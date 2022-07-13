F1 Nation: 2022 Austrian F1 Grand Prix Review Podcast

Charles Leclerc is back on top of the F1 podium, but what does victory in Austria mean for his title hopes? How worried are Ferrari about the engine issue which ended Carlos Sainz’s race and robbed them of a likely 1-2 finish? Max Verstappen still leads the championship by 38 points, but are there problems Red Bull must solve to keep him ahead?

Tom Clarkson and Natalie Pinkham chat through all that plus Mercedes and McLaren with Channel 4 TV pundit Billy Monger and British Touring Car Championship racer Jade Edwards. Williams driver Alex Albon, Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner, Aston Martin boss Mike Krack and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon drop by to give their views on the race weekend. So does Yuki Tsunoda, but he’s slightly pre-occupied with his post-race yoghurt…

