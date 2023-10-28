Second Free Practice Results & Report 2023 Mexico F1 Grand Prix

28 October 2023 by    1 min read

Event: Mexico Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Weather: dry  26.7°C
Tarmac: dry  38.6°C
Humidity : 31%
Wind : 4.3 km/h S

The quickest lap time of last years FP2 was a 1:19,970 min driven by George Russell with the Mercedes W13.

FP2 Times Table 2023 Mexico F1 GP

P No Driver Team Time 1st Gap Laps Tyres
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:18,686 26 🔴S
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:18,805 +0,119s 31 🔴S
3 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:18,952 +0,266s 33 🔴S
4 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1:18,955 +0,269s 33 🔴S
5 11 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 1:18,988 +0,302s 29 🔴S
6 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri 1:19,002 +0,316s 31 🔴S
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:19,024 +0,338s 30 🔴S
8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:19,077 +0,391s 29 🔴S
9 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:19,163 +0,477s 31 🔴S
10 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:19,227 +0,541s 31 🔴S
11 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:19,257 +0,571s 34 🔴S
12 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:19,290 +0,604s 34 🔴S
13 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo 1:19,415 +0,729s 27 🔴S
14 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:19,446 +0,760s 23 🔴S
15 27 Nico Hülkenberg Haas 1:19,535 +0,849s 29 🔴S
16 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:19,642 +0,956s 29 🔴S
17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 1:19,900 +1,214s 26 🔴S
18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:20,075 +1,389s 17 🟡M
19 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:20,112 +1,426s 30 🔴S
20 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:20,426 +1,740s 30 🟡M

