F1 Nation: 2021 Brazilian F1 GP review

"This is what a World Championship battle should look like", Lewis Hamilton said after he and Max Verstappen staged an all-time classic in Sao Paulo. Grid penalties, a disqualification from qualifying and a magnificent Verstappen drive couldn’t stop Hamilton from taking win 101.

TC and Pinks dive into how he did it with Mercedes’ Andrew Shovlin, who explains the driving skills and secrets Hamilton used to chase down Max Verstappen and take the win. Plus, the inside story of Lewis’ DRS infringement, and why the race win has transformed the team’s championship hopes.

Also on the show: Felipe Massa tells us why he thinks Max Verstappen is ‘ready to win’ the 2021 world title, and - after hours of driving it in the simulator - Red Bull’s Alex Albon gives his take on Qatar’s Losail International Circuit, and whether it will suit his team or the Silver Arrows best.

