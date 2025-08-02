Third Free Practice Report & Results 2025 Hungarian F1 GP

Event:

Track:

Weather: dry 26-27°C

Tarmac: dry 47-50°C

Humidity : 39%

Wind : 6.8 km/h

FP3 Report – 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix

Papaya Power: Piastri Tops a Fierce Final Practice

Oscar Piastri has fired the first serious warning shot ahead of qualifying at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix by edging out his McLaren teammate Lando Norris in a thrilling final practice session at the sun-drenched Hungaroring. In a McLaren one-two, Piastri’s blistering 1:14.916 lap – purple in all three sectors – was enough to give him bragging rights and keep the Woking squad firmly in control as the grid gears up for a critical qualifying showdown.

It was McLaren's third consecutive session topping the timesheets, but this time the Aussie had the edge over Norris by a razor-thin 0.032s. Charles Leclerc took third for Ferrari, albeit nearly four-tenths off the pace.

Red Bull’s Rollercoaster Continues

If McLaren looked serene, Red Bull appeared rattled. Max Verstappen briefly flirted with the top spot midway through the session, but a costly mistake on his final flying run left him stranded in 12th. After Friday's struggles where Verstappen called the car “undriveable,” the team had hoped for a rebound – but their RB21 remained twitchy and imbalanced in the heat, especially as track temperatures soared past 49°C.

Yuki Tsunoda, now running equal-spec upgrades to Verstappen, didn’t mince words over team radio, clearly frustrated with Racing Bulls’ performance drop after a promising FP2.

Ferrari Flying... But Still Catching Up

Charles Leclerc again played the role of best-of-the-rest, taking third for the third consecutive session – consistency, yes, but always just out of reach of the top McLaren duo. The Monegasque driver showed flashes of pace, even with a trip into the gravel early in the hour, but will need either a mistake from the papaya cars or a moment of magic if he’s to secure his first front-row start at the Hungaroring.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, showed promising signs after overnight setup changes. The seven-time champ looked far more comfortable today, ending up fourth and well ahead of his teammate George Russell, who led early on but faded when the times really mattered.

Antonelli Impresses as Mercedes Keep Watch

Kimi Antonelli gave the Mercedes garage a reason to smile. The young Italian rookie, who’s been under the microscope after a tough run of form, showed composure and precision to finish just behind Hamilton, suggesting the Silver Arrows might have something to say in Q3 – if not quite in the fight for pole.

Former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer summed it up: “If Antonelli can get close to Russell today, I think Toto Wolff will be a happy man.”

Midfield Madness: Aston Martin & Kick Sauber Surge

With Red Bull vulnerable, the midfield sensed opportunity. Aston Martin and Kick Sauber both delivered standout performances, with all four drivers finishing in or around the top 10.

Kick Sauber, in particular, were all smiles after a night of hard work and a curfew break following reliability woes on Friday. Gabriel Bortoleto went ninth, just ahead of Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg – both putting in tidy laps on soft tyres that suggest Q3 is more than just a fantasy.

Stroll and Alonso slotted into P6 and P7, keeping Aston Martin firmly in the hunt. Given their recent slump in form, this weekend could be the turning point they’ve desperately needed.

Spin City & Tyre Trouble

The Hungarian Grand Prix may be held on a permanent circuit, but with low grip levels and relentless traction zones, it’s still a handful – just ask Isack Hadjar.

The Racing Bulls rookie spun at Turn 13 midway through the session, ruining a fresh set of soft tyres in the process and ending up 18th. Logan Sargeant’s temporary replacement Liam Lawson didn’t fare much better in 19th, while Alpine’s Esteban Ocon was dead last despite running the soft compound. Not a happy garage for the French outfit.

Traffic, Temperatures, and Trouble

As usual in Budapest, traffic was a headache for many. The short 4.3km circuit is notoriously tricky for space, and multiple drivers found themselves compromised on flying laps – especially in the final minutes of the session. Both Norris and Leclerc had laps disrupted by traffic earlier in the hour, adding another layer of unpredictability ahead of qualifying.

Tyre management will also be front and centre this weekend. The C5 soft compound is delivering lightning-quick times, but degradation is high in these scorching conditions. With track temps near 50°C and rising, expect strategy to play a big role in both qualifying and the race.

F1’s Pole Position Poker: Who Blinks First?

With four pole positions each this season for Norris, Piastri, and Verstappen, the stage is set for a high-stakes shootout in qualifying. But right now, it’s McLaren’s pole to lose – and Piastri’s confidence is surging just at the right time.

Can Red Bull regroup? Will Ferrari spring a surprise? Could Mercedes muscle in? Or is this the moment Piastri claims control of the 2025 pole battle?

1:16,098 min was the fastest lap time of last year's (dry) FP3 in Hungary. It was clocked by Lando Norris with the Mercedes W15.

