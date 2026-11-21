Starting Grid 2026 Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix
Event: Las Vegas Grand Prix
Track: Las Vegas Strip Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 20:00 Local | 05:00 CET | 04:00 UK | 20:00 LA | 13:00 Tokyo
2026 Las Vegas F1 Grid: Verstappen Inherits Pole
Max Verstappen will start the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix from pole position despite Kimi Antonelli setting the fastest qualifying lap. The Mercedes driver clocked a stunning 1:33.893, beating Verstappen by 0.258 seconds, but a five-place power unit penalty drops the newly crowned World Champion to sixth. It hands Verstappen his first pole-position start on the Strip Circuit, where he has already won twice, in 2023 and 2025.
George Russell joins Verstappen on the front row, with Lando Norris third and Isack Hadjar fourth, giving Red Bull a car on each of the first two rows. Racing Bulls rookie starts an impressive fifth, despite having never raced at Las Vegas before.
Five Grid Penalties Shake Up the Starting Order
Antonelli is one of five drivers penalised. Oscar Piastri drops to 17th, Carlos Sainz starts 20th and Lance Stroll 21st, all following ten-place penalties. Oliver Bearman lines up last after receiving a 35-place penalty for additional power unit components.
The reshuffle promotes Charles Leclerc to tenth and Lewis Hamilton to 11th after Ferrari's double Q2 elimination.
Russell's dominant FP3 performance suggested Mercedes had the pace to challenge for pole, but traffic and slipstreaming ultimately shaped qualifying. Verstappen now has track position, Russell and Norris are poised to attack, and Antonelli must fight forward from sixth.
With limited dry-weather preparation and several quick cars starting out of position, the battle into Turn 1 could set the tone for a spectacular night on the Strip.
F1 Start Grid 2026 Las Vegas GP
- #12 Kimi Antonelli · 5 place grid penalty · Additional power unit element has been used
- #81 Oscar Piastri · 10 place grid penalties · Additional power unit element has been used
- #55 Carlos Sainz · 10 place grid penalties · Additional power unit element has been used
- #18 Lance Stroll · 10 place grid penalty · Additional power unit elements have been used
- #87 Oliver Bearman · Permitted to start + 35 place grid penalty · Additional power unit elements have been used
Related: 2026 Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix preview.
What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?
The Predictor F1-Fansite data model
Championship form, recent form and the official starting grid, grid penalties included · Sat 21 Nov 11:23 UTC.
Who's on the podium?
Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts.
Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge.
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All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances
|#
|Driver
|Win
|Podium
|Points
|Grid
|Why
|1
|Max VerstappenRed Bull
|58%
|96%
|100%
|P1
|P2 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 · starts P1
|2
|George RussellMercedes
|17%
|70%
|100%
|P2
|P3 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P2
|3
|Lando NorrisMcLaren
|12%
|58%
|100%
|P3
|P6 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P3
|4
|Isack HadjarRed Bull
|2.8%
|15%
|89%
|P4
|P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 · starts P4
|5
|Kimi AntonelliMercedes
|2.0%
|11%
|82%
|P6
|P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 · starts P6
|6
|Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls
|1.2%
|7.7%
|67%
|P5
|P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P5
|7
|Lewis HamiltonFerrari
|1.2%
|7.4%
|64%
|P11
|P4 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P11
|8
|Charles LeclercFerrari
|1.1%
|7.1%
|64%
|P10
|P5 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 · starts P10
|9
|Oscar PiastriMcLaren
|0.8%
|4.6%
|47%
|P17
|P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P17
|10
|Liam LawsonRacing Bulls
|0.7%
|3.8%
|40%
|P7
|P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P7
|11
|Nico HülkenbergAudi
|0.4%
|2.4%
|27%
|P12
|P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P12
|12
|Pierre GaslyAlpine
|0.4%
|2.3%
|25%
|P8
|P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P8
|13
|Carlos SainzWilliams
|0.4%
|1.8%
|20%
|P20
|P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P20
|14
|Lance StrollAston Martin
|0.3%
|1.6%
|19%
|P20
|P24 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs · starts P20
|15
|Gabriel BortoletoAudi
|0.3%
|1.7%
|22%
|P13
|P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P13
|16
|Alex AlbonWilliams
|0.3%
|1.5%
|19%
|P14
|P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P14
|17
|Fernando AlonsoAston Martin
|0.3%
|1.8%
|22%
|P18
|P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF · starts P18
|18
|Oliver BearmanHaas
|0.3%
|1.5%
|21%
|P20
|P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P20
|19
|Rafael CâmaraHaas
|0.3%
|1.5%
|20%
|P15
|P25 in the championship · no podium in the last 1 · starts P15
|20
|Valtteri BottasCadillac
|0.2%
|1.1%
|16%
|P19
|P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 4 DNFs · starts P19
|21
|Sergio PérezCadillac
|0.2%
|1.2%
|18%
|P16
|P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 · starts P16
|22
|Franco ColapintoAlpine
|0.2%
|1.6%
|20%
|P9
|P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs · starts P9
Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%.
Season standings · 2026
How the Predictor works
No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties are included: the grid comes from the official starting grid.
Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 5% of the time; when it said 16%, it happened 6% of the time.
One F1 fan comment on “Starting Grid 2026 Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix”
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Yet another masterclass from the WDC 2026 Max verstappen, all 4 rb ford cars in the top ten again......., its an early race but im looking forward to this