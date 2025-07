Current Mercedes simulator driver had a particular F1 career.

From testing and making his debut in 2002 for Minardi, entering the 2005 Malaysian Grand Prix with BAR Honda, and earning a full-time drive in 2007 with Super Aguri, Davidson has certainly done a lot of work in F1.

Here, he discusses his racing career with F1: Beyond The Grid podcast host, Tom Clarkson

Enjoy!

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: