F1 Explains: Ask an F1 CEO with McLaren's Zak Brown

In this episode of the F1 Explains podcast, McLaren CEO Zak Brown sits down with Christian Hewgill in the paddock to field listener questions about what the top job at an F1 team actually involves. He covers how much say a CEO has in choosing drivers, the decision-making behind where sponsor branding goes on the car and team apparel, and who ultimately picks the team's livery.

Brown also walks through a typical day away from the circuit and a race weekend, including his duties on the pit wall during sessions and where the boundaries lie between him and Team Principal Andrea Stella. To finish, he recounts the path that led him to the McLaren CEO role.

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About the publisher Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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