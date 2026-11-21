George Russell topped the third free practice session for the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix with a 1:34.041 on soft Pirelli tyres, finishing an extraordinary 0.911 seconds ahead of Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli. Lando Norris took third for McLaren, followed by Charles Leclerc, Franco Colapinto and Max Verstappen. Russell's lap was just 0.013 seconds faster than his FP3-leading 1:34.054 from 2025. The Briton also topped Thursday's wet FP2, making him the fastest driver in both timed practice sessions ahead of qualifying.

Russell Dominates Las Vegas FP3 as Verstappen Clash Investigated

George Russell delivered a commanding performance in final practice for the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, beating Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli by a remarkable 0.911 seconds. But his impressive pace was overshadowed by a controversial collision with Max Verstappen, leaving the stewards with an incident to investigate ahead of qualifying.

Russell's 1:34.041 was comfortably the fastest lap of the session, with Norris third for McLaren and Leclerc fourth for Ferrari. Colapinto surprised with fifth for Alpine, while Verstappen finished sixth after a frustrating hour featuring steering complaints, traffic and two incidents referred to the stewards.

Following Thursday's rain, FP3 provided the first opportunity to evaluate the cars properly on slick tyres. The rapidly improving circuit complicated comparisons, but Russell's advantage was impossible to ignore.

Russell's Nine-Tenth Advantage Sends a Warning

Mercedes arrived in final practice encouraged by Russell's performance in wet FP2, where he had beaten Pierre Gasly by just 0.071 seconds.

In dry conditions, the Briton established a considerably more commanding advantage.

After completing his initial programme, Russell switched to soft tyres and immediately moved ahead of Verstappen by approximately half a second.

His pace improved as the circuit gained grip. With around five minutes remaining, Russell lowered his benchmark to 1:34.805, already 0.754 seconds ahead of Norris.

Then came his final improvement.

Russell crossed the line in 1:34.041, putting him 0.911 seconds ahead of Antonelli, who had also improved during the closing moments.

It was an exceptional gap between team-mates, particularly considering that both Mercedes drivers had demonstrated competitive pace throughout the weekend.

Russell appeared especially comfortable with the front-end balance of his car, while Mercedes deputy team principal Bradley Lord acknowledged that Antonelli was still struggling with a more sensitive setup.

Tyre preparation was another important factor. Mercedes repeatedly used two preparation laps before attempting a flying lap, allowing the soft compound to reach a more favourable temperature window.

Russell's consistency suggested the approach was working, although different programmes and traffic made the nine-tenth margin an unreliable prediction of the qualifying gap.

The historical comparison was striking. Russell topped FP3 at Las Vegas in 2025 with a 1:34.054, meaning his latest benchmark was just 0.013 seconds faster despite the substantially revised 2026 cars and power units.

One Dry Session to Understand the Cars

FP3 carried unusual importance after rain effectively wiped out the first two practice sessions as opportunities for dry-weather preparation.

Nobody recorded a timed lap in FP1, while FP2 took place entirely on wet-weather tyres.

That left teams with just 60 minutes to understand slick-tyre performance, assess race pace and prepare for qualifying.

With track temperatures around 17°C, conditions were warmer than Thursday but still challenging. Heavy rain had also washed much of the accumulated rubber from the temporary Strip Circuit, leaving the surface particularly slippery.

Drivers immediately headed out on a mixture of medium and soft tyres.

Verstappen briefly led with a 1:36.147, while Hadjar, Norris and Gasly also featured near the front.

However, lap times fell rapidly as the surface improved.

Teams had additional sets of slick tyres available after Thursday's wet running, allowing several drivers to complete more performance runs than usual.

The changing conditions rewarded those who completed their quickest laps late in the session, making track position and tyre preparation critical factors ahead of qualifying.

Verstappen and Russell Make Contact at Turn 14

Verstappen's afternoon was considerably less straightforward.

The Red Bull driver initially complained about the steering, declaring over the radio that the steering rack felt wrong even as he moved to the top of the timesheets.

He subsequently ran wide at Turn 12 after struggling to slow the car sufficiently.

"It just pushed me straight," Verstappen explained.

But the biggest incident came during the final qualifying simulations.

Verstappen overtook Russell along a straight before apparently moving under braking as the Mercedes driver attempted to reclaim the position.

