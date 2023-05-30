F1 Nation: 2023 Monaco F1 GP review

In the face of variable weather conditions, the Monaco Grand Prix provided a stern challenge for the finest of Formula 1. The qualifying round became a riveting spectacle as Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso delivered thrilling performances during the final sector, coupled with Esteban Ocon's remarkable lap - truly making it a Saturday for the history books. However, the events of Sunday took an even more breathtaking turn.

Joining our host, Tom Clarkson, for a recap of this unforgettable F1 weekend are two seasoned Monaco GP veterans: Pedro de la Rosa and Alex Wurz. The trio delve into the intricacies of the event, from Verstappen's secret to acing the pole position lap, to what made Ocon's achievement extraordinary, and the debated avoidability of Charles Leclerc's penalty.

The discussion extends to the actual Grand Prix, as the team explores topics such as tyre choices, race strategy, and the finesse required to navigate the track under damp conditions. We get insights from the drivers themselves - Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon, Carlos Sainz, Lando Norris, and Sergio Perez, who finds himself trailing his teammate by 39 points in the World Championship.

Andrew Shovlin, the Chief of Trackside Engineering for Mercedes, outlines the anticipated benefits from the team's latest enhancements. Furthermore, our host Tom, along with 'The Barcelona Bullet' and Alex, provide insight into the physical demands the Spanish Grand Prix poses on the drivers and the implications for the teams' upgrade strategies.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: