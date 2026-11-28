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Antonelli Sweeps Qatar Practice as Mercedes Dominate FP3

Kimi Antonelli completed a clean sweep of practice for the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix, setting a 1:22.400 on Pirelli's soft tyres to lead FP3 at the Lusail International Circuit. The newly crowned World Champion finished 0.249 seconds ahead of Mercedes team-mate George Russell, with Max Verstappen third, 0.510 seconds off the pace. Isack Hadjar completed the top four for Red Bull, followed by Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

Antonelli's benchmark was 0.677 seconds quicker than his FP2-leading time, confirming that the impressive pace he had demonstrated on medium tyres throughout Friday also translated to the softer C3 compound. Mercedes finished comfortably ahead of its rivals, with Russell enjoying an advantage of more than a quarter of a second over Verstappen.

Red Bull's deficit was particularly concerning given Verstappen's continued complaints about his car's balance, while McLaren struggled to match expectations despite introducing an updated floor. With qualifying approaching, Mercedes appeared to have established a genuine performance advantage at a circuit that rewards precisely the characteristics of its car.

Antonelli Delivers on Softs as Mercedes Pull Clear

Mercedes arrived at final practice having topped both Friday sessions, although interruptions in FP2 had prevented Antonelli and Russell from completing representative qualifying simulations on soft tyres. Saturday therefore offered an important opportunity to establish whether the team's advantage would survive a more meaningful comparison.

The session began unusually quietly, with track temperatures around 30°C and several teams delaying their opening runs. Gasly was among the first drivers on track, recovering mileage after his FP2 accident, while the leading contenders waited for conditions to improve.

When Mercedes eventually began its programme, Russell initially held the upper hand, setting a lap 0.146 seconds quicker than Antonelli. Neither driver enjoyed an entirely straightforward run, with both experiencing moments of oversteer through the final corner as they searched for the limits of grip.

The decisive laps came when the field switched to fresh soft tyres. Verstappen briefly moved ahead of Russell's earlier benchmark by 0.073 seconds, but the Dutchman's time was soon eclipsed. Antonelli delivered a 1:22.400, with Russell subsequently improving to second, 0.249 seconds behind his team-mate.

For Antonelli, it completed an impressive progression across the weekend. His fastest laps in FP1 and FP2 had both been achieved on mediums, while his FP3 performance demonstrated that Mercedes could extract similarly convincing pace from the softest available compound.

Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord acknowledged the team's strong position but was careful not to attach too much significance to practice results.

"We have done it in all the sessions that don't matter, now we have to go out and do it in Qualifying and the Grand Prix," he said.

The W17 appears particularly comfortable through Lusail's medium- and high-speed corners, where sustained aerodynamic stability is essential. Mercedes had struggled more through slower sections in Las Vegas and Brazil, but Qatar's flowing layout plays to its strengths.

Unlike 2026, Qatar hosted a Sprint weekend in 2025, meaning there was no corresponding FP3 session for a direct historical comparison. Instead, Antonelli's progress across three practice sessions provides the clearest indication of how Mercedes has developed its performance throughout the weekend.

Verstappen Faces an Awkward Red Bull Setup Compromise

Verstappen finished third after briefly topping the timing screens, but the final classification disguised another frustrating session for the Red Bull driver.

The Dutchman continued struggling with conflicting handling characteristics through different parts of the circuit. In the fastest corners, he complained of excessive front-end response, while the medium-speed sections produced the opposite problem, leaving him unable to maintain the balance he wanted from corner entry to exit.

That created a difficult dilemma for Red Bull's engineers. Reducing front-wing load might improve the car's behaviour at high speed but risk worsening its performance through the medium-speed bends. Increasing it would potentially solve one problem while making the other more pronounced.

Technical analysis during the session suggested there was no straightforward adjustment capable of resolving both issues, leaving Verstappen to complete his final qualifying simulation with a compromise setup.

Despite those difficulties, his lap was good enough for third, with Hadjar finishing fourth, just 0.177 seconds behind. The result demonstrated that Red Bull remained Mercedes' nearest challenger, although the gap to Antonelli was substantial.

