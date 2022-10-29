Second Free Practice Results 2022 Mexico F1 Grand Prix

Event: Mexico Grand Prix

Track: Circuit of the Americas

Weather: dry 29.4°C

Tarmac: dry 38.0°C

Humidity : 35%

Wind : 1.0 m/s S

Pressure: 770 bar

This second free practice for the 2022 Mexico Grand Prix was also a sort of tyre test and quite boring to watch and took 1.5 hours.

The teams just had to run around with a set of tyres they had no clue on what kind of tyres they were. With one hour to go Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc crashed the F1-75 backward at turn 10 and caused a red flag to recover the Ferrari and repair the barrier.

With 40 minutes to go this FP2 session was restarted.

The quickest lap time of last years FP2 was a 1:17,301 min driven by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Mexico F1 GP

