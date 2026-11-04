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Next session BR São Paulo Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session BR São Paulo Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

F1 Beyond The Grid's "Legends": Nico Rosberg's 2026 Interview

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F1 Beyond The Grid's "Legends": Nico Rosberg's 2026 Interview
Victor R. 1 min read
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In this F1 Beyond The Grid episode, Nico Rosberg sits down with Tom Clarkson a decade on from his 2016 World Championship. He recalls the terrifying pressure that followed him through the season, along with the persistent fear that another opportunity might never come.

Rosberg explains how he pursued improvement in every area, from sleep schedules to the paint on his helmet, in pursuit of an edge. He also revisits his clashes with Mercedes teammate and title rival Lewis Hamilton, the strain those moments placed on their relationship, and the critical overtake in the title-deciding race that left him shaking inside the car.

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Victor R.

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Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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