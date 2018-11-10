Starting Grid 2018 Brazilian F1 GP

Event: Brazilian Grand Prix

The provisional start gird for tomorrow shows the following order for tomorrow's 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix. Although Daniel Ricciardo qualified 6th, he will start on P11, due to a 5 position grid penalty for replacing his turbo on his Renault power unit. Esteban Ocon also got a 5 places grid penalty for replacing his gearbox.

Hamilton and Vettel did not get a grid penalty for their errors made during qualfying. Race officials called the Ferrari driver to the weighbridge during Q2 but according to FIA Technical Delegate Jo Bauer’s report “the driver of car number 05, when called for weighing, refused to turn off the engine.

The car was pushed onto the scales and weighed with running engine, which makes it difficult to get a stable result. After weighing the driver drove off the scales under its own power, and by doing so, he destroyed the scales.” Vettel was summoned to see the stewards at the end of Q3. vettel was later handed a reprimand and a €25,000 fine over the incident.

Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen are the only top 10 drivers that will start the Brazilian GP in their Ferrari SF71H on the Soft tyre. They drove their quickest lap time in Q2 on that tyre.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull), Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) also tried to drive their quickest lap time on the Soft tyre in Q2, but could not improve the lap time that they already drove with the Supersoft tyre.

In the used tyre overview below you can see what tyres each driver has left to drive the Brazilian Grand Prix with.

