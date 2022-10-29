Second Free Practice Results 2022 Mexico F1 Grand Prix

29 October 2022 by    1 min read

Event: Mexico Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas

Weather: dry  29.4°C
Tarmac: dry  38.0°C
Humidity : 35%
Wind : 1.0 m/s S
Pressure: 770 bar

This second free practice for the 2022 Mexico Grand Prix was also a sort of tyre test and quite boring to watch and took 1.5 hours.

The teams just had to run around with a set of tyres they had no clue on what kind of tyres they were. With one hour to go Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc crashed the F1-75 backward at turn 10 and caused a red flag to recover the Ferrari and repair the barrier.

With 40 minutes to go this FP2 session was restarted.

The quickest lap time of last years FP2 was a 1:17,301 min driven by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Mexico F1 GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
163George RussellMercedes1:19,97032S
222Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:20,798+0,828s30S
331Esteban OconAlpine1:21,177+1,207s31S
444Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:21,509+1,539s32T
511Sergio PérezRed Bull1:21,579+1,609s34T
61Max VerstappenRed Bull1:21,588+1,618s34T
716Charles LeclercFerrari1:21,618+1,648s13T
855Carlos SainzFerrari1:21,693+1,723s34T
977Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:21,993+2,023s36T
1010Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:22,104+2,134s36T
1114Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:22,337+2,367s31T
125Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:22,371+2,401s32T
1323Alexander AlbonWilliams1:22,447+2,477s24S
144Lando NorrisMcLaren1:22,738+2,768s31T
153Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:22,763+2,793s27T
1618Lance StrollAston Martin1:22,840+2,870s23T
1747Mick SchumacherHaas1:22,879+2,909s31T
1820Kevin MagnussenHaas1:23,316+3,346s21T
196Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:23,320+3,350s34T
2024Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:23,369+3,399s34T

