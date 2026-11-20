F1 Beyond The Grid: McLaren's Chief Designer Rob Marshall's Interview
In this episode of the F1 Beyond The Grid podcast, McLaren Chief Technical Officer and Chief Designer Rob Marshall joins Tom Clarkson to discuss the art of designing a championship-winning Formula 1 car.
Having watched Lando Norris drive his 2025 machine to glory, Marshall reflects on a career that includes title success with Red Bull, Renault, Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, and Fernando Alonso.
He explains his approach to car design, how a machine is developed around its drivers, and how winning a championship transforms F1 stars into "different beasts."
Marshall also shares what he learned from Adrian Newey during their time together at Red Bull, recalls a secret innovation that helped Alonso win the 2005 title with Renault, and looks back on his early engineering experiments as a teenager.