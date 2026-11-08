Starting Grid 2026 Sao Paulo Formula 1 Grand Prix
Event: São Paulo Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Interlagos
Formation lap starts Sunday, 9 November 2025, at: 14:00 Local | 18:00 CET | 17:00 UK (GMT) | 09:00 Los Angeles (PST) | 02:00 Tokyo (Monday, JST)
Behind them, the FIA's provisional starting grid contains several surprises. Liam Lawson starts third for Racing Bulls alongside Nico Hülkenberg, who produced an exceptional qualifying performance despite missing both Friday practice sessions through Audi's technical troubles. Isack Hadjar and Oliver Bearman occupy the third row, with Russell seventh ahead of Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon and Oscar Piastri.
Major Engine Penalties Reshape the Grid
Five drivers have received grid penalties for exceeding their permitted power unit allocations, dramatically changing Sunday's starting order.
Charles Leclerc drops from fourth in qualifying to 14th following a ten-place penalty, while Lewis Hamilton faces a staggering 75-place penalty after Ferrari's repeated engine changes. The seven-time World Champion is nevertheless listed 20th on the provisional grid, ahead of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who both received 30-place penalties.
Verstappen's starting position is particularly intriguing. The Dutchman topped FP3 by just 0.025 seconds but will start 21st, despite having demonstrated the pace to challenge for pole. His remarkable victory from 17th at Interlagos in 2024 and recovery from the pit lane to third in 2025 provide ample evidence that he should not be discounted.
What Last Year's Tyre Strategy Tells Us
Tyre management could prove just as important as outright speed during Sunday's 71-lap race.
In 2025, Norris converted pole into victory using a two-stop medium-soft-medium strategy, while Antonelli finished second after starting on softs and switching to mediums for his remaining two stints. Verstappen took a very different approach, recovering from the pit lane to third with a three-stop hard-medium-medium-soft strategy.
Pirelli's 2025 allocation consisted of the C2 hard, C3 medium and C4 soft. The medium and soft compounds proved the most competitive, with degradation making two stops the preferred strategy for most teams. Interestingly, Lawson and Hülkenberg were the only drivers to finish with a single pit stop, demonstrating that tyre preservation could still reward those willing to gamble.
For 2026, Pirelli has selected C3 hard, C4 medium and C5 soft, moving the entire allocation one step softer. Friday's running suggested that thermal degradation and rear tyre wear could become important, making a two-stop strategy a realistic option in dry conditions.
However, the comparison comes with a significant warning. The 2026 cars are fundamentally different, parts of Interlagos have been resurfaced, and further rain could make last year's dry-weather strategy largely irrelevant. Intermediate and full wet tyres may ultimately decide the race.
Norris Faces Antonelli as Verstappen Prepares His Comeback
Norris will be aiming to repeat his 2025 victory, but Antonelli arrives as Formula 1's youngest World Champion and has been consistently competitive throughout the weekend. Mercedes also has an opportunity to secure the Constructors' Championship, providing an additional incentive for the Italian to challenge for victory.
Lawson and Hülkenberg have an equally compelling opportunity. Starting third and fourth, both could find themselves fighting for podium positions if they survive the opening laps and manage the changing conditions effectively.
Further back, Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton and Verstappen face very different challenges, with the faster cars likely to encounter considerable traffic as they attempt to recover positions.
With unpredictable weather, a softer tyre allocation and several established frontrunners starting well down the order, the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix promises a fascinating contest between outright pace, tyre management and the ability to exploit changing conditions.
F1 Starting Grid 2026 Brazilian GP
- #63 George Russell · 5 place grid penalty · Additional power unit element has been used
- #16 Charles Leclerc · Penalty
- #44 Lewis Hamilton · 75 place grid penalty · Additional power unit elements have been used
- #3 Max Verstappen · Penalty
- #11 Sergio Pérez · Penalty
What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?
The Predictor F1-Fansite data model
Championship form, recent form and the official starting grid, grid penalties included · Sun 8 Nov 07:54 UTC.
Who's on the podium?
Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts.
Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge.
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All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances
|#
|Driver
|Win
|Podium
|Points
|Grid
|Why
|1
|Kimi AntonelliMercedes
|43%
|92%
|100%
|P2
|P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 · starts P2
|2
|Lando NorrisMcLaren
|35%
|89%
|100%
|P1
|P6 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P1
|3
|Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
|6.4%
|35%
|98%
|P3
|P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P3
|4
|Isack HadjarRed Bull
|3.2%
|16%
|87%
|P5
|P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P5
|5
|Max VerstappenRed Bull
|1.8%
|9.4%
|71%
|P20
|P2 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 · starts P20
|6
|Charles LeclercFerrari
|1.7%
|8.4%
|67%
|P14
|P5 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P14
|7
|Nico HülkenbergAudi
|1.6%
|8.7%
|70%
|P4
|P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P4
|8
|Lewis HamiltonFerrari
|1.4%
|8.1%
|66%
|P20
|P3 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P20
|9
|George RussellMercedes
|1.1%
|6.3%
|54%
|P7
|P4 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P7
|10
|Oscar PiastriMcLaren
|0.7%
|4.3%
|42%
|P10
|P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P10
|11
|Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls
|0.4%
|2.8%
|26%
|P12
|P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P12
|12
|Gabriel BortoletoAudi
|0.4%
|1.9%
|22%
|P19
|P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P19
|13
|Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
|0.4%
|1.9%
|20%
|P8
|P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P8
|14
|Pierre GaslyAlpine
|0.4%
|2.2%
|24%
|P16
|P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P16
|15
|Valtteri BottasCadillac
|0.3%
|1.6%
|17%
|P18
|P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P18
|16
|Rafael CâmaraHaas
|0.3%
|1.7%
|21%
|P11
|starts P11
|17
|Carlos SainzWilliams
|0.3%
|2.0%
|22%
|P13
|P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P13
|18
|Alex AlbonWilliams
|0.3%
|1.6%
|18%
|P9
|P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P9
|19
|Oliver BearmanHaas
|0.3%
|1.8%
|21%
|P6
|P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P6
|20
|Franco ColapintoAlpine
|0.2%
|1.7%
|19%
|P15
|P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P15
|21
|Lance StrollAston Martin
|0.2%
|1.6%
|18%
|P17
|P24 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P17
|22
|Sergio PérezCadillac
|0.2%
|1.7%
|18%
|P20
|P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P20
Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%.
Season standings · 2026
How the Predictor works
No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties are included: the grid comes from the official starting grid.
Calibration this season: when it said 8%, it happened 5% of the time; when it said 16%, it happened 6% of the time.