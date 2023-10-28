Second Free Practice Results & Report 2023 Mexico F1 Grand Prix
Event: Mexico Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Weather: dry 26.7°C
Tarmac: dry 38.6°C
Humidity : 31%
Wind : 4.3 km/h S
The quickest lap time of last years FP2 was a 1:19,970 min driven by George Russell with the Mercedes W13.
FP2 Times Table 2023 Mexico F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:18,686
|26
|🔴S
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:18,805
|+0,119s
|31
|🔴S
|3
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:18,952
|+0,266s
|33
|🔴S
|4
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:18,955
|+0,269s
|33
|🔴S
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:18,988
|+0,302s
|29
|🔴S
|6
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri
|1:19,002
|+0,316s
|31
|🔴S
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:19,024
|+0,338s
|30
|🔴S
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:19,077
|+0,391s
|29
|🔴S
|9
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:19,163
|+0,477s
|31
|🔴S
|10
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:19,227
|+0,541s
|31
|🔴S
|11
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:19,257
|+0,571s
|34
|🔴S
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:19,290
|+0,604s
|34
|🔴S
|13
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:19,415
|+0,729s
|27
|🔴S
|14
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:19,446
|+0,760s
|23
|🔴S
|15
|27
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas
|1:19,535
|+0,849s
|29
|🔴S
|16
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:19,642
|+0,956s
|29
|🔴S
|17
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:19,900
|+1,214s
|26
|🔴S
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:20,075
|+1,389s
|17
|🟡M
|19
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:20,112
|+1,426s
|30
|🔴S
|20
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:20,426
|+1,740s
|30
|🟡M
✅ Check out our 2023 Mexico Formula 1 Grand Prix preview.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics: