F1 Nation: 2022 Brazilian F1 GP Preview

It's an F1 Sprint weekend which could shake up the championship order. Pérez vs Leclerc, Ferrari vs Mercedes and McLaren vs Alpine are just some of the battles being fought in Brazil.

Tom Clarkson, Damon Hill and Jolyon Palmer discuss them all. Plus, Jolyon's take on Max Verstappen's dominant season, a possible re-union for his former teammates Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg at Haas in 2023 and Lewis Hamilton's resurgence in 2022. Then, in Ask Damon, the 1996 world champ remembers the time he fought Ayrton Senna for the win in Brazil.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: