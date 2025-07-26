Event:

Track:

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Get ready for lights out at Spa-Francorchamps! McLaren locks out the front row with Lando Norris on pole ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri, while Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen lurk just behind, ready to pounce. With rain in the forecast and big names like Hamilton and Sainz out of position, Sunday’s race is shaping up to be a classic. Check out the full grid below and pick your favourite for victory in the unpredictable Belgian hills!

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Belgian GP

Notes:

Cars 14, 12 & 44 - Required to start from the pit lane - Car modified whilst under Parc Fermé conditions and additional power unit elements have been used

Car 55 - Required to start from the pit lane - Car modified whilst under Parc Fermé conditions

✅ Check out our .

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: