Second Free Practice Results 2022 Mexico F1 Grand Prix
Event: Mexico Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas
Weather: dry 29.4°C
Tarmac: dry 38.0°C
Humidity : 35%
Wind : 1.0 m/s S
Pressure: 770 bar
This second free practice for the 2022 Mexico Grand Prix was also a sort of tyre test and quite boring to watch and took 1.5 hours.
The teams just had to run around with a set of tyres they had no clue on what kind of tyres they were. With one hour to go Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc crashed the F1-75 backward at turn 10 and caused a red flag to recover the Ferrari and repair the barrier.
With 40 minutes to go this FP2 session was restarted.
The quickest lap time of last years FP2 was a 1:17,301 min driven by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull.
FP2 Times Table 2022 Mexico F1 GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|1st Gap
|Laps
|Tyres
|1
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:19,970
|32
|S
|2
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1:20,798
|+0,828s
|30
|S
|3
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:21,177
|+1,207s
|31
|S
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:21,509
|+1,539s
|32
|T
|5
|11
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|1:21,579
|+1,609s
|34
|T
|6
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:21,588
|+1,618s
|34
|T
|7
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:21,618
|+1,648s
|13
|T
|8
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:21,693
|+1,723s
|34
|T
|9
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1:21,993
|+2,023s
|36
|T
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1:22,104
|+2,134s
|36
|T
|11
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1:22,337
|+2,367s
|31
|T
|12
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1:22,371
|+2,401s
|32
|T
|13
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:22,447
|+2,477s
|24
|S
|14
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:22,738
|+2,768s
|31
|T
|15
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1:22,763
|+2,793s
|27
|T
|16
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:22,840
|+2,870s
|23
|T
|17
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1:22,879
|+2,909s
|31
|T
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:23,316
|+3,346s
|21
|T
|19
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1:23,320
|+3,350s
|34
|T
|20
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|1:23,369
|+3,399s
|34
|T
