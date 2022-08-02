F1 Nation: 2022 Hungarian F1 GP Preview Podcast

After a weekend of shocks, on and off-track, Spanish F1 writer Jesus Balseiro of Diario AS and Fred Ferret from French newspaper L’Equipe join Tom Clarkson to review all the action from the Hungarian Grand Prix. Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner unpicks a magnificent - and unexpected - Max Verstappen victory. Mercedes’ Director of Trackside Engineering Andrew Shovlin reflects on the team’s pre-summer surge in performance. German journalist Michael Schmidt gives his take on Sebastian Vettel’s retirement. Plus, Tom, Jesus and Fred discuss Ferrari’s strategy, Alpine’s fight with McLaren and Fernando Alonso’s surprise move to Aston Martin for 2023.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: