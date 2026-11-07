 Skip to main content
Next session BR São Paulo Grand Prix · FP300d 00h 00m 00s
Next session BR São Paulo Grand Prix · FP300d 00h 00m 00s

Second Free Practice Report & Results 2026 Sao Paulo F1 GP

Second Free Practice Report & Results 2026 Sao Paulo F1 GP
Leopold 7 min read
Share

Event: Sao Paulo Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Weather: Cloudy & Dry 20°C / 68°F
Tarmac: Dry 33°C / 91°F
Humidity: 86% High
Wind: 9.3 km/h South

Antonelli Dominates São Paulo FP2 as Verstappen Battles Steering Trouble

Kimi Antonelli continued his impressive start to life as Formula 1 World Champion by topping second practice for the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver clocked a 1:10.763 on Pirelli's C5 soft tyres, finishing 0.253 seconds ahead of Lando Norris, while Max Verstappen completed the top three despite an unresolved steering problem at Interlagos.

George Russell took fourth ahead of Oscar Piastri, with just 0.068 seconds separating the four drivers behind Antonelli. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc finished sixth and seventh as Ferrari struggled to match its rivals, while Nico Hülkenberg endured a disastrous Friday without completing a single lap in his Audi.

Intermittent drizzle threatened throughout the afternoon but never developed into proper rain, allowing teams to complete their qualifying simulations and race preparation programmes. With Mercedes potentially able to secure the Constructors' Championship this weekend, Antonelli's performance could hardly have come at a better time.

Antonelli Fastest and Relentless After Championship Triumph

Fresh from becoming Formula 1's youngest World Champion in Mexico City, Antonelli has returned to racing with the same intensity that carried him to the title.

The 20-year-old finished just 0.082 seconds behind Norris in FP1 before moving decisively ahead during the afternoon session. Having initially established a competitive benchmark on harder tyres, he switched to softs and produced a 1:10.763 that none of his rivals could match.

The margin was particularly impressive given how closely matched the chasing drivers were. Norris, Verstappen, Russell and Piastri finished within 0.068 seconds of one another, yet all four remained more than a quarter of a second behind the Mercedes.

Antonelli completed 37 laps, joint-highest alongside Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon, combining his qualifying simulation with extensive race preparation. Mercedes also evaluated the C5 soft compound over longer runs to assess its durability ahead of Sunday's 71-lap Grand Prix.

His progress between sessions was equally encouraging.

DriverFP1FP2Improvement
Kimi Antonelli1:11.7991:10.7631.036s
Lando Norris1:11.7171:11.0160.701s

Both drivers improved substantially as the circuit evolved and their programmes shifted towards qualifying simulations. The gains cannot be attributed entirely to car performance, but Antonelli's combination of single-lap speed and productive long runs gives Mercedes an encouraging foundation for the weekend.

The Drivers' Championship may already be settled, but the Italian evidently has no intention of spending the final races admiring his trophy.

Norris and Verstappen Separated by Just Six Thousandths

Norris had led FP1 and briefly headed the afternoon timesheets, suggesting McLaren's improved pace in Brazil was more than a one-session curiosity.

The 2025 World Champion eventually finished second with a 1:11.016, just 0.006 seconds ahead of Verstappen. Russell and Piastri followed closely, leaving the battle behind Antonelli extraordinarily congested.

Piastri's fifth place was a respectable recovery after missing FP1 while Leonardo Fornaroli completed McLaren's rookie running. The Australian had less preparation time than his rivals, making his competitive soft-tyre performance particularly useful.

Norris, meanwhile, will have encouraging memories of Interlagos. He won the 2025 São Paulo Grand Prix from pole position after topping the weekend's only practice session, when Brazil followed the Sprint format.

That distinction matters for historical comparisons. There was no FP2 in 2025, so Antonelli's 2026 benchmark has no directly equivalent session. Norris took pole last year with a 1:09.511, but comparing that qualifying lap with Friday practice under different technical regulations and conditions would reveal little about the relative competitiveness of the cars.

