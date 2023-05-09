F1 Nation: 2023 Miami F1 Grand Prix podcast review

Max Verstappen put on a stunning show at the Miami Grand Prix, surging from P9 to P1 to claim his third victory of the season and extend his lead over teammate Sergio Perez in the Drivers' World Championship by 14 points. In this podcast, former McLaren driver Pedro de la Rosa and De Telegraaf journalist Erik van Haren break down the race and offer their insights. Erik delves into Max's mindset coming into the weekend following his frustrations in Baku and the influence of his father, Jos Verstappen, on his racing.

Meanwhile, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner explains how strategy was the deciding factor in the team's fourth 1-2 finish of the year. George Russell also joins in to share his thoughts on his impressive P4 finish and what Mercedes has in store for the upcoming race at Imola. Lando Norris gives an honest assessment of McLaren's lack of performance, while Alpine's Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon celebrate their first top-10 finishes in three Grands Prix, and team principal Otmar Szafnauer shares how the team's upgrades paid off in Azerbaijan. Additionally, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz reflects on his second consecutive P5 finish.