The problem is particularly significant at Lusail, where long-radius corners dominate the lap. Unlike circuits with shorter, sharper turns, drivers must maintain a stable balance over sustained periods of cornering, making Verstappen's complaints difficult to ignore.

Unless Red Bull can find a more satisfactory compromise before qualifying, even a near-perfect lap may not be enough to challenge Mercedes for pole.

McLaren's Updated Floor Fails to Close the Gap

McLaren entered FP3 hoping to improve on its Friday performance after introducing the updated floor it had deliberately kept off the cars during the opening two sessions.

The team had been concerned about damaging the components over Lusail's aggressive kerbs, but both Norris and Piastri ran the newer specification on Saturday. The immediate results, however, were disappointing.

Norris finished sixth and Piastri seventh, with neither driver enjoying a particularly convincing first run on soft tyres. Norris lost rear grip and ran wide during an earlier attempt, while both McLarens appeared unsettled through the circuit's faster sections.

There were also indications that electrical energy management was compromising their performance towards the end of the lap. Technical analysis suggested both drivers were lifting or coasting more than their rivals through the final corners, potentially because the car's aerodynamic drag was increasing energy consumption earlier in the lap.

That explanation remained unconfirmed, but it offered a possible reason why McLaren struggled to match Mercedes despite expecting Lusail's high-speed layout to suit its car.

Friday's FP2 classification had placed Norris and Piastri third and fourth, although both had completed soft-tyre laps while the Mercedes drivers' attempts were disrupted by red flags. Saturday provided a more representative comparison, and the picture was considerably less encouraging.

Ferrari, meanwhile, showed signs of improvement after its difficult Friday. Leclerc finished fifth following the replacement of his damaged floor, while Hamilton ended the session ninth. The seven-time World Champion also returned with a different power unit from his existing allocation after his FP2 stoppage, avoiding a grid penalty.

Although Leclerc managed to finish ahead of both McLarens, Ferrari still appeared some way short of the performance required to challenge Mercedes.

Racing Bulls Strengthen Their Q3 Ambitions

Further down the order, Racing Bulls continued its encouraging weekend, with rookie finishing eighth and Liam Lawson completing the top ten. Team principal Alan Permane had already made clear that anything less than a double Q3 appearance would be disappointing, and Saturday's performance suggested that target was realistic.

The team also investigated how effectively the soft tyres could perform over successive flying laps. If its drivers can progress through Q1 using fewer sets, they could preserve valuable fresh rubber for the decisive qualifying stages.

Audi showed encouraging midfield pace, although Nico Hülkenberg's session was interrupted by a technical concern. The German was initially instructed to minimise gear changes, raising fears of a gearbox or hydraulic problem. The issue was subsequently attributed to a sensor, allowing him to return to the circuit and improve to 11th.

Alpine struggled to reproduce its stronger form from Las Vegas. Gasly completed additional running following repairs to his car after the FP2 accident but finished 14th, with Colapinto 16th. The Argentine was also involved in an impeding incident with Lance Stroll at Turn 10, which the stewards reviewed before deciding no further investigation was necessary.

Beyond single-lap performance, teams continued assessing tyre degradation ahead of Sunday's Grand Prix. Pirelli has supplied its hardest three compounds, the C1, C2 and C3, with a maximum permitted usage of 27 laps per tyre set effectively guaranteeing at least two pit stops.

Early simulations suggested the medium compound could be the preferred race tyre, with the hard potentially becoming more competitive towards the end of a stint. Managing degradation through Lusail's sustained high-speed corners will therefore remain important, regardless of the qualifying order.

Mercedes Enter Qualifying with a Clear Advantage

Antonelli leaves final practice having topped every session at Lusail, leading FP1 by 0.507 seconds, FP2 by 0.127 seconds and FP3 by 0.249 seconds. More importantly, his final benchmark demonstrated that Mercedes' advantage was not restricted to the medium compound that had dominated Friday.

Russell remains his closest challenger, although the Briton has yet to outperform his team-mate in a session. Behind them, Red Bull faces a more fundamental problem than simply finding another few tenths. Verstappen has been unable to achieve the balance he needs across Lusail's different corner types, leaving him at a disadvantage against a Mercedes that appears comfortable throughout the lap.

