Brazilian Grand Prix circuit

Starting Grid 2018 Brazilian F1 GP

Mainstraight Interlagoscircuit Sao Paulo

Event: Brazilian Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Interlagos

The provisional start gird for tomorrow shows the following order for tomorrow's 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix. Although Daniel Ricciardo qualified 6th, he will start on P11, due to a 5 position grid penalty for replacing his turbo on his Renault power unit. Esteban Ocon also got a 5 places grid penalty for replacing his gearbox.

Hamilton and Vettel did not get a grid penalty for their errors made during qualfying. Race officials called the Ferrari driver to the weighbridge during Q2 but according to FIA Technical Delegate Jo Bauer’s report “the driver of car number 05, when called for weighing, refused to turn off the engine.

The car was pushed onto the scales and weighed with running engine, which makes it difficult to get a stable result. After weighing the driver drove off the scales under its own power, and by doing so, he destroyed the scales.” Vettel was summoned to see the stewards at the end of Q3. vettel was later handed a reprimand and a €25,000 fine over the incident.

F1 Start Grid 2018 Brazilian GP

PosNoDriverTeamLap Time1st Gap
144Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:07,281
25Sebastian VettelFerrari1:07,3740,093
377Valtteri BottasMercedes1:07,4410,160
47Kimi RäikkönenFerrari1:07,4560,175
533Max VerstappenRed Bull1:07,7780,497
69Marcus EricssonSauber1:08,2961,015
716Charles LeclercSauber1:08,4921,211
88Romain GrosjeanHaas F1 Team1:08,5171,236
910Pierre GaslyToro Rosso1:09,0291,748
1020Kevin MagnussenHaas F1 Team1:08,6591,378
113Daniel RicciardoRed Bull1:07,7800,499
1211Sergio PérezForce India1:08,7411,460
1327Nico HülkenbergRenault1:08,8341,553
1435Sergey SirotkinWilliams1:10,3813,100
1555Carlos Sainz Jr.Renault1:09,2691,988
1628Brendon HartleyToro Rosso1:09,2801,999
1714Fernando AlonsoMcLaren1:09,4022,121
1831Esteban OconForce India1:08,7701,489
1918Lance StrollWilliams1:09,4412,160
202Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren1:09,6012,320

 

Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen are the only top 10 drivers that will start the Brazilian GP in their Ferrari SF71H on the Soft tyre. They drove their quickest lap time in Q2 on that tyre.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) also tried to drive their quickest lap time on the Soft tyre in Q2, but could not improve the lap time that they already drove with the Supersoft tyre.

In the used tyre overview below you can see what tyres each driver has left to drive the Brazilian Grand Prix with.

Available Tyre Sets 2018 Brazilian GP

Race tyre sets 2018 Brazilian F1 GP

 

Read our article on what to expect from the 2018 Brazilian F1 GP.
See all 2018 Used F1 Power Unit Elements by each driver & car.

