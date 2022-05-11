F1 Nation: 2022 Miami F1 GP Review podcast

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is on a roll. He took his second straight win on F1’s first visit to Miami, but Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz kept Ferrari at the top of both championships. Which team’s got the upper hand heading to Barcelona? Tom Clarkson and Sam Power are joined by former F1 and current IndyCar driver Marcus Ericsson to dissect what we learned from the Miami GP.

There’s reaction and insight from Adrian Newey and Christian Horner at Red Bull, Alex Albon at Williams, Valtteri Bottas at Alfa Romeo, Andreas Seidl at McLaren and James Vowles at Mercedes. Plus, hear from two drivers aiming to be the USA’s next F1 star: Williams Academy and F2 driver Logan Sargeant, and IndyCar’s Colton Herta, who’s testing a McLaren later this year.

