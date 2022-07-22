Second Free F1 Practice Results 2022 French F1 GP (FP2)

Event: French F1 Grand Prix

Track: Paul Ricard Circuit

Weather: dry 30.5°C

Tarmac: dry 54.5°C

Humidity : 33%

Wind : 2.5 m/s SE

Pressure: 968.2 bar

Second practice for the 2022 French F1 Grand Prix was driven under more or less same warm conditions as the first. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton had his first taste of the Paul Ricard circuit in this year's Mercedes W13. Hamilton had to wait out FP1 because Nyck de Vries was driving his car. Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas was in the same position. HIs car was driven by Robert Kubica.

Both Alpines were topping the timesheet after 10 minutes in this FP2. Fernando Alonso had driven the quickest lap time and put it on a 1:35.531 min. But both up till then both Ferraris and Red Bulls had not got out to do a lap. Mick Schumacher had a harsh moment when he spun in the very high speed turn 10. The Haas driver did manage to stay out of the barrier, but had ruined his set of 4 laps old medium tyres.

Halfway the second practice session the top 10 order was: 1. Leclerc (1:33.136 min | S) 2. Sainz (+0.186s | S), 3. Verstappen (+1.036s | M), 4. Alonso (+1.123s | S), 5. Vettel (+1.193s | S), 6. Stroll (+1.273s | S), 7. Ocon (+1.524s | S), 8. Pérez (+1.643s | M), 9. Russell (+1.643s | M), 10. Gasly (+1.711s | M).

When Verstappen did his laps on the soft tyres, he was still 0.5 sec. behind Sainz's time of 1:32.527 min, who was fastest with 10 minutes to go. Pérez even was on P10 and 1.5 sec. slower than Leclerc in the other Red Bull. Both Mercedes' drivers had moved up to P4 and P5, with Russell on +0.764s and Hamilton on +0.990s behind P1. Best of the rest was Lando Norris in the McLaren on P6 and 1 second behind.

In the final part of the session all teams and drivers did their race simulations and the quickest lap times did not got improved.

1:32.872 min was the fastest lap time of last year's FP2 in France. This lap time was clocked by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull.

FP2 Times Table 2022 French GP

