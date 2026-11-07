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Next session BR São Paulo Grand Prix · Quali00d 00h 00m 00s

Third Free Practice Report & Results 2026 Sao Paulo F1 GP

Third Free Practice Report & Results 2026 Sao Paulo F1 GP
Leopold 7 min read
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Event: Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Weather: Cloudy & Dry 32°C / 89°F
Tarmac: Dry 49°C / 121°F
Humidity: 86% High
Wind: 21.2 km/h South

Verstappen Tops São Paulo FP3 as Grid Penalties Mount

Max Verstappen topped final practice for the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix, beating newly crowned World Champion Kimi Antonelli by just 0.025 seconds at Interlagos. The Red Bull driver clocked a 1:11.622 on Pirelli's C5 soft tyres, with Antonelli second on a 1:11.647 and Lando Norris third in 1:11.753. However, extensive power unit changes mean Verstappen is expected to start Sunday's race from the back of the grid.

George Russell finished fourth, 0.184 seconds behind Verstappen, ahead of Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri. Both Ferrari drivers face ten-place grid penalties, while Russell has a five-place drop and Sergio Perez is also facing substantial penalties.

Lewis Hamilton's preparations took an alarming turn when smoke appeared from his Ferrari, ending his session after just seven laps and leaving him 12th. With rain threatening qualifying and several frontrunners facing penalties, Saturday's fastest driver may have little chance of starting Sunday's Grand Prix from pole position.

Verstappen Edges Antonelli in Closely Fought Final Practice

Verstappen arrived at FP3 still seeking improvements after steering and gearshift problems had complicated his Friday running. Red Bull had struggled to resolve the steering issue during FP2, although the Dutchman remained competitive enough to finish third behind Antonelli and Norris.

Saturday's final practice offered a more encouraging picture.

The leading drivers initially concentrated on medium-tyre running before switching to the C5 soft compound during the closing stages. Russell briefly established the benchmark, only for Norris to improve before Antonelli moved ahead with an impressive final sector.

Verstappen then produced the decisive lap, beating the Mercedes driver by just 0.025 seconds.

The narrow margin highlighted how closely matched the leading contenders have become. Norris finished 0.131 seconds behind Verstappen, with Russell another 0.053 seconds back. Leclerc and Piastri completed the top six, although neither could quite match the leading quartet.

Verstappen has now finished inside the top three in every practice session this weekend, extending the competitive form that delivered his sixth Mexico City Grand Prix victory last Sunday.

His pace suggests Red Bull has a car capable of fighting at the front, even if its technical problems have not entirely disappeared. Unfortunately for Verstappen, that performance will not translate into the starting position he would normally expect.

Engine Penalties Leave Verstappen Facing Recovery Drive

Red Bull confirmed during FP3 that Verstappen would receive a new power unit, with several components being replaced beyond his permitted allocation. The resulting penalties are expected to send him towards the back of Sunday's grid.

It is a significant setback at a circuit where the Dutchman has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to recover from difficult starting positions.

Ferrari has adopted a similar approach, installing new internal combustion engines in both Hamilton's and Leclerc's cars. Each driver faces a ten-place grid penalty, while Russell has already incurred a five-place drop after Mercedes fitted another ICE.

Cadillac's Sergio Perez is also expected to start near the rear following multiple power unit component changes.

The unusually large number of penalties threatens to create a starting grid bearing little resemblance to the qualifying classification. Even drivers who secure impressive lap times could find themselves starting behind considerably slower cars.

For Antonelli and McLaren, that presents an opportunity. The Mercedes driver has been consistently quick throughout the weekend, while Norris has finished first, second and third across the three practice sessions.

Racing Bulls and several midfield competitors could also benefit, potentially securing unusually strong starting positions without having to beat the leading teams outright.

The final order will depend on qualifying and the precise application of the penalties, but the prospect of Verstappen, Russell and both Ferraris recovering through traffic adds considerable intrigue to Sunday's race.

Hamilton's Ferrari Smokes After Just Seven Laps

Ferrari's preparations became considerably more difficult when Hamilton encountered technical problems during the first half of FP3.

The seven-time World Champion initially reported vibrations from his car and was instructed to return to the pits. Moments later, he complained about smoke inside the cockpit, with television images showing smoke emerging from the rear of the Ferrari.

Hamilton completed only seven laps and finished 12th, without setting a representative soft-tyre qualifying time.

The timing was particularly unfortunate because Ferrari had already installed a new internal combustion engine, accepting a ten-place penalty in the process. Whether the smoke was directly connected to that replacement remained unclear at the end of the session.

The Scuderia therefore faces the possibility of additional repairs or component changes ahead of qualifying, although no further penalty had been confirmed.