McLaren's updated floor has yet to deliver an obvious breakthrough, while Ferrari and Racing Bulls could influence the battle behind the leading teams. Qualifying will take place under cooler floodlit conditions, with track evolution, traffic and track limits still capable of affecting the outcome.

Nevertheless, FP3 provided the clearest evidence yet of the competitive order. Mercedes established its advantage on soft tyres under more representative qualifying conditions, while Red Bull's handling difficulties persisted despite another session of setup work.

Antonelli appears to have the fastest car heading into qualifying, the momentum and a perfect practice record. His biggest threat now appears to be Russell rather than Verstappen, whose Red Bull may need more than a flawless lap to overcome Mercedes' advantage.

FP3 Times 2026 Qatar GP

FP2 comparison: Antonelli also set the fastest FP2 time at Lusail yesterday with a 1:23.077 in the Mercedes W17. His lap time this session he was 0.677 sec. quicker.

Quickest sector times:

Sector 1: 30.256 sec by Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes W17).

30.256 sec by Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes W17). Sector 2: 27.704 sec by Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB22).

27.704 sec by Max Verstappen (Red Bull RB22). Sector 3: 24.209 sec by Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes W17).

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What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?

Qatar Grand Prix Doha · round 22 of 23 The Predictor F1-Fansite data model Championship form and recent form. The starting grid joins in after qualifying, then the chances update. 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes · #12 32% to win 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull · #3 18% to win 3 Lando Norris McLaren · #1 11% to win Beat the PredictorHow it works Who's on the podium? Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts. Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge. 1 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 2 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 3 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 Save my podium & join free A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up. 16 fans have predicted Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy. All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances # Driver Win Podium Points Why 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 32% 73% 100% P1 in the championship · 3 podiums in the last 5 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 18% 53% 100% P2 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 3 Lando Norris McLaren 11% 37% 98% P4 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 9.3% 31% 96% P3 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 8.4% 28% 95% P6 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 6 George Russell Mercedes 7.5% 25% 93% P5 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 3.5% 13% 78% P7 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 2.3% 8.0% 60% P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1.6% 6.1% 50% P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1.1% 3.8% 33% P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 11 Nico Hülkenberg Audi 0.7% 2.8% 26% P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 0.6% 2.1% 20% P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 13 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0.6% 2.4% 21% P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 14 Rafael Câmara Haas 0.6% 1.7% 14% P25 in the championship · no podium in the last 2 15 Carlos Sainz Williams 0.5% 2.0% 19% P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 16 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 0.5% 2.2% 19% P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0.5% 1.6% 14% P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 18 Oliver Bearman Haas 0.4% 1.7% 16% P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 19 Alex Albon Williams 0.4% 1.7% 15% P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 20 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0.3% 1.3% 12% P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 21 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0.3% 1.2% 12% P24 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0.3% 1.1% 11% P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%. Season standings · 2026 1 Shroppyfly 51 pts 2 An Sionnach 49 pts P The Predictor model 48 pts 3 Nobodysperfect 45 pts 4 Leopold Pleijsier 36 pts 5 Jere Jyrälä 33 pts 6 ipeluri 29 pts 7 Casparovic 27 pts 8 Demireins 12 pts 9 yhee 10 pts 10 Juandiez 10 pts 11 Kasra 8 pts 12 bearman's 7 pts 13 Mo 6 pts 14 Bugs 6 pts 15 Raceworks Media 6 pts 16 Buzzjohn 6 pts 17 Rahmi Can 6 pts 18 Killabee 6 pts 19 Carlo 6 pts 20 MKL 6 pts How the Predictor works No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties count as soon as the official starting grid is in. 60% Championship form Points this season, relative to the leader. 40% Recent form The last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20. 0% Starting grid How often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons. Joins after qualifying. Before qualifying the model is honest about the odds: three or four candidates share most of the chance. After qualifying the grid takes over and the call sharpens. 14 /21 winners called 1.8 /3 podium drivers per race 2 exact podiums 80 prediction points Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 5% of the time; when it said 15%, it happened 6% of the time.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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