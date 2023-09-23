Event: Japanese Grand Prix

Track: Suzuka Circuit

Weather: dry 28.5°C

Tarmac: dry 45.7°C

Humidity : 46%

Wind : 10.8 km/h S

Pressure: 10140 mbar

Halfway Order during FP3

Halfway the session the top 10 order drivers all used the soft Pirelli tyres and the order was: 1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1:30.960, 2. Lando Norris (McLaren) +0.214, 3. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) +0.736, 4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +0.810, 5. George Russell (Mercedes) +0.8.20, 6. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) +0.822, 7. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) +0.931, 8. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +1.041, 9. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) +1.127 & 10. Alex Albon (Williams) +1.153.

Quickest Sector Times

The fastest sectors times during this final practice were:

Sector 1: 31.307 sec. by Lando Norris (McLaren MCL60)

Sector 2: 40.859 sec. by Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB19)

Sector 2: 18.047 sec. by Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB19)

The fastest lap time of last year during FP3 was a 1:30.671, set by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB18 on a set of soft tyres.

FP3 Times Table 2023 Japanese GP

