F1 Nation: Frank Williams Tribute + Saudi F1 GP Preview

‘I was in awe of Sir Frank’, says Damon Hill, who won the 1996 Formula 1 World Championship with Williams. ‘There’ll be so many people who were touched by his organisation, his determination to succeed and his love of motor racing’. Damon, TC and Natalie reflect on Sir Frank’s incredible passion and spirit. With his passing at the age of 79 he leaves behind a remarkable legacy, and the team he drove forwards for 40 years races onwards this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

CEO of the Saudi Grand Prix, Martin Whitaker, gives us a detailed look at the Jeddah Corniche circuit, and reveals its insane top speeds. Plus, we go inside the minds of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton with a world-leading expert in driver psychology - Dr Riccardo Ceccarelli of Formula Medicine. He tells us how the two title rivals differ mentally, and which one is better suited to the immense pressure building at the end of this nail-biting season.