It is a dramatic contrast with Mexico City, where Hamilton secured his 105th career pole position before finishing second to Verstappen. At Interlagos, Ferrari is struggling with reliability rather than converting its potential into lap time.

Leclerc enjoyed a more productive session, finishing fifth after completing his qualifying simulation. Nevertheless, his own ten-place penalty means that even a strong Saturday performance will leave him with considerable work to do on Sunday.

Ferrari's decision to take fresh engines may prove sensible over the remaining races, particularly with wet conditions forecast for the Brazilian grand prix. For now, however, the team has sacrificed grid positions without gaining the trouble-free preparation it desperately needed.

Antonelli and Norris Emerge as Strongest Pole Contenders

With Verstappen facing substantial penalties, Antonelli and Norris appear particularly well positioned to fight for the best starting position.

Antonelli has maintained impressive consistency since becoming Formula 1's youngest World Champion in Mexico. He finished second in FP1, topped FP2 by 0.253 seconds and came within 0.025 seconds of Verstappen in final practice.

The Italian also reported steering-related concerns during FP3, although these did not prevent him from completing a competitive soft-tyre lap.

Norris has been similarly consistent. The 2025 World Champion topped opening practice before finishing second on Friday afternoon and third on Saturday morning. McLaren's improved form is encouraging after a difficult Mexican grand prix, where its qualifying performance failed to match expectations.

Piastri finished sixth, continuing his recovery from missing FP1 while Leonardo Fornaroli completed the team's rookie programme.

Russell also remains a serious contender for outright qualifying honours, despite his five-place grid penalty. His fourth-place finish, just 0.184 seconds off Verstappen's pace, demonstrated that Mercedes has competitive performance in both cars.

The team has an additional incentive to deliver a strong weekend. Having already secured the Drivers' Championship through Antonelli, Mercedes can also clinch the Constructors' title in Brazil.

With Ferrari facing engine penalties and technical concerns, the Silver Arrows have an excellent opportunity to strengthen their championship position.

Racing Bulls Impress While Audi Finally Finds Reliability

Behind the leading six, Racing Bulls delivered another encouraging performance.

finished seventh, ahead of team-mate Liam Lawson in eighth. The pair were separated by approximately a tenth of a second, continuing the team's competitive midfield form.

With several frontrunners facing grid penalties, both drivers could find themselves starting considerably higher than their qualifying positions would ordinarily suggest.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar finished ninth but continued complaining about the handling of his RB22. The Frenchman described the car as extremely difficult to drive, extending a frustrating weekend in which he has struggled to match Verstappen's pace.

Home favourite Gabriel Bortoleto completed the top ten for Audi, providing encouragement after a difficult Brazilian Grand Prix in 2025, when he crashed during both the Sprint and Sunday's race.

Audi also received some welcome relief on the other side of the garage.

Nico Hülkenberg finally returned to the circuit after completing no laps on Friday. Freddie Slater had stopped with a technical problem during his FP1 rookie appearance, and Audi subsequently failed to get Hülkenberg's car ready for FP2.

The team initially suspected a gearbox problem but eventually traced the fault to an electrical connector. Repairs were completed before FP3, allowing Hülkenberg to complete valuable running ahead of qualifying.

Brazilian rookie Rafael Câmara finished 15th for Haas, one place ahead of team-mate Oliver Bearman. The two were separated by just over a tenth, an encouraging result for Câmara during his first Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend.

Stroll's ERS Problem Adds to Technical Concerns

Hamilton was not the only driver whose final practice session was compromised by reliability problems.

Lance Stroll completed just seven laps before Aston Martin identified a suspected Energy Recovery System issue. Mechanics worked on the car wearing specialist protective equipment, with safety barriers erected around the garage.

The precautions reflected the hazards associated with investigating high-voltage hybrid systems. Stroll finished 22nd, missing valuable preparation time ahead of qualifying.

The problem was another unwelcome development for Aston Martin after both its cars retired from the Mexican Grand Prix with power unit-related issues.

Perez also attracted the attention of race control after his Cadillac was reportedly released in an unsafe condition. Replays showed the Mexican driver slowing before removing an object from the cockpit and discarding it beside the circuit.

The incident was referred for a post-session investigation, although no decision had been confirmed in the liveblog.

Extreme Heat and Approaching Rain Complicate Qualifying

Despite predictions of rain, FP3 remained dry throughout, with track temperatures climbing to approximately 54°C during the closing stages.

Those conditions created additional challenges for Pirelli's C5 soft tyres. During Friday's cooler sessions, drivers could sometimes manage two competitive attempts, but the higher temperatures on Saturday appeared to leave only one genuinely effective push lap available.

Tyre preparation therefore became particularly important. A lock-up or excessive temperature build-up on the out-lap could compromise an entire qualifying attempt.

