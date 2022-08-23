F1 Nation: 2022 Belgian F1 GP Preview Podcast

‘What’s the weather forecast?’ will be a much asked question this weekend. Can Charles Leclerc cut Max Verstappen’s 80-point championship lead? What’s next in the fast-moving 2023 driver market?

Natalie Pinkham, Tom Clarkson and Damon Hill are back after the summer break for an in-depth chat about how to go fast on the Spa Francorchamps circuit, what the future may hold for Daniel Ricciardo, and the new F1 rule change which might shake up the order.

