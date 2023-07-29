Sprint Results 2023 Belgian F1 Grand Prix

Sprint Results 2023 Belgian F1 Grand Prix
29 July 2023 by    2 min read

Event: Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Red Bull Ring circuit

Weather: wet 19°C
Tarmac: wet 26°C
Humidity: 83%
Wind: 1 km/h SE
Pressure: 962 mbar

Verstappen Dominates in the 2023 Belgian F1 Sprint Race

In a thrilling and rain-soaked race, Max Verstappen showcased his mastery at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium, during the 2023 F1 Sprint race. The Red Bull driver displayed sheer dominance as he cruised to victory, leaving his competitors trailing behind.

Delayed Start

Due to the unpredictable weather conditions and heavy rain, the start of the Sprint race was delayed. The FIA took the decision to ensure the safety of the drivers, marshals, and fans. Teams frantically changed their tires, preparing for the challenging conditions.

Despite the delay, the Sprint race delivered intense action and gripping battles, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Verstappen and Piastri Lead

In the midst of changing weather conditions, Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri emerged as the front-runners, skillfully maneuvering their way through the challenging track. Piastri showcased impressive tire management skills, ensuring he maintained a competitive position. However, Verstappen's relentless pursuit eventually paid off, as he passed Piastri and claimed the lead in the lap right after the safety car had gone into the pits.

Perez's Misfortune

Sergio Perez faced a series of unfortunate events during the Sprint race. After sustaining damage from an incident with Hamilton, he was forced to retire his car due to a hole in his sidepod. This unfortunate turn of events relegated Perez to a disappointing finish.

Russell's Remarkable Overtake

During the 10th lap, George Russell pulled off a remarkable overtake on Daniel Ricciardo, securing the final point position. However, the highlight of the lap was Hamilton receiving a time penalty, which significantly impacted his race.

Final Lap Drama

As the race entered its final lap, Verstappen's lead was formidable, leaving his rivals little chance of catching up. Oscar Piastri, who had been putting on an impressive performance, was left to ponder what could have been had the Safety Car not made an appearance. Pierre Gasly held onto third place, putting up a valiant defense against Lewis Hamilton, who faced the disappointment of dropping to seventh due to a time penalty for causing a collision.

Classification 2023 Belgian Sprint

P No Driver Team Time Laps Points
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 24:58.433 11 8
2 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren +6.677s 11 7
3 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +10.733s 11 6
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari +12.648s 11 5
5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +15.016s 11 4
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren +16.052s 11 3
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +16.757s 11 2
8 63 George Russell Mercedes +16.822s 11 1
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine +22.410s 11
10 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri +22.806s 11
11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +25.007s 11
12 23 Alex Albon Williams +26.303s 11
13 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo +27.006s 11
14 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas +32.986s 11
15 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo +36.342s 11
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams +37.571s 11
17 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas +37.827s 11
18 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri +39.267s 11
NC 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull DNF 8
20 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin DNF 2

✅ Check out our 2023 Belgian F1 GP preview

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.