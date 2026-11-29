Starting Grid 2026 Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix
Event: Qatar F1 Grand Prix
Track: Lusail International Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 19:00 Local | 17:00 CET | 16:00 UK | 08:00 LA | 01:00 Tokyo (Monday)
2026 Qatar F1 Starting Grid: Russell on Pole
George Russell will start the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix from pole position after delivering a stunning 1:21.695 in qualifying at the Lusail International Circuit. The Mercedes driver beat team-mate and newly crowned World Champion Kimi Antonelli by 0.128 seconds, securing his sixth pole of the season after the Italian had topped all three practice sessions. Russell was fastest in Q1, Q2 and Q3, completing an emphatic turnaround following his costly late crash in Las Vegas.
Mercedes Lock Out Front Row as Hadjar Beats Verstappen
Lando Norris starts third alongside McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri, who qualified just 0.070 seconds behind. Isack Hadjar claimed an impressive fifth for Red Bull, beating Max Verstappen by 0.041 seconds and leaving the Dutchman sixth.
Charles Leclerc lines up seventh for Ferrari, with Racing Bulls rookie eighth after outqualifying Lewis Hamilton, who starts ninth. Liam Lawson completes the top ten, giving Racing Bulls two cars inside the first five rows.
Grid Penalties Reshuffle the Back of the Field
The FIA's provisional starting grid includes two penalties. Haas rookie Rafael Câmara drops from 15th to 18th following a three-place penalty for impeding another driver, promoting Nico Hülkenberg, Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon one position each.
Sergio Pérez also carries a five-place penalty from Las Vegas but remains 22nd and last.
With Mercedes occupying the front row, McLaren immediately behind and Red Bull starting fifth and sixth, the opening laps promise an intriguing fight. Pirelli's 27-lap limit per tyre set guarantees at least two pit stops, making track position and tyre management crucial.
Russell has the advantage, but Antonelli's pace throughout the weekend suggests the battle between the Mercedes drivers is far from settled.
F1 Starting Grid 2026 Qatar GP
|Pos
|Driver
|Constructor
|Car & Engine
|Laps
|Time
|Tyre
|1
|63GeorgeRussell
|Mercedes
|Mercedes W17Mercedes M17 E…
|105
|1:23.367
|S
|12
|10PierreGasly
|Alpine
|Alpine A526Mercedes M17 E…
|12
|1:23.568+0.201s
|S
|13
|5GabrielBortoleto
|Audi
|Audi R26Audi AFR 26 Hybrid
|12
|1:23.654+0.287s
|S
|14
|43FrancoColapinto
|Alpine
|Alpine A526Mercedes M17 E…
|12
|1:23.659+0.292s
|S
|15
|51RafaelCâmara
|Haas
|Haas VF-26Ferrari 067/6
|15
|1:23.863+0.496s
|S
|16
|27NicoHülkenberg
|Audi
|Audi R26Audi AFR 26 Hybrid
|12
|1:23.899+0.532s
|S
|17
|55CarlosSainz
|Williams
|Williams FW48Mercedes M17 E…
|9
|1:24.370+1.003s
|S
|18
|23AlexAlbon
|Williams
|Williams FW48Mercedes M17 E…
|9
|1:24.552+1.185s
|S
|19
|14FernandoAlonso
|Aston Martin
|Aston Martin AMR26Honda RA626H
|9
|1:24.710+1.343s
|S
|20
|18LanceStroll
|Aston Martin
|Aston Martin AMR26Honda RA626H
|9
|1:25.250+1.883s
|S
|21
|77ValtteriBottas
|Cadillac
|Cadillac MAC-26Ferrari 067/6
|9
|1:25.363+1.996s
|S
|22
|11SergioPérez
|Cadillac
|Cadillac MAC-26Ferrari 067/6
|9
|1:25.799+2.432s
|S
✅ Don't forget to check out our 2026 Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix Preview.
What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?
The Predictor F1-Fansite data model
Championship form, recent form and the official starting grid, grid penalties included · Sat 28 Nov 23:11 UTC.
Who's on the podium?
Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts.
Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge.
A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up.
Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy.
All 11 drivers: win, podium and points chances
|#
|Driver
|Win
|Podium
|Points
|Grid
|Why
|1
|Kimi AntonelliMercedes
|65%
|99%
|100%
|P2
|P1 in the championship · 3 podiums in the last 5 · starts P2
|2
|Lando NorrisMcLaren
|24%
|91%
|100%
|P3
|P4 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P3
|3
|Isack HadjarRed Bull
|4.0%
|39%
|100%
|P5
|P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P5
|4
|Charles LeclercFerrari
|2.1%
|19%
|100%
|P7
|P6 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P7
|5
|Lewis HamiltonFerrari
|1.9%
|21%
|100%
|P9
|P3 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P9
|6
|Nico HülkenbergAudi
|0.6%
|7.0%
|92%
|P15
|P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P15
|7
|Valtteri BottasCadillac
|0.5%
|4.0%
|75%
|P20
|P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P20
|8
|Alex AlbonWilliams
|0.5%
|5.2%
|81%
|P17
|P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P17
|9
|Oliver BearmanHaas
|0.5%
|4.8%
|83%
|P11
|P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P11
|10
|Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
|0.5%
|4.7%
|82%
|P19
|P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P19
|11
|Gabriel BortoletoAudi
|0.5%
|5.9%
|88%
|P13
|P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P13
Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%.
Season standings · 2026
How the Predictor works
No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties are included: the grid comes from the official starting grid.
Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 5% of the time; when it said 15%, it happened 6% of the time.