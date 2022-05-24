F1 Nation: 2022 Spanish F1 GP Review podcast

The Spanish Grand Prix was an old-school, drama-filled fiesta. Charles Leclerc led the race early on, until unreliability struck his Ferrari, which left Max Verstappen to take his fourth win of the year. But it was far from easy for Max: his race included a spin, a DRS failure and a breathtaking battle for the lead with George Russell.

You read that right: Merc were back in Barca! Russell took the final podium place behind Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull. Tom Clarkson is joined by Alex Wurz, three time finisher in F1 and two-time winner of Le Mans, and Natalie Pinkham to assess the drama that unfolded over 66 laps. This week's guest line up includes Red Bull's Christian Horner and Adrian Newey, Mercedes’ chief engineer Andrew Shovlin, Pirelli boss Mario Isola, Ferrari test driver Marc Gené and Carlos Sainz Snr.

