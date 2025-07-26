Starting Grid 2025 Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix
Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit
Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio
Get ready for lights out at Spa-Francorchamps! McLaren locks out the front row with Lando Norris on pole ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri, while Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen lurk just behind, ready to pounce. With rain in the forecast and big names like Hamilton and Sainz out of position, Sunday’s race is shaping up to be a classic. Check out the full grid below and pick your favourite for victory in the unpredictable Belgian hills!
F1 Starting Grid 2025 Belgian GP
|Pos
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Lap Time
|Pole gap
|1
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:40,562
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:40,647
|+0,085s
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:40,900
|+0,338s
|4
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:40,903
|+0,341s
|5
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:41,201
|+0,639s
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:41,260
|+0,698s
|7
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|1:41,284
|+0,722s
|8
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|1:41,310
|+0,748s
|9
|30
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|1:41,328
|+0,766s
|10
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|1:42,387
|+1,825s
|11
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|1:41,525
|+0,963s
|12
|87
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:41,617
|+1,055s
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:41,633
|+1,071s
|14
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Sauber
|1:41,707
|+1,145s
|15
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1:42,022
|+1,460s
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:42,502
|+1,940s
|PL
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|1:41,758
|+1,196s
|PL
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:41,939
|+1,377s
|PL
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|1:42,139
|+1,577s
|PL
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:42,385
|+1,823s
Notes:
- Cars 14, 12 & 44 - Required to start from the pit lane - Car modified whilst under Parc Fermé conditions and additional power unit elements have been used
- Car 55 - Required to start from the pit lane - Car modified whilst under Parc Fermé conditions
