F1 Nation: 2022 Spanish F1 GP preview podcast

F1 teams are bringing big car updates to Barcelona. Will they transform the race result? Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin are among those expected to bring new parts to the party, hoping to make leaps in performance.

Tom Clarkson, Natalie Pinkham, tech expert Albert Fabrega and ex-Renault F1 racer Jolyon Palmer look ahead to the Spanish Grand Prix: why effective upgrades are so difficult to achieve in 2022, the championship battle, why Max Verstappen’s third-to-first Miami win means so much, the midfield scrap and the chances of Carlos Sainz or Fernando Alonso delighting their home crowd in Barcelona.

