race engineer, offers a glimpse into what the future holds for Hamilton as he prepares to embark on this new chapter with the Maranello squad.

This episode promises to unpack the strategic manoeuvres and behind-the-scenes dynamics that culminated in one of the most significant driver movements in Formula 1 history, setting the stage for a new era in the sport.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: