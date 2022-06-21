F1 Nation: 2022 Canadian F1 Grand Prix Review Podcast

Max Verstappen drove like a champion in Canada, and is now 46 points clear at the top of F1’s Drivers’ standings. Could Carlos Sainz have caught him in Canada? Can Ferrari catch him this season? Joining Tom Clarkson to debrief after the Canadian Grand Prix is 1997 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve and Josh Hill – son of ’96 champ Damon.

They hear from Ferrari’s Jock Clear – who says Leclerc’s terrific recovery drive to P5 wasn’t the maximum result possible – and Red Bull’s Christian Horner, who’s in awe of how Verstappen is performing this season. Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer takes us inside Fernando Alonso’s epic qualifying performance and Alfa Romeo’s Fred Vasseur celebrates more points for Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

