

In this episode of the F1 Explains podcast, Christian Hewgill explores how Formula 1's high-speed action is captured and broadcast to viewers around the world, in the first of a two-part special.

The focus here is the trackside operation, from how many cameras are positioned around a circuit to what determines their placement and the skills required of the operators.

Senior Broadcast Director Dave Beech and camera operator Richard Harris share behind-the-scenes insight into the tools available to crews and how they fit into the broader production.

They also explain what happens in the gallery at the track and back at F1's headquarters in the UK, offering a rare look at the scale of the operation. Part two will cover aerial filming, featuring the helicopter camera operator and drone pilot.

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About the publisher Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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