Third Free Practice Report & Results 2026 Sao Paulo F1 GP

Verstappen Tops São Paulo FP3 as Grid Penalties Mount

Max Verstappen topped final practice for the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix, beating newly crowned World Champion Kimi Antonelli by just 0.025 seconds at Interlagos. The Red Bull driver clocked a 1:11.622 on Pirelli's C5 soft tyres, with Antonelli second on a 1:11.647 and Lando Norris third in 1:11.753. However, extensive power unit changes mean Verstappen is expected to start Sunday's race from the back of the grid.

George Russell finished fourth, 0.184 seconds behind Verstappen, ahead of Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri. Both Ferrari drivers face ten-place grid penalties, while Russell has a five-place drop and Sergio Perez is also facing substantial penalties.

Lewis Hamilton's preparations took an alarming turn when smoke appeared from his Ferrari, ending his session after just seven laps and leaving him 12th. With rain threatening qualifying and several frontrunners facing penalties, Saturday's fastest driver may have little chance of starting Sunday's Grand Prix from pole position.

Verstappen Edges Antonelli in Closely Fought Final Practice

Verstappen arrived at FP3 still seeking improvements after steering and gearshift problems had complicated his Friday running. Red Bull had struggled to resolve the steering issue during FP2, although the Dutchman remained competitive enough to finish third behind Antonelli and Norris.

Saturday's final practice offered a more encouraging picture.

The leading drivers initially concentrated on medium-tyre running before switching to the C5 soft compound during the closing stages. Russell briefly established the benchmark, only for Norris to improve before Antonelli moved ahead with an impressive final sector.

Verstappen then produced the decisive lap, beating the Mercedes driver by just 0.025 seconds.

The narrow margin highlighted how closely matched the leading contenders have become. Norris finished 0.131 seconds behind Verstappen, with Russell another 0.053 seconds back. Leclerc and Piastri completed the top six, although neither could quite match the leading quartet.

Verstappen has now finished inside the top three in every practice session this weekend, extending the competitive form that delivered his sixth Mexico City Grand Prix victory last Sunday.

His pace suggests Red Bull has a car capable of fighting at the front, even if its technical problems have not entirely disappeared. Unfortunately for Verstappen, that performance will not translate into the starting position he would normally expect.

Engine Penalties Leave Verstappen Facing Recovery Drive

Red Bull confirmed during FP3 that Verstappen would receive a new power unit, with several components being replaced beyond his permitted allocation. The resulting penalties are expected to send him towards the back of Sunday's grid.

It is a significant setback at a circuit where the Dutchman has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to recover from difficult starting positions.

Ferrari has adopted a similar approach, installing new internal combustion engines in both Hamilton's and Leclerc's cars. Each driver faces a ten-place grid penalty, while Russell has already incurred a five-place drop after Mercedes fitted another ICE.

Cadillac's Sergio Perez is also expected to start near the rear following multiple power unit component changes.

The unusually large number of penalties threatens to create a starting grid bearing little resemblance to the qualifying classification. Even drivers who secure impressive lap times could find themselves starting behind considerably slower cars.

For Antonelli and McLaren, that presents an opportunity. The Mercedes driver has been consistently quick throughout the weekend, while Norris has finished first, second and third across the three practice sessions.

Racing Bulls and several midfield competitors could also benefit, potentially securing unusually strong starting positions without having to beat the leading teams outright.

The final order will depend on qualifying and the precise application of the penalties, but the prospect of Verstappen, Russell and both Ferraris recovering through traffic adds considerable intrigue to Sunday's race.

Hamilton's Ferrari Smokes After Just Seven Laps

Ferrari's preparations became considerably more difficult when Hamilton encountered technical problems during the first half of FP3.

The seven-time World Champion initially reported vibrations from his car and was instructed to return to the pits. Moments later, he complained about smoke inside the cockpit, with television images showing smoke emerging from the rear of the Ferrari.

Hamilton completed only seven laps and finished 12th, without setting a representative soft-tyre qualifying time.

The timing was particularly unfortunate because Ferrari had already installed a new internal combustion engine, accepting a ten-place penalty in the process. Whether the smoke was directly connected to that replacement remained unclear at the end of the session.

The Scuderia therefore faces the possibility of additional repairs or component changes ahead of qualifying, although no further penalty had been confirmed.

It is a dramatic contrast with Mexico City, where Hamilton secured his 105th career pole position before finishing second to Verstappen. At Interlagos, Ferrari is struggling with reliability rather than converting its potential into lap time.

Leclerc enjoyed a more productive session, finishing fifth after completing his qualifying simulation. Nevertheless, his own ten-place penalty means that even a strong Saturday performance will leave him with considerable work to do on Sunday.

Ferrari's decision to take fresh engines may prove sensible over the remaining races, particularly with wet conditions forecast for the Brazilian grand prix. For now, however, the team has sacrificed grid positions without gaining the trouble-free preparation it desperately needed.

Antonelli and Norris Emerge as Strongest Pole Contenders

With Verstappen facing substantial penalties, Antonelli and Norris appear particularly well positioned to fight for the best starting position.

Antonelli has maintained impressive consistency since becoming Formula 1's youngest World Champion in Mexico. He finished second in FP1, topped FP2 by 0.253 seconds and came within 0.025 seconds of Verstappen in final practice.

The Italian also reported steering-related concerns during FP3, although these did not prevent him from completing a competitive soft-tyre lap.

