Third Free Practice Results & Report 2023 Japanese F1 Grand Prix
Event: Japanese Grand Prix
Track: Suzuka Circuit
Weather: dry 28.5°C
Tarmac: dry 45.7°C
Humidity : 46%
Wind : 10.8 km/h S
Pressure: 10140 mbar
Halfway Order during FP3
Halfway the session the top 10 order drivers all used the soft Pirelli tyres and the order was: 1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:30.960, 2. Lando Norris (McLaren) +0.214, 3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +0.736, 4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +0.810, 5. George Russell (Mercedes) +0.8.20, 6. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) +0.822, 7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +0.931, 8. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +1.041, 9. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) +1.127 & 10. Alex Albon (Williams) +1.153.
Quickest Sector Times
The fastest sectors times during this final practice were:
- Sector 1: 31.307 sec. by Lando Norris (McLaren MCL60)
- Sector 2: 40.859 sec. by Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB19)
- Sector 2: 18.047 sec. by Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB19)
The fastest lap time of last year during FP3 was a 1:30.671, set by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB18 on a set of soft tyres.
FP3 Times Table 2023 Japanese GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:30,267
|11
|S
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:30,507
|+0,240s
|15
|S
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:30,555
|+0,288s
|14
|S
|4
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:31,004
|+0,737s
|11
|S
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:31,022
|+0,755s
|19
|S
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:31,137
|+0,870s
|19
|S
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:31,159
|+0,892s
|12
|S
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:31,505
|+1,238s
|9
|S
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:31,549
|+1,282s
|15
|S
|10
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:31,668
|+1,401s
|14
|S
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:31,699
|+1,432s
|14
|S
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:31,880
|+1,613s
|15
|S
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:31,924
|+1,657s
|12
|S
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:31,951
|+1,684s
|17
|S
|15
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:31,979
|+1,712s
|12
|S
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:32,002
|+1,735s
|12
|S
|17
|40
|Liam Lawson
|AlphaTauri
|1:32,048
|+1,781s
|17
|S
|18
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:32,113
|+1,846s
|11
|S
|19
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:32,154
|+1,887s
|18
|S
|20
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:32,199
|+1,932s
|14
|S
