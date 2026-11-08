Lando Norris will start the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix from pole position after mastering treacherous wet conditions at Interlagos. The McLaren driver secured his third consecutive Brazilian Grand Prix pole with a 1:27.470 on intermediate tyres, beating George Russell by 0.204 seconds. However, Russell's five-place grid penalty promotes newly crowned World Champion Kimi Antonelli to second, recreating the front row from last year's race.

Behind them, the FIA's provisional starting grid contains several surprises. Liam Lawson starts third for Racing Bulls alongside Nico Hülkenberg, who produced an exceptional qualifying performance despite missing both Friday practice sessions through Audi's technical troubles. Isack Hadjar and Oliver Bearman occupy the third row, with Russell seventh ahead of Fernando Alonso, Alex Albon and Oscar Piastri.

Major Engine Penalties Reshape the Grid

Five drivers have received grid penalties for exceeding their permitted power unit allocations, dramatically changing Sunday's starting order.

Charles Leclerc drops from fourth in qualifying to 14th following a ten-place penalty, while Lewis Hamilton faces a staggering 75-place penalty after Ferrari's repeated engine changes. The seven-time World Champion is nevertheless listed 20th on the provisional grid, ahead of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, who both received 30-place penalties.

Verstappen's starting position is particularly intriguing. The Dutchman topped FP3 by just 0.025 seconds but will start 21st, despite having demonstrated the pace to challenge for pole. His remarkable victory from 17th at Interlagos in 2024 and recovery from the pit lane to third in 2025 provide ample evidence that he should not be discounted.

What Last Year's Tyre Strategy Tells Us

Tyre management could prove just as important as outright speed during Sunday's 71-lap race.

In 2025, Norris converted pole into victory using a two-stop medium-soft-medium strategy, while Antonelli finished second after starting on softs and switching to mediums for his remaining two stints. Verstappen took a very different approach, recovering from the pit lane to third with a three-stop hard-medium-medium-soft strategy.

Pirelli's 2025 allocation consisted of the C2 hard, C3 medium and C4 soft. The medium and soft compounds proved the most competitive, with degradation making two stops the preferred strategy for most teams. Interestingly, Lawson and Hülkenberg were the only drivers to finish with a single pit stop, demonstrating that tyre preservation could still reward those willing to gamble.

For 2026, Pirelli has selected C3 hard, C4 medium and C5 soft, moving the entire allocation one step softer. Friday's running suggested that thermal degradation and rear tyre wear could become important, making a two-stop strategy a realistic option in dry conditions.

However, the comparison comes with a significant warning. The 2026 cars are fundamentally different, parts of Interlagos have been resurfaced, and further rain could make last year's dry-weather strategy largely irrelevant. Intermediate and full wet tyres may ultimately decide the race.

Norris Faces Antonelli as Verstappen Prepares His Comeback

Norris will be aiming to repeat his 2025 victory, but Antonelli arrives as Formula 1's youngest World Champion and has been consistently competitive throughout the weekend. Mercedes also has an opportunity to secure the Constructors' Championship, providing an additional incentive for the Italian to challenge for victory.

Lawson and Hülkenberg have an equally compelling opportunity. Starting third and fourth, both could find themselves fighting for podium positions if they survive the opening laps and manage the changing conditions effectively.

Further back, Russell, Leclerc, Hamilton and Verstappen face very different challenges, with the faster cars likely to encounter considerable traffic as they attempt to recover positions.

With unpredictable weather, a softer tyre allocation and several established frontrunners starting well down the order, the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix promises a fascinating contest between outright pace, tyre management and the ability to exploit changing conditions.