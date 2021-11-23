F1 Nation: 2021 Qatar F1 GP Review Podcast

They were light years ahead of the rest in Qatar. As F1 heads for hyper-speed Saudi, just 8 points split Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Max can land the knock-out punch in this astonishing title fight in Jeddah, but as Tom Clarkson and Damon Hill explore, it looks like we’re heading for a breathless, brilliant final-race showdown.

The pair analyse how each title challenger got the most out of the Qatar F1 GP, how Verstappen can win the title in Saudi Arabia, and whether he or Lewis Hamilton will be feeling more confident heading into the final two races. Elsewhere, what was the secret to Fernando Alonso’s joyous return to the podium, and have Ferrari struck the decisive blow in their P3 fight with McLaren?

TC and Damon are joined by MBC Action F1 TV presenter and host of the official Saudi F1 GP podcast, Sabine Sassine, who tells us why there’s no room for any mistakes at the unforgiving Jeddah Corniche Circuit, especially if a December rain shower blows by.