Norris has been similarly consistent. The 2025 World Champion topped opening practice before finishing second on Friday afternoon and third on Saturday morning. McLaren's improved form is encouraging after a difficult Mexican grand prix, where its qualifying performance failed to match expectations.

Piastri finished sixth, continuing his recovery from missing FP1 while Leonardo Fornaroli completed the team's rookie programme.

Russell also remains a serious contender for outright qualifying honours, despite his five-place grid penalty. His fourth-place finish, just 0.184 seconds off Verstappen's pace, demonstrated that Mercedes has competitive performance in both cars.

The team has an additional incentive to deliver a strong weekend. Having already secured the Drivers' Championship through Antonelli, Mercedes can also clinch the Constructors' title in Brazil.

With Ferrari facing engine penalties and technical concerns, the Silver Arrows have an excellent opportunity to strengthen their championship position.

Racing Bulls Impress While Audi Finally Finds Reliability

Behind the leading six, Racing Bulls delivered another encouraging performance.

finished seventh, ahead of team-mate Liam Lawson in eighth. The pair were separated by approximately a tenth of a second, continuing the team's competitive midfield form.

With several frontrunners facing grid penalties, both drivers could find themselves starting considerably higher than their qualifying positions would ordinarily suggest.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar finished ninth but continued complaining about the handling of his RB22. The Frenchman described the car as extremely difficult to drive, extending a frustrating weekend in which he has struggled to match Verstappen's pace.

Home favourite Gabriel Bortoleto completed the top ten for Audi, providing encouragement after a difficult Brazilian Grand Prix in 2025, when he crashed during both the Sprint and Sunday's race.

Audi also received some welcome relief on the other side of the garage.

Nico Hülkenberg finally returned to the circuit after completing no laps on Friday. Freddie Slater had stopped with a technical problem during his FP1 rookie appearance, and Audi subsequently failed to get Hülkenberg's car ready for FP2.

The team initially suspected a gearbox problem but eventually traced the fault to an electrical connector. Repairs were completed before FP3, allowing Hülkenberg to complete valuable running ahead of qualifying.

Brazilian rookie Rafael Câmara finished 15th for Haas, one place ahead of team-mate Oliver Bearman. The two were separated by just over a tenth, an encouraging result for Câmara during his first Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend.

Stroll's ERS Problem Adds to Technical Concerns

Hamilton was not the only driver whose final practice session was compromised by reliability problems.

Lance Stroll completed just seven laps before Aston Martin identified a suspected Energy Recovery System issue. Mechanics worked on the car wearing specialist protective equipment, with safety barriers erected around the garage.

The precautions reflected the hazards associated with investigating high-voltage hybrid systems. Stroll finished 22nd, missing valuable preparation time ahead of qualifying.

The problem was another unwelcome development for Aston Martin after both its cars retired from the Mexican Grand Prix with power unit-related issues.

Perez also attracted the attention of race control after his Cadillac was reportedly released in an unsafe condition. Replays showed the Mexican driver slowing before removing an object from the cockpit and discarding it beside the circuit.

The incident was referred for a post-session investigation, although no decision had been confirmed in the liveblog.

Extreme Heat and Approaching Rain Complicate Qualifying

Despite predictions of rain, FP3 remained dry throughout, with track temperatures climbing to approximately 54°C during the closing stages.

Those conditions created additional challenges for Pirelli's C5 soft tyres. During Friday's cooler sessions, drivers could sometimes manage two competitive attempts, but the higher temperatures on Saturday appeared to leave only one genuinely effective push lap available.

Tyre preparation therefore became particularly important. A lock-up or excessive temperature build-up on the out-lap could compromise an entire qualifying attempt.

Changing wind conditions added another complication. Williams reserve driver Luke Browning reported a shift of almost 180 degrees in wind direction, making braking points more difficult to judge.

Pirelli has supplied the C3 hard, C4 medium and C5 soft compounds, with the softest selection one step softer than the tyres used at Interlagos last season.

Dark clouds gathered over the circuit during the closing minutes, increasing the likelihood of rain affecting qualifying.

If the track becomes wet, Friday and Saturday morning's dry-weather hierarchy may offer little guidance. The combination of changing grip levels, limited soft-tyre opportunities and substantial grid penalties could produce one of the most unpredictable qualifying sessions of the season.

Verstappen Fastest, but Qualifying Could Tell Another Story

There is no directly comparable FP3 session from 2025 because São Paulo hosted a Sprint weekend last year.

Norris secured Grand Prix pole with a 1:09.511, beating Antonelli by 0.174 seconds before converting that performance into victory. Different technical regulations, tyre compounds and track conditions make comparisons with this year's practice times of limited value.

The more meaningful picture comes from the three sessions completed this weekend. Norris led FP1, Antonelli topped FP2 and Verstappen edged the newly crowned champion by just 0.025 seconds in FP3.

All three have demonstrated the pace to challenge for the fastest qualifying lap. Yet Verstappen's power unit penalties mean that outright speed and Sunday's starting position are unlikely to tell the same story.

For Ferrari, resolving Hamilton's technical problems is the immediate priority, while Russell must qualify as high as possible to minimise his five-place penalty.

Interlagos has a long history of producing unpredictable qualifying sessions, and the approaching rain could make this another. Verstappen has established the fastest single-lap benchmark, but Antonelli and Norris are best positioned to capitalise on a qualifying session in which grid penalties may prove just as influential as outright pace.