Second Free Practice Results 2022 French F1 GP

Second Free F1 Practice Results 2022 French F1 GP (FP2)
22 July 2022 by    3 min read

Event: French F1 Grand Prix
Track: Paul Ricard Circuit

Second Free Practice Results 2022 French F1 GP

Sergio Perez of Mexico driving Red Bull Racing RB18 in the Pitlane during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of France at Circuit Paul Ricard on July 22, 2022 in Le Castellet, France. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Weather: dry  30.5°C
Tarmac: dry  54.5°C
Humidity : 33%
Wind : 2.5 m/s SE
Pressure: 968.2 bar

Second practice for the 2022 French F1 Grand Prix was driven under more or less same warm conditions as the first. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton had his first taste of the Paul Ricard circuit in this year's Mercedes W13. Hamilton had to wait out FP1 because Nyck de Vries was driving his car. Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas was in the same position. HIs car was driven by Robert Kubica.

Both Alpines were topping the timesheet after 10 minutes in this FP2. Fernando Alonso had driven the quickest lap time and put it on a 1:35.531 min. But both up till then both Ferraris and Red Bulls had not got out to do a lap. Mick Schumacher had a harsh moment when he spun in the very high speed turn 10. The Haas driver did manage to stay out of the barrier, but had ruined his set of 4 laps old medium tyres.

Halfway the second practice session the top 10 order was: 1. Leclerc (1:33.136 min | S) 2. Sainz (+0.186s | S), 3. Verstappen (+1.036s | M), 4. Alonso (+1.123s | S), 5. Vettel (+1.193s | S), 6. Stroll (+1.273s | S), 7. Ocon (+1.524s | S), 8. Pérez (+1.643s | M), 9. Russell (+1.643s | M), 10. Gasly (+1.711s | M).

When Verstappen did his laps on the soft tyres, he was still 0.5 sec. behind Sainz's time of 1:32.527 min, who was fastest with 10 minutes to go. Pérez even was on P10 and 1.5 sec. slower than Leclerc in the other Red Bull. Both Mercedes' drivers had moved up to P4 and P5, with Russell on +0.764s and Hamilton on +0.990s behind P1. Best of the rest was Lando Norris in the McLaren on P6 and 1 second behind.

In the final part of the session all teams and drivers did their race simulations and the quickest lap times did not got improved.

1:32.872 min was the fastest lap time of last year's FP2 in France. This lap time was clocked by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull.

FP2 Times Table 2022 French GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
155Carlos SainzFerrari1:32,52722S
216Charles LeclercFerrari1:32,628+0,101s22S
31Max VerstappenRed Bull1:33,077+0,550s17S
463George RussellMercedes1:33,291+0,764s20S
544Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:33,517+0,990s23S
64Lando NorrisMcLaren1:33,607+1,080s21S
710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:33,906+1,379s24S
820Kevin MagnussenHaas1:33,928+1,401s24S
93Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:33,984+1,457s23S
1011Sergio PérezRed Bull1:34,060+1,533s16S
1114Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:34,259+1,732s24S
1277Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:34,264+1,737s27S
135Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:34,420+1,893s27S
1422Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:34,540+2,013s24S
1518Lance StrollAston Martin1:34,595+2,068s26S
1623Alexander AlbonWilliams1:34,653+2,126s23S
1724Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:34,654+2,127s26S
1831Esteban OconAlpine1:34,660+2,133s26S
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:35,195+2,668s22S
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:35,412+2,885s26S

✅ Don't forget to check out our 2022 French F1 Grand Prix preview info.

✅ Check out more posts with related topics:

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.