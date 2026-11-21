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Warm-up lap starts at: 20:00 Local | 05:00 CET | 04:00 UK | 20:00 LA | 13:00 Tokyo

2026 Las Vegas F1 Grid: Verstappen Inherits Pole

Max Verstappen will start the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix from pole position despite Kimi Antonelli setting the fastest qualifying lap. The Mercedes driver clocked a stunning 1:33.893, beating Verstappen by 0.258 seconds, but a five-place power unit penalty drops the newly crowned World Champion to sixth. It hands Verstappen his first pole-position start on the Strip Circuit, where he has already won twice, in 2023 and 2025.

George Russell joins Verstappen on the front row, with Lando Norris third and Isack Hadjar fourth, giving Red Bull a car on each of the first two rows. Racing Bulls rookie starts an impressive fifth, despite having never raced at Las Vegas before.

Five Grid Penalties Shake Up the Starting Order

Antonelli is one of five drivers penalised. Oscar Piastri drops to 17th, Carlos Sainz starts 20th and Lance Stroll 21st, all following ten-place penalties. Oliver Bearman lines up last after receiving a 35-place penalty for additional power unit components.

The reshuffle promotes Charles Leclerc to tenth and Lewis Hamilton to 11th after Ferrari's double Q2 elimination.

Russell's dominant FP3 performance suggested Mercedes had the pace to challenge for pole, but traffic and slipstreaming ultimately shaped qualifying. Verstappen now has track position, Russell and Norris are poised to attack, and Antonelli must fight forward from sixth.

With limited dry-weather preparation and several quick cars starting out of position, the battle into Turn 1 could set the tone for a spectacular night on the Strip.

F1 Start Grid 2026 Las Vegas GP

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What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?

Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas · round 21 of 23 The Predictor F1-Fansite data model Championship form, recent form and the official starting grid, grid penalties included · Sat 21 Nov 11:23 UTC. 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull · #3 58% to win 2 George Russell Mercedes · #63 17% to win 3 Lando Norris McLaren · #1 12% to win Beat the PredictorHow it works Who's on the podium? Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts. Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge. 1 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 2 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 3 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 Save my podium & join free A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up. 15 fans have predicted Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy. All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances # Driver Win Podium Points Grid Why 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 58% 96% 100% P1 P2 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 · starts P1 2 George Russell Mercedes 17% 70% 100% P2 P3 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P2 3 Lando Norris McLaren 12% 58% 100% P3 P6 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P3 4 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 2.8% 15% 89% P4 P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P4 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 2.0% 11% 82% P6 P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 · starts P6 6 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1.2% 7.7% 67% P5 P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P5 7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1.2% 7.4% 64% P11 P4 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P11 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1.1% 7.1% 64% P10 P5 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P10 9 Oscar Piastri McLaren 0.8% 4.6% 47% P17 P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P17 10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 0.7% 3.8% 40% P7 P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P7 11 Nico Hülkenberg Audi 0.4% 2.4% 27% P12 P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P12 12 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0.4% 2.3% 25% P8 P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P8 13 Carlos Sainz Williams 0.4% 1.8% 20% P20 P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P20 14 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0.3% 1.6% 19% P20 P24 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P20 15 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 0.3% 1.7% 22% P13 P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P13 16 Alex Albon Williams 0.3% 1.5% 19% P14 P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P14 17 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0.3% 1.8% 22% P18 P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P18 18 Oliver Bearman Haas 0.3% 1.5% 21% P20 P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P20 19 Rafael Câmara Haas 0.3% 1.5% 20% P15 P25 in the championship · no podium in the last 1 · starts P15 20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0.2% 1.1% 16% P19 P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 4 DNFs · starts P19 21 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0.2% 1.2% 18% P16 P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P16 22 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0.2% 1.6% 20% P9 P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P9 Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%. Season standings · 2026 1 Shroppyfly 47 pts 2 An Sionnach 45 pts 3 Nobodysperfect 45 pts P The Predictor model 44 pts 4 Leopold Pleijsier 36 pts 5 Jere Jyrälä 29 pts 6 ipeluri 23 pts 7 Casparovic 21 pts 8 yhee 10 pts 9 Juandiez 10 pts 10 Demireins 9 pts 11 Kasra 8 pts 12 bearman's 7 pts 13 Mo 6 pts 14 Raceworks Media 6 pts 15 Buzzjohn 6 pts 16 Rahmi Can 6 pts 17 Killabee 6 pts 18 Carlo 6 pts 19 MKL 6 pts 20 Sudhjd 6 pts How the Predictor works No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties are included: the grid comes from the official starting grid. 20% Championship form Points this season, relative to the leader. 20% Recent form The last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20. 60% Starting grid How often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons. 13 /20 winners called 1.8 /3 podium drivers per race 2 exact podiums 76 prediction points Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 5% of the time; when it said 16%, it happened 6% of the time.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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