F1 Nation: 2021 Italian F1 GP Review

Phew, what a race! Once again the Italian Grand Prix at Monza delivered another humdinger of an event, full of action and incident. Here to discuss it all are Damon Hill, Natalie Pinkham and Tom Clarkson, who begin by talking about race winner Daniel Ricciardo’s remarkable weekend and recent uptick in form.

Then they get into the thorny subject of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen’s latest clash and whether it sets a precedent moving forwards. Plus there’s all the usual behind-the-scenes stories from the paddock AND another helping of Ask Damon, with listener questions of legends racing in a sprint series and team orders.

