Alex Zanardi: 2020 Beyond the Grid interview

Alex Zanardi only raced in F1 41 times, never finishing higher than sixth. But for millions of fans around the world, he remains both a hero and an inspiration. A dazzling racer, who only really showed his true talent in IndyCars,

Zanardi’s career story took an unexpected turn in 2001 when he was gravely injured in a Champ Car race and had both legs amputated. But remarkably, Zanardi would battle back. Battle back to race again at the top level in touring cars, but perhaps even more remarkably, battle to the top of the Olympic rostrum, having taken up and then completely dominated in paracycling. On this week’s show, he tells the full, incredible story.





