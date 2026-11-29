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Warm-up lap starts at: 19:00 Local | 17:00 CET | 16:00 UK | 08:00 LA | 01:00 Tokyo (Monday)

2026 Qatar F1 Starting Grid: Russell on Pole

George Russell will start the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix from pole position after delivering a stunning 1:21.695 in qualifying at the Lusail International Circuit. The Mercedes driver beat team-mate and newly crowned World Champion Kimi Antonelli by 0.128 seconds, securing his sixth pole of the season after the Italian had topped all three practice sessions. Russell was fastest in Q1, Q2 and Q3, completing an emphatic turnaround following his costly late crash in Las Vegas.

Mercedes Lock Out Front Row as Hadjar Beats Verstappen

Lando Norris starts third alongside McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, who qualified just 0.070 seconds behind. Isack Hadjar claimed an impressive fifth for Red Bull, beating Max Verstappen by 0.041 seconds and leaving the Dutchman sixth.

Charles Leclerc lines up seventh for Ferrari, with Racing Bulls rookie eighth after outqualifying Lewis Hamilton, who starts ninth. Liam Lawson completes the top ten, giving Racing Bulls two cars inside the first five rows.

Grid Penalties Reshuffle the Back of the Field

The FIA's provisional starting grid includes two penalties. Haas rookie Rafael Câmara drops from 15th to 18th following a three-place penalty for impeding another driver, promoting Nico Hülkenberg, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon one position each.

Sergio Pérez also carries a five-place penalty from Las Vegas but remains 22nd and last.

With Mercedes occupying the front row, McLaren immediately behind and Red Bull starting fifth and sixth, the opening laps promise an intriguing fight. Pirelli's 27-lap limit per tyre set guarantees at least two pit stops, making track position and tyre management crucial.

Russell has the advantage, but Antonelli's pace throughout the weekend suggests the battle between the Mercedes drivers is far from settled.

F1 Starting Grid 2026 Qatar GP

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What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?

Qatar Grand Prix Doha · round 22 of 23 The Predictor F1-Fansite data model Championship form, recent form and the official starting grid, grid penalties included · Sat 28 Nov 23:11 UTC. 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes · #12 65% to win 2 Lando Norris McLaren · #1 24% to win 3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull · #6 4.0% to win Beat the PredictorHow it works Who's on the podium? Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts. Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge. 1 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 2 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 3 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 Save my podium & join free A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up. 17 fans have predicted Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy. All 11 drivers: win, podium and points chances # Driver Win Podium Points Grid Why 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 65% 99% 100% P2 P1 in the championship · 3 podiums in the last 5 · starts P2 2 Lando Norris McLaren 24% 91% 100% P3 P4 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P3 3 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 4.0% 39% 100% P5 P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P5 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 2.1% 19% 100% P7 P6 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P7 5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1.9% 21% 100% P9 P3 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P9 6 Nico Hülkenberg Audi 0.6% 7.0% 92% P15 P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P15 7 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0.5% 4.0% 75% P20 P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P20 8 Alex Albon Williams 0.5% 5.2% 81% P17 P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P17 9 Oliver Bearman Haas 0.5% 4.8% 83% P11 P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P11 10 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0.5% 4.7% 82% P19 P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P19 11 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 0.5% 5.9% 88% P13 P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P13 Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%. Season standings · 2026 1 Shroppyfly 51 pts 2 An Sionnach 49 pts P The Predictor model 48 pts 3 Nobodysperfect 45 pts 4 Leopold Pleijsier 36 pts 5 Jere Jyrälä 33 pts 6 ipeluri 29 pts 7 Casparovic 27 pts 8 Demireins 12 pts 9 yhee 10 pts 10 Juandiez 10 pts 11 Kasra 8 pts 12 bearman's 7 pts 13 Mo 6 pts 14 Bugs 6 pts 15 Raceworks Media 6 pts 16 Buzzjohn 6 pts 17 Rahmi Can 6 pts 18 Killabee 6 pts 19 Carlo 6 pts 20 MKL 6 pts How the Predictor works No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties are included: the grid comes from the official starting grid. 20% Championship form Points this season, relative to the leader. 20% Recent form The last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20. 60% Starting grid How often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons. 14 /21 winners called 1.8 /3 podium drivers per race 2 exact podiums 80 prediction points Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 5% of the time; when it said 15%, it happened 6% of the time.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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