Changing wind conditions added another complication. Williams reserve driver Luke Browning reported a shift of almost 180 degrees in wind direction, making braking points more difficult to judge.

Pirelli has supplied the C3 hard, C4 medium and C5 soft compounds, with the softest selection one step softer than the tyres used at Interlagos last season.

Dark clouds gathered over the circuit during the closing minutes, increasing the likelihood of rain affecting qualifying.

If the track becomes wet, Friday and Saturday morning's dry-weather hierarchy may offer little guidance. The combination of changing grip levels, limited soft-tyre opportunities and substantial grid penalties could produce one of the most unpredictable qualifying sessions of the season.

Verstappen Fastest, but Qualifying Could Tell Another Story

There is no directly comparable FP3 session from 2025 because São Paulo hosted a Sprint weekend last year.

Norris secured Grand Prix pole with a 1:09.511, beating Antonelli by 0.174 seconds before converting that performance into victory. Different technical regulations, tyre compounds and track conditions make comparisons with this year's practice times of limited value.

The more meaningful picture comes from the three sessions completed this weekend. Norris led FP1, Antonelli topped FP2 and Verstappen edged the newly crowned champion by just 0.025 seconds in FP3.

All three have demonstrated the pace to challenge for the fastest qualifying lap. Yet Verstappen's power unit penalties mean that outright speed and Sunday's starting position are unlikely to tell the same story.

For Ferrari, resolving Hamilton's technical problems is the immediate priority, while Russell must qualify as high as possible to minimise his five-place penalty.

Interlagos has a long history of producing unpredictable qualifying sessions, and the approaching rain could make this another. Verstappen has established the fastest single-lap benchmark, but Antonelli and Norris are best positioned to capitalise on a qualifying session in which grid penalties may prove just as influential as outright pace.

FP2 Times 2026 Brazil GP

Pos#DriverConstructorCar & EngineLapsTimeTyre
13Max VerstappenMaxVerstappenRed BullRed Bull RB22Red Bull RB22Red Bull Ford DM01191:11.622S
212Kimi AntonelliKimiAntonelliMercedesMercedes W17Mercedes W17Mercedes M17 E…211:11.647+0.025sS
31Lando NorrisLandoNorrisMcLarenMcLaren MCL40McLaren MCL40Mercedes M17 E…221:11.753+0.131sS
463George RussellGeorgeRussellMercedesMercedes W17Mercedes W17Mercedes M17 E…221:11.806+0.184sS
516Charles LeclercCharlesLeclercFerrariFerrari SF-26Ferrari SF-26Ferrari 067/6301:11.896+0.274sS
681Oscar PiastriOscarPiastriMcLarenMcLaren MCL40McLaren MCL40Mercedes M17 E…201:11.935+0.313sS
741Arvid LindbladArvidLindbladRacing BullsVCARB 03VCARB 03Red Bull Ford DM01251:12.060+0.438sS
830Liam LawsonLiamLawsonRacing BullsVCARB 03VCARB 03Red Bull Ford DM01201:12.171+0.549sS
96Isack HadjarIsackHadjarRed BullRed Bull RB22Red Bull RB22Red Bull Ford DM01241:12.213+0.591sS
105Gabriel BortoletoGabrielBortoletoAudiAudi R26Audi R26Audi AFR 26 Hybrid241:12.644+1.022sS
1110Pierre GaslyPierreGaslyAlpineAlpine A526Alpine A526Mercedes M17 E…261:12.644+1.022sS
1244Lewis HamiltonLewisHamiltonFerrariFerrari SF-26Ferrari SF-26Ferrari 067/671:12.833+1.211sM
1327Nico HülkenbergNicoHülkenbergAudiAudi R26Audi R26Audi AFR 26 Hybrid271:12.865+1.243sS
1443Franco ColapintoFrancoColapintoAlpineAlpine A526Alpine A526Mercedes M17 E…251:12.925+1.303sS
1551Rafael CâmaraRafaelCâmaraHaasHaas VF-26Haas VF-26Ferrari 067/6191:12.981+1.359sS
1687Oliver BearmanOliverBearmanHaasHaas VF-26Haas VF-26Ferrari 067/6201:13.109+1.487sS
1723Alex AlbonAlexAlbonWilliamsWilliams FW48Williams FW48Mercedes M17 E…251:13.147+1.525sS
1814Fernando AlonsoFernandoAlonsoAston MartinAston Martin AMR26Aston Martin AMR26Honda RA626H231:13.171+1.549sS
1955Carlos SainzCarlosSainzWilliamsWilliams FW48Williams FW48Mercedes M17 E…211:13.303+1.681sS
2011Sergio PérezSergioPérezCadillacCadillac MAC-26Cadillac MAC-26Ferrari 067/6321:13.573+1.951sS
2177Valtteri BottasValtteriBottasCadillacCadillac MAC-26Cadillac MAC-26Ferrari 067/6191:13.722+2.100sS
2218Lance StrollLanceStrollAston MartinAston Martin AMR26Aston Martin AMR26Honda RA626H71:14.766+3.144sM

Lando Norris was quickest in FP1. The British driver then clocked a 1:11.717 with the McLaren MCL40 also on Soft Pirelli tyres.

