F1 Beyond The Grid: Lando Norris Discusses His Current Form

has taken advantage of the strength of the last two McLaren cars to finally become an F1 race-winner.

In this episode of F1: Beyond The Grid, Norris discusses his journey since winning the 2024 Miami Grand Prix, his maiden victory.

Norris has won the last two races and is right in the fight for the World Drivers' Championship with his teammate Oscar Piastri.

Enjoy as Norris discusses his season with Tom Clarkson.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: