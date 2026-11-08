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Starting Grid 2026 Sao Paulo Formula 1 Grand Prix

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Starting Grid 2026 Sao Paulo Formula 1 Grand Prix
Leopold 3 min read
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Event: São Paulo Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Formation lap starts Sunday, 9 November 2025, at: 14:00 Local | 18:00 CET | 17:00 UK (GMT) | 09:00 Los Angeles (PST) | 02:00 Tokyo (Monday, JST)

Lando Norris will start the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix from pole position after mastering treacherous wet conditions at Interlagos. The McLaren driver secured his third consecutive Brazilian Grand Prix pole with a 1:27.470 on intermediate tyres, beating George Russell by 0.204 seconds. However, Russell's five-place grid penalty promotes newly crowned World Champion Kimi Antonelli to second, recreating the front row from last year's race.

Behind them, the FIA's provisional starting grid contains several surprises. Liam Lawson starts third for Racing Bulls alongside Nico Hülkenberg, who produced an exceptional qualifying performance despite missing both Friday practice sessions through Audi's technical troubles. Isack Hadjar and Oliver Bearman occupy the third row, with Russell seventh ahead of Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon and Oscar Piastri.

Major Engine Penalties Reshape the Grid

Five drivers have received grid penalties for exceeding their permitted power unit allocations, dramatically changing Sunday's starting order.

Charles Leclerc drops from fourth in qualifying to 14th following a ten-place penalty, while Lewis Hamilton faces a staggering 75-place penalty after Ferrari's repeated engine changes. The seven-time World Champion is nevertheless listed 20th on the provisional grid, ahead of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who both received 30-place penalties.

Verstappen's starting position is particularly intriguing. The Dutchman topped FP3 by just 0.025 seconds but will start 21st, despite having demonstrated the pace to challenge for pole. His remarkable victory from 17th at Interlagos in 2024 and recovery from the pit lane to third in 2025 provide ample evidence that he should not be discounted.

What Last Year's Tyre Strategy Tells Us

Tyre management could prove just as important as outright speed during Sunday's 71-lap race.

In 2025, Norris converted pole into victory using a two-stop medium-soft-medium strategy, while Antonelli finished second after starting on softs and switching to mediums for his remaining two stints. Verstappen took a very different approach, recovering from the pit lane to third with a three-stop hard-medium-medium-soft strategy.

Pirelli's 2025 allocation consisted of the C2 hard, C3 medium and C4 soft. The medium and soft compounds proved the most competitive, with degradation making two stops the preferred strategy for most teams. Interestingly, Lawson and Hülkenberg were the only drivers to finish with a single pit stop, demonstrating that tyre preservation could still reward those willing to gamble.

For 2026, Pirelli has selected C3 hard, C4 medium and C5 soft, moving the entire allocation one step softer. Friday's running suggested that thermal degradation and rear tyre wear could become important, making a two-stop strategy a realistic option in dry conditions.

However, the comparison comes with a significant warning. The 2026 cars are fundamentally different, parts of Interlagos have been resurfaced, and further rain could make last year's dry-weather strategy largely irrelevant. Intermediate and full wet tyres may ultimately decide the race.

Norris Faces Antonelli as Verstappen Prepares His Comeback

Norris will be aiming to repeat his 2025 victory, but Antonelli arrives as Formula 1's youngest World Champion and has been consistently competitive throughout the weekend. Mercedes also has an opportunity to secure the Constructors' Championship, providing an additional incentive for the Italian to challenge for victory.

Lawson and Hülkenberg have an equally compelling opportunity. Starting third and fourth, both could find themselves fighting for podium positions if they survive the opening laps and manage the changing conditions effectively.

Further back, Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton and Verstappen face very different challenges, with the faster cars likely to encounter considerable traffic as they attempt to recover positions.

With unpredictable weather, a softer tyre allocation and several established frontrunners starting well down the order, the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix promises a fascinating contest between outright pace, tyre management and the ability to exploit changing conditions.

F1 Starting Grid 2026 Brazilian GP

Start / finish · Turn 1 ahead ↑

Provisional: qualifying result with the known grid penalties applied, pending the official FIA starting grid.

Grid penalties

  • #63 George Russell · 5 place grid penalty · Additional power unit element has been used
  • #16 Charles Leclerc · Penalty
  • #44 Lewis Hamilton · 75 place grid penalty · Additional power unit elements have been used
  • #3 Max Verstappen · Penalty
  • #11 Sergio Pérez · Penalty

What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?

2026 São Paulo F1 GPSão Paulo Grand PrixSao Paulo · round 20 of 23

The Predictor F1-Fansite data model

Championship form, recent form and the official starting grid, grid penalties included · Sun 8 Nov 07:54 UTC.

1Kimi AntonelliKimi AntonelliMercedes · #1243%to win
2Lando NorrisLando NorrisMcLaren · #135%to win
3Liam LawsonLiam LawsonRed Bull · #306.4%to win

Beat the PredictorHow it works

Who's on the podium?

Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts.

Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge.

A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up.

8 fans have predicted

Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy.

All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances
#DriverWinPodiumPointsGridWhy
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes43%92%100%P2P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 · starts P2
2Lando NorrisMcLaren35%89%100%P1P6 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P1
3Liam LawsonRacing Bulls6.4%35%98%P3P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P3
4Isack HadjarRed Bull3.2%16%87%P5P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P5
5Max VerstappenRed Bull1.8%9.4%71%P20P2 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 · starts P20
6Charles LeclercFerrari1.7%8.4%67%P14P5 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P14
7Nico HülkenbergAudi1.6%8.7%70%P4P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P4
8Lewis HamiltonFerrari1.4%8.1%66%P20P3 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P20
9George RussellMercedes1.1%6.3%54%P7P4 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P7
10Oscar PiastriMcLaren0.7%4.3%42%P10P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P10
11Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls0.4%2.8%26%P12P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P12
12Gabriel BortoletoAudi0.4%1.9%22%P19P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P19
13Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0.4%1.9%20%P8P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P8
14Pierre GaslyAlpine0.4%2.2%24%P16P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P16
15Valtteri BottasCadillac0.3%1.6%17%P18P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P18
16Rafael CâmaraHaas0.3%1.7%21%P11starts P11
17Carlos SainzWilliams0.3%2.0%22%P13P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P13
18Alex AlbonWilliams0.3%1.6%18%P9P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P9
19Oliver BearmanHaas0.3%1.8%21%P6P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P6
20Franco ColapintoAlpine0.2%1.7%19%P15P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P15
21Lance StrollAston Martin0.2%1.6%18%P17P24 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P17
22Sergio PérezCadillac0.2%1.7%18%P20P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P20

Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%.

Season standings · 2026

1An SionnachAn Sionnach44 pts
2ShroppyflyShroppyfly43 pts
The Predictormodel43 pts
3NobodysperfectNobodysperfect41 pts
4Leopold PleijsierLeopold Pleijsier33 pts
5Jere JyräläJere Jyrälä23 pts
6CasparovicCasparovic20 pts
7ipeluri17 pts
8yheeyhee10 pts
9Juandiez10 pts
10Demireins9 pts
11Kasra8 pts
12bearman's7 pts
13MoMo6 pts
14Raceworks Media6 pts
15Buzzjohn6 pts
16Rahmi Can6 pts
17Killabee6 pts
18Carlo6 pts
19MKLMKL6 pts
20Sudhjd6 pts

How the Predictor works

No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties are included: the grid comes from the official starting grid.

20%Championship formPoints this season, relative to the leader.
20%Recent formThe last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20.
60%Starting gridHow often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons.
13/19winners called
1.8/3podium drivers per race
2exact podiums
75prediction points

Calibration this season: when it said 8%, it happened 5% of the time; when it said 16%, it happened 6% of the time.

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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