The quickest sector times at Interlagos during FP1 where:

  • Sector 1: 18.504 sec. by Lando Norris, McLaren MCL40 #4.
  • Sector 2: 36.460 sec. by Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W17 #12.
  • Sector 3: 15.988 sec. by Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB22 #3.

✅ Check out our 2026 Sao Paulo Formula 1 Grand Prix preview.

What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?

2026 São Paulo F1 GPSão Paulo Grand PrixSao Paulo · round 20 of 23

The Predictor F1-Fansite data model

Championship form and recent form. The starting grid joins in after qualifying, then the chances update.

1Kimi AntonelliKimi AntonelliMercedes · #1235%to win
2Max VerstappenMax VerstappenRed Bull · #316%to win
3Lewis HamiltonLewis HamiltonFerrari · #4412%to win

Beat the PredictorHow it works

Who's on the podium?

Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts.

Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge.

A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up.

6 fans have predicted

Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy.

All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances
#DriverWinPodiumPointsWhy
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes35%78%100%P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5
2Max VerstappenRed Bull16%48%99%P2 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5
3Lewis HamiltonFerrari12%39%98%P3 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5
4Charles LeclercFerrari11%38%98%P5 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5
5George RussellMercedes6.5%23%92%P4 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5
6Lando NorrisMcLaren5.4%20%87%P6 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF
7Oscar PiastriMcLaren2.9%11%68%P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5
8Isack HadjarRed Bull2.3%9.7%66%P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1.9%7.1%52%P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5
10Nico HülkenbergAudi0.9%3.1%28%P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5
11Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls0.7%2.9%27%P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF
12Ryo HirakawaHaas0.6%2.2%18%P21 in the championship · no podium in the last 1
13Pierre GaslyAlpine0.6%2.5%22%P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF
14Oliver BearmanHaas0.6%2.1%20%P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs
15Sergio PérezCadillac0.6%1.6%14%P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5
16Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0.5%1.9%16%P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs
17Franco ColapintoAlpine0.5%1.8%16%P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs
18Carlos SainzWilliams0.4%2.1%19%P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5
19Gabriel BortoletoAudi0.4%2.0%20%P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF
20Lance StrollAston Martin0.4%1.5%14%P24 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs
21Alex AlbonWilliams0.3%1.3%13%P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs
22Valtteri BottasCadillac0.3%1.0%11%P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs

Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%.

Season standings · 2026

1An SionnachAn Sionnach44 pts
2ShroppyflyShroppyfly43 pts
The Predictormodel43 pts
3NobodysperfectNobodysperfect41 pts
4Leopold PleijsierLeopold Pleijsier33 pts
5Jere JyräläJere Jyrälä23 pts
6CasparovicCasparovic20 pts
7ipeluri17 pts
8yheeyhee10 pts
9Juandiez10 pts
10Demireins9 pts
11Kasra8 pts
12bearman's7 pts
13MoMo6 pts
14Raceworks Media6 pts
15Buzzjohn6 pts
16Rahmi Can6 pts
17Killabee6 pts
18Carlo6 pts
19MKLMKL6 pts
20Sudhjd6 pts

How the Predictor works

No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties count as soon as the official starting grid is in.

60%Championship formPoints this season, relative to the leader.
40%Recent formThe last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20.
0%Starting gridHow often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons. Joins after qualifying.

Before qualifying the model is honest about the odds: three or four candidates share most of the chance. After qualifying the grid takes over and the call sharpens.

13/19winners called
1.8/3podium drivers per race
2exact podiums
75prediction points

Calibration this season: when it said 8%, it happened 5% of the time; when it said 16%, it happened 6% of the time.

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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Current Drivers Standings

After round 19 of 23 · Mexico City GP
Pos.F1 DriversPoints
1Kimi AntonelliKimi AntonelliMercedes · #12380
2Up 2 places since the previous roundMax VerstappenMax VerstappenRed Bull · #3261−119
3Lewis HamiltonLewis HamiltonFerrari · #44259−2
2026 F1 Drivers' Standings Championship

Current Teams Standings

After round 19 of 23 · Mexico City GP
Pos.F1 TeamsPoints
1MercedesMercedes W17630
2FerrariFerrari SF-26504−126
3Red BullRed Bull RB22382−122
2026 F1 Constructors Standings 2026 Championship

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