What is more relevant is the current balance between McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes. Antonelli has established an early advantage, but six thousandths between Norris and Verstappen leaves almost nothing separating two of his most dangerous rivals.

Verstappen's Steering Problem Remains Unresolved

Verstappen's third place was achieved despite a technical problem that has troubled Red Bull throughout Friday.

The Dutchman complained about increasingly heavy steering towards the end of FP1, describing the physical effort required to turn the wheel as a workout. The issue remained during the afternoon session, with team principal Laurent Mekies confirming that Red Bull had been unable to resolve it.

"We have a small issue with Max's steering, it is not something we can fix in the session," Mekies explained.

The problem compounds Verstappen's earlier complaints about downshifts disturbing the car's balance and traction. Neither issue is particularly welcome around Interlagos, where precise steering inputs and confidence through the flowing middle sector are essential.

Yet the performance deficit to Norris was virtually nonexistent.

Despite driving a car that was not behaving as intended, Verstappen finished only 0.006 seconds behind the McLaren and 0.259 seconds away from Antonelli's benchmark. That suggests Red Bull has a competitive underlying package, even if the Mercedes currently looks stronger over a single lap.

Having won the Mexico City Grand Prix from fifth on the grid, Verstappen has already demonstrated his ability to compensate for less-than-ideal circumstances. Red Bull's immediate priority, however, is ensuring its driver can attack qualifying without having to fight the steering wheel.

Russell's Grid Penalty Complicates Mercedes' Title Push

Mercedes has a realistic opportunity to secure the Constructors' Championship in Brazil, but its prospects are complicated by a confirmed five-place grid penalty for Russell.

The Briton has taken an additional internal combustion engine following the power unit difficulties that affected his season, including problems in Malaysia. Mercedes appears to have selected Interlagos partly because the circuit offers opportunities to recover positions.

Russell nevertheless needs a strong qualifying performance to minimise the damage. His fourth place in FP2, just 0.014 seconds behind Verstappen, suggests the pace is available, even if he remains 0.273 seconds behind Antonelli.

According to the championship calculations discussed during practice, Mercedes needs to outscore Ferrari by three points this weekend to secure the Constructors' title. A victory accompanied by fourth place for the second Mercedes would also be sufficient.

That puts additional importance on Antonelli's performance, particularly with Ferrari struggling during the afternoon.

Mercedes has already secured the Drivers' Championship through its youngest-ever champion. Completing the double at Interlagos would provide a fitting conclusion to a season in which the team's decision to invest in Antonelli has been emphatically rewarded.

Ferrari Slips Back as Leclerc Reports Multiple Problems

Ferrari's afternoon was considerably less encouraging than its opening practice performance.

Hamilton slipped from fourth in FP1 to sixth in FP2, while Leclerc finished seventh after reporting problems with both his brakes and power unit.

The Monegasque complained about unusual braking behaviour early in the session before later asking his engineer what was happening with the engine. The car appeared unsettled, leaving Ferrari unable to reproduce the competitiveness it had demonstrated during the Mexican grand prix weekend.

Leclerc's soft-tyre programme was also disrupted by an incident involving Haas rookie Rafael Câmara at Turn 15.

The Brazilian appeared to impede the Ferrari while Leclerc was completing a flying lap, remaining near the racing line before moving across as the faster car approached. Leclerc was forced towards the wall, prompting the stewards to schedule a post-session investigation.

No decision had been confirmed by the end of the liveblog.

The incident did little to improve an already frustrating session for Ferrari. Both drivers struggled to extract a competitive lap from a car that appeared nervous through the corners, leaving the team with work to do before qualifying.

After Hamilton's pole and Ferrari's missed opportunity in Mexico, the Scuderia cannot afford another weekend in which promising underlying performance fails to translate into results.

Audi's Friday Disaster Leaves Hülkenberg Without a Lap

While Ferrari struggled for pace, Audi had more fundamental problems.

Nico Hülkenberg completed no laps in either Friday practice session after technical difficulties prevented his car from running throughout the day.

