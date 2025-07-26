Starting Grid 2025 Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix

Starting Grid 2025 Belgian Formula 1 Grand Prix
26 July 2025

Event: Belgian Grand Prix
Track: Spa-Francorchamps Circuit

Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 15:00 CET | 14:00 UK | 06:00 LA | 22:00 Tokio

Get ready for lights out at Spa-Francorchamps! McLaren locks out the front row with Lando Norris on pole ahead of teammate Oscar Piastri, while Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen lurk just behind, ready to pounce. With rain in the forecast and big names like Hamilton and Sainz out of position, Sunday’s race is shaping up to be a classic. Check out the full grid below and pick your favourite for victory in the unpredictable Belgian hills!

F1 Starting Grid 2025 Belgian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap TimePole gap
14Lando NorrisMcLaren1:40,562
281Oscar PiastriMcLaren1:40,647+0,085s
316Charles LeclercFerrari1:40,900+0,338s
41Max VerstappenRed Bull1:40,903+0,341s
523Alex AlbonWilliams1:41,201+0,639s
663George RussellMercedes1:41,260+0,698s
722Yuki TsunodaRed Bull1:41,284+0,722s
86Isack HadjarRacing Bulls1:41,310+0,748s
930Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1:41,328+0,766s
105Gabriel BortoletoSauber1:42,387+1,825s
1131Esteban OconHaas1:41,525+0,963s
1287Oliver BearmanHaas1:41,617+1,055s
1310Pierre GaslyAlpine1:41,633+1,071s
1427Nico HülkenbergSauber1:41,707+1,145s
1543Franco ColapintoAlpine1:42,022+1,460s
1618Lance StrollAston Martin1:42,502+1,940s
PL55Carlos SainzWilliams1:41,758+1,196s
PL44Lewis HamiltonFerrari1:41,939+1,377s
PL12Kimi AntonelliMercedes1:42,139+1,577s
PL14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin1:42,385+1,823s

Notes:

  • Cars 14, 12 & 44 - Required to start from the pit lane - Car modified whilst under Parc Fermé conditions and additional power unit elements have been used
  • Car 55 - Required to start from the pit lane - Car modified whilst under Parc Fermé conditions

