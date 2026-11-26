

In this episode of the F1 Beyond The Grid podcast, comedian Jack Whitehall joins Tom Clarkson to talk about his love for Formula 1. A regular in the paddock and an official "Friend of F1," Whitehall reflects on what draws him to the sport, what racing shares with stand-up comedy, and why Kimi Antonelli is unlike any other sportsperson he has met.

He also shares stories from his time around the paddock, including fearing for his life on a hot lap with Valtteri Bottas, being teased by Lewis Hamilton for not being able to drive, checking jokes with George Russell, and Toto Wolff's roast request. Whitehall also recalls the former schoolmate who beat him to the role of James Bond.

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About the publisher Victor R. Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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