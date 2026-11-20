

In this episode of the F1 Beyond The Grid podcast, McLaren Chief Technical Officer and Chief Designer Rob Marshall joins Tom Clarkson to discuss the art of designing a championship-winning Formula 1 car.

Having watched Lando Norris drive his 2025 machine to glory, Marshall reflects on a career that includes title success with Red Bull, Renault, Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel, and Fernando Alonso.

He explains his approach to car design, how a machine is developed around its drivers, and how winning a championship transforms F1 stars into "different beasts."

Marshall also shares what he learned from Adrian Newey during their time together at Red Bull, recalls a secret innovation that helped Alonso win the 2005 title with Renault, and looks back on his early engineering experiments as a teenager.

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About the publisher Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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