F1 Explains: Allan McNish on Audi's First Season

In this episode of the F1 Explains podcast, recorded live on stage at the São Paulo Grand Prix, Christian Hewgill is joined by Audi Racing Director Allan McNish. McNish reflects on the immense effort put in by the team during their first season as both a constructor and engine manufacturer, and explains why 2026 was such a significant challenge despite everyone in F1 pushing flat-out.

He discusses the key lessons learned from Audi's debut year, the team's goals for the remainder of the season, and their long-term ambitions. The former F1 driver and Le Mans winner also answers audience questions about how personnel cope with the demanding travel schedule, competing in a different country every weekend and spending long stretches away from home.

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About the publisher Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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