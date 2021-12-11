Third Free Practice Results 2021 Abu Dhabi F1 GP

Third Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Abu Dhabi F1 GP (FP3)
11 December 2021

Event: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Track: Yas Marina Circuit

Max Verstappen driving the RB16B Honda during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Weather: dry 26.7°C
Tarmac: dry 38.7°C
Humidity: 46.6%
Wind: 0.2 m/s NNW
Pressure: 1018.5 bar

Max Verstappen drove out his pit box very early in the third and final practice for the Abu Dhabi F1 GP. He abouisly was very anxious to see how much faster the Red Bull team had made the RB16B overnight around the Yas Marina track.  His first quick lap was a 1:24.997 min. A few laps later he improved this laptime to 1:24.828 min on the medium tyre.

Twelve minutes into the session Lewis Hamilton entered the track to also check out the Mercedes W12 performance. His first quicklap was a 1:24.241 on soft tyres. The British driver was almost 0.6s faster than Verstappen. Third quickest was Valtteri Bottas on +1.049s with softs. Sergio Perez was 4th on +1.340s with mediums and Antonio Giovinazzi on +1.655s with soft tyres.

Halfway the session Hamilton was still driving on the soft tyres and put in a quick lap again. The Mercedes driven was able to improve his quickest lap time up till then by 0.751s to a 1:23.274 min. At that moment his title rival Verstappen was back in the pits. The Red Bull RB16B was getting a different rear wing to try and improve their performance.

With 17 minutes to go Verstappen entered the track on a new set of softs and the 'new' rear wing. He had to abort his first run because the front tyres seemed to not be in the right windows. On his second attempt he drove a 1:23.488 min and was second fastest now, +0.214s behind Hamilton. Bottas was still 3rd and Lando Norris moved up with the McLaren to P4 on +0.832s with softs. Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda had been quick with the AlphaTauri and was 5th (+949s) on a set of hard compound tyres.

FP3 Times Table 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLaps
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:23,27423
233Max VerstappenRed Bull1:23,488+0,214s23
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:24,025+0,751s21
411Sergio PérezRed Bull1:24,047+0,773s21
54Lando NorrisMcLaren1:24,106+0,832s17
622Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:24,223+0,949s22
710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:24,251+0,977s22
855Carlos Sainz Jr.Ferrari1:24,595+1,321s20
93Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:24,733+1,459s16
1016Charles LeclercFerrari1:24,758+1,484s21
1118Lance StrollAston Martin1:24,821+1,547s22
1231Esteban OconAlpine1:24,834+1,560s18
137Kimi RäikkönenAlfa Romeo1:25,037+1,763s23
1499Antonio GiovinazziAlfa Romeo1:25,048+1,774s18
1514Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:25,094+1,820s19
165Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:25,115+1,841s25
1763George RussellWilliams1:25,220+1,946s22
186Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:25,322+2,048s19
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:25,340+2,066s18
209Nikita MazepinHaas1:26,332+3,058s19

