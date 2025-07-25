Starting Grid 2025 Belgian Formula 1 Sprint Race

Starting Grid 2025 Belgian Formula 1 Sprint Race
Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 12:00 Local | 12:00 CET | 11:00 UK | 03:00 LA | 19:00 Tokio

After a breathtaking Sprint Qualifying session at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps circuit, the stage is set for what promises to be a short but explosive showdown in the heart of the Ardennes forest. Oscar Piastri stunned the paddock by delivering a scintillating lap to grab pole position for the Sprint, leaving Max Verstappen and Lando Norris trailing in his wake. The Aussie was untouchable in SQ3, overcoming a deleted lap in SQ2 and going on to dominate the final shootout by nearly half a second.

But if history has taught us anything, it’s that starting first at Spa doesn’t guarantee you’ll finish there. With the massive slipstream effect heading up through Eau Rouge and Raidillon, and Verstappen’s Red Bull running a low-drag setup perfect for top-speed attacks, we could see a lead change before they even hit Les Combes.

Behind them, Ferrari and Haas have slotted themselves into strong positions. Charles Leclerc will launch from P4, while Esteban Ocon and Oliver Bearman find themselves in the mix—giving Haas a rare double top-10 presence in a Sprint. Meanwhile, Carlos Sainz is eyeing redemption, and two fearless rookies—Isack Hadjar and Gabriel Bortoleto—will look to rattle the old guard as they chase crucial points.

With just 15 laps on the menu, unpredictable weather looming, and a field stacked with drivers out of position and hungry for redemption, the 2025 Belgian Sprint is shaping up to be an absolute cracker. Before the lights go out, here’s how they’ll line up on the grid...

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Belgian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
181Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:40,510
21Max VerstappenRed Bull1:40,987+0,477s
34Lando NorrisMcLaren1:41,128+0,618s
416Charles LeclercFerrari1:41,278+0,768s
531Esteban OconHaas1:41,565+1,055s
655Carlos SainzWilliams1:41,761+1,251s
787Oliver BearmanHaas1:41,857+1,347s
810Pierre GaslyAlpine1:41,959+1,449s
96Isack HadjarRacing Bulls1:41,971+1,461s
105Gabriel BortoletoSauber1:42,176+1,666s
1130Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:42,169+1,659s
1222Yuki TsunodaRed Bull1:42,184+1,674s
1363George RussellMercedes1:42,330+1,820s
1414Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:42,453+1,943s
1518Lance StrollAston Martin1:42,832+2,322s
1623Alex AlbonWilliams1:43,212+2,702s
1727Nico HülkenbergSauber1:43,217+2,707s
1844Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:43,408+2,898s
1943Franco ColapintoAlpine1:43,587+3,077s
2012Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:45,394+4,884s

