Second Free F1 Practice Results 2021 Abu Dhabi F1 GP (FP2)

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Yas Marina Circuit

Weather: dry 25.1°C

Tarmac: dry 30.9°C

Humidity: 697%

Wind: 0.4 m/s SW

Pressure: 1019.8 bar

The second practice for the 2021 Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix was driven at sunset. The start time was exactly the same time for qualifying and the race. This session is therefore very important to try and simulate those conditions.

Early in the session Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas hit the barrier at turn 14. His car didn't seem to be damaged and the Finn could carry on. A few moments later Nicholas Latifi hit the wall one turn earlier with the Williams. He did damage his rear wing but was able to drive back to the pits.

Halfway the session Alpine driver Esteban Ocon was fastest with a 1:24.034. Both Mercedes where 2nd and 3rd. Bottas was on P2 (+0.049s). His teammate Lewis Hamilton was third on +0.070s, Max Verstappen was 4th in the Red Bull (+0.298). Fernando Alonso 5th in the Alpine (+0.461s). All were using the soft tyre for their quickest lap.

Max Verstappen wasn't up to speed until 30 minutes into the session. The Red Bull mechanics had been changing his front suspension settings and switched to different upper front wing flaps. Bottas seemed to have some early blistering on his tyres at some point end went in to try and fix it by changing his setup 25 minutes before the end.

With 15 minutes to go Hamilton was on top with a 1:23.691 min, Ocon was 2nd (+0.343s), Bottas was 3rd (+0.392s), Verstappen 4th (+0.641s) and Perez 5th (+0.709s).

At the moment the finish flag dropped the Kimi Raikkonen crashed the Alfa Romeo in turn 14. He wrecked the back and the right front of the car and wasn't able to drive back to his garage. The session got red flagged and therefore the drivers could not make a practice start on the start/finish straight.

On the old circuit the fastest lap time was a 1:36,276 min, driven by Valtteri Bottas in the Mercedes W12.

FP2 Times Table 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

