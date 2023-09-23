Third Free Practice Results & Report 2023 Japanese F1 Grand Prix

Event: Japanese Grand Prix
Track: Suzuka Circuit

Weather: dry  28.5°C
Tarmac: dry  45.7°C
Humidity : 46%
Wind : 10.8 km/h S
Pressure: 10140 mbar

Halfway Order during FP3

Halfway the session the top 10 order drivers all used the soft Pirelli tyres and the order was: 1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:30.960, 2. Lando Norris (McLaren) +0.214, 3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +0.736, 4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +0.810, 5. George Russell (Mercedes) +0.8.20, 6. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) +0.822, 7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +0.931, 8. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +1.041, 9. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) +1.127 & 10. Alex Albon (Williams) +1.153.

Quickest Sector Times

The fastest sectors times during this final practice were:

  • Sector 1: 31.307 sec. by Lando Norris (McLaren MCL60)
  • Sector 2: 40.859 sec. by Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB19)
  • Sector 2: 18.047 sec. by Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB19)

The fastest lap time of last year during FP3 was a 1:30.671, set by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB18 on a set of soft tyres.

FP3 Times Table 2023 Japanese GP

P No Driver Team Time 1st Gap Laps Tyres
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:30,267 11 S
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:30,507 +0,240s 15 S
3 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:30,555 +0,288s 14 S
4 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:31,004 +0,737s 11 S
5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:31,022 +0,755s 19 S
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:31,137 +0,870s 19 S
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:31,159 +0,892s 12 S
8 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:31,505 +1,238s 9 S
9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:31,549 +1,282s 15 S
10 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:31,668 +1,401s 14 S
11 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:31,699 +1,432s 14 S
12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:31,880 +1,613s 15 S
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:31,924 +1,657s 12 S
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:31,951 +1,684s 17 S
15 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:31,979 +1,712s 12 S
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:32,002 +1,735s 12 S
17 40 Liam Lawson AlphaTauri 1:32,048 +1,781s 17 S
18 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:32,113 +1,846s 11 S
19 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:32,154 +1,887s 18 S
20 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:32,199 +1,932s 14 S

