In this episode of the F1 Explains podcast, Red Bull Racing's Head of Race Strategy Hannah Schmitz joins Christian Hewgill in the paddock to answer listener questions about how race strategy is planned and executed.

She explains how strategists prepare for a Grand Prix weekend, what they look for during free practice, why they sit on the pit wall, and how drivers contribute to the decisions being made.

Schmitz also discusses whether F1 teams use AI in their strategy work, shares her own journey to becoming Head of Race Strategy at Red Bull, and reflects on what it's like working with Max Verstappen. She closes with some standout moments from her successful years with the team.

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About the publisher Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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