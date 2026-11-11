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F1 Beyond The Grid: Bruno Senna's 2026 Interview

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F1 Beyond The Grid: Bruno Senna's 2026 Interview
Victor R. 1 min read
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In this episode of the F1 Beyond The Grid podcast, former F1 driver and Ayrton Senna's nephew, Bruno Senna, joins Tom Clarkson to discuss the enduring legacy of the three-time World Champion. He shares details of recent champion Kimi Antonelli's visit to the Senna family farm, where the Italian drove one of Ayrton's cars and tackled a go-kart track designed by the Brazilian legend himself.

Bruno reflects on his uncle's iconic 1991 home victory in Brazil, where an exhausted Senna celebrated while stuck in sixth gear. He also reveals how Ayrton taught him to fight on track, preparing him for his own F1 career with Hispania, Lotus, and Williams in the early 2010s.

The conversation highlights the work of the Senna Foundation, which has helped educate 30 million children in Brazil since its founding. Bruno also praises today's Brazilian F1 talents, Gabriel Bortoleto and Rafael Camara.

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Victor R.

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Victor R.

Victor R. López is a Venezuelan journalist from Tumeremo who focuses on Formula 1 and motorsport. He covers driver news, race weekends and key stories from across the sport for F1-Fansite.com.

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