Russell forced his way alongside, and the pair made contact with their rear wheels, leaving Verstappen perilously close to the barriers.

The incident at Turn 14 was referred to the stewards for investigation after the session.

An earlier encounter between Verstappen and Colapinto at Turn 16 also attracted the stewards' attention, while a separate incident involving Albon and Hadjar at Turn 17 was under review.

Verstappen eventually finished sixth, but his position offered limited insight into Red Bull's potential.

The Dutchman demonstrated competitive pace earlier in FP3, yet traffic and interruptions prevented him from establishing a clean final benchmark.

His steering complaints also left Red Bull with another issue to assess, although no specific mechanical fault had been confirmed.

Norris Leads McLaren as Piastri Faces Questions

Norris finished third, maintaining McLaren's position among the potential pole contenders.

The reigning World Champion had looked competitive in Thursday's wet conditions and continued to demonstrate encouraging pace on Friday.

He briefly held second place on medium tyres before the final soft-tyre runs reshuffled the order.

Piastri, however, struggled to match his team-mate.

The Australian slipped outside the top ten despite completing further running on fresh soft tyres.

F1 TV analyst Jolyon Palmer highlighted a 19 km/h difference between the McLaren drivers in the speed trap, suggesting Piastri might not have been receiving the same electrical energy deployment as Norris.

There was no confirmation of a technical problem, but the difference raised questions about whether Piastri's position accurately reflected his performance.

It was particularly unfortunate timing.

Piastri already faces a ten-place grid penalty after taking additional power unit components, making a strong qualifying result essential to limiting the damage.

Colapinto Surprises as Alpine and Racing Bulls Impress

Colapinto provided one of FP3's biggest surprises by climbing to fifth during the closing moments.

His performance followed Gasly's impressive second place in Thursday's wet FP2, suggesting Alpine could be competitive regardless of the weather.

Ferrari remained in contention through Leclerc, who finished fourth after another encouraging performance.

Hamilton endured a more difficult afternoon, with repeated lock-ups preventing him from matching his team-mate's pace.

Racing Bulls also showed promising speed.

Lawson briefly climbed to third on fresh soft tyres, while rookie demonstrated encouraging pace during his first Formula 1 appearance at the circuit.

Hadjar remained competitive despite his incident with Albon, suggesting Racing Bulls could challenge Alpine for places in Q3.

The midfield battle looked considerably closer than Russell's substantial advantage at the front might suggest.

Bearman Survives Unusual Late Spin

Oliver Bearman provided another moment of concern during the closing stages when his Haas suddenly stepped sideways and slid off the circuit.

Replays suggested an unusually abrupt loss of control rather than an obvious driver mistake.

The British driver sounded confused over team radio, raising the possibility of an unexpected problem with the car.

However, no technical failure had been confirmed, making it impossible to establish whether the incident resulted from a mechanical issue, a sudden loss of grip or another cause.

Haas will need to investigate before qualifying.

Bearman also faces a difficult Grand Prix regardless of his qualifying performance, having taken multiple additional power unit components that will send him to the back of the grid.

Piastri and Carlos Sainz face ten-place penalties, while Antonelli has a five-place drop. Lance Stroll is also expected to start further back following additional component changes.

Those penalties could create valuable opportunities for midfield drivers.

Russell Favourite, but Qualifying Remains Unpredictable

Russell leaves final practice with the strongest evidence of qualifying pace.

His 0.911-second advantage over Antonelli was exceptional, particularly on a circuit where the leading teams are normally separated by considerably smaller margins.

Yet there are reasons to question whether Mercedes can reproduce that gap.

Verstappen failed to complete a representative final attempt, Norris remained competitive throughout the session and Leclerc continued to show encouraging speed.

With Pirelli's C3 hard, C4 medium and C5 soft compounds available, tyre warm-up will remain a central challenge when qualifying begins at 20:00 local time.

Mercedes appears to have found an effective approach, but the cold asphalt, long straights and difficulty generating front-tyre temperature could still catch drivers out.

Russell is undoubtedly the driver to beat on the evidence of FP3. Whether his extraordinary advantage represents genuine Mercedes superiority or the perfect combination of tyres, timing and track conditions remains uncertain.

He has set the benchmark. Now Verstappen, Norris and Leclerc must find a way to beat it when pole position is on the line.