Freddie Slater had taken over the German's car for FP1, but the rookie's outing ended prematurely when the Audi lost power and stopped on the circuit, triggering a red flag.

The team recovered the car and attempted repairs before FP2, initially believing it had identified the fault. Further problems emerged, however, and Hülkenberg remained in the garage for the entire afternoon.

The lost track time is a substantial disadvantage. Although Hülkenberg knows Interlagos well, he has gathered no experience of the circuit in the current generation of cars, leaving Audi short of setup information ahead of a potentially unpredictable qualifying session.

Team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto offered some encouragement by finishing inside the top ten in front of his home crowd.

Oliver Bearman also placed Haas among the leading midfield contenders, with Franco Colapinto 11th and 12th. The margins suggest another closely contested midfield battle involving Audi, Haas, Alpine and Racing Bulls.

Câmara continued his preparations for his first Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend, finishing 16th while completing further running in the Haas previously driven by Esteban Ocon. The Brazilian was just over half a second behind Bearman during the latter stages of the session, although his impeding investigation remains an unwelcome distraction.

Drizzle Keeps Interlagos Unpredictable

The weather threatened to interfere with FP2 throughout the afternoon, with light drizzle occasionally becoming more persistent beneath the heavy cloud cover.

Nevertheless, the circuit remained dry enough for slick tyres, allowing teams to complete their programmes without switching to intermediates.

Pirelli has supplied the C3 hard, C4 medium and C5 soft compounds, with drivers evaluating both qualifying performance and longer-run degradation. Antonelli's extended stint on used softs was particularly relevant, given the compound's strong performance over a single lap and the uncertainty surrounding Sunday's conditions.

Rain remains possible during Saturday's final practice and qualifying sessions, with the greater risk currently forecast for the Grand Prix itself.

The prospect of changing conditions complicates setup decisions. Teams must decide how much dry-weather performance to sacrifice for stability and predictability if the circuit becomes wet.

After two sessions, Antonelli has emerged as the clearest early benchmark. His 0.253-second advantage is meaningful, particularly alongside Mercedes' productive race preparation, but unknown fuel loads and the threat of rain prevent any definitive judgement about the weekend's competitive order.

The more intriguing statistic lies immediately behind him: Norris, Verstappen, Russell and Piastri were separated by just 0.068 seconds. If that margin survives into qualifying, the fight for the front rows could be decided by one imperfect braking point or a fraction of hesitation through Interlagos' demanding middle sector.

Antonelli has laid down the challenge. His rivals now have Saturday to find an answer.

FP2 Times 2026 Brazil GP

Pos#DriverConstructorCar & EngineLapsTimeTyre
112Kimi AntonelliKimiAntonelliMercedesMercedes W17Mercedes W17Mercedes M17 E…371:10.763S
21Lando NorrisLandoNorrisMcLarenMcLaren MCL40McLaren MCL40Mercedes M17 E…311:11.016+0.253sS
33Max VerstappenMaxVerstappenRed BullRed Bull RB22Red Bull RB22Red Bull Ford DM01231:11.022+0.259sS
463George RussellGeorgeRussellMercedesMercedes W17Mercedes W17Mercedes M17 E…351:11.036+0.273sS
581Oscar PiastriOscarPiastriMcLarenMcLaren MCL40McLaren MCL40Mercedes M17 E…321:11.084+0.321sS
644Lewis HamiltonLewisHamiltonFerrariFerrari SF-26Ferrari SF-26Ferrari 067/6351:11.213+0.450sS
716Charles LeclercCharlesLeclercFerrariFerrari SF-26Ferrari SF-26Ferrari 067/6331:11.483+0.720sS
85Gabriel BortoletoGabrielBortoletoAudiAudi R26Audi R26Audi AFR 26 Hybrid331:11.780+1.017sS
96Isack HadjarIsackHadjarRed BullRed Bull RB22Red Bull RB22Red Bull Ford DM01331:11.839+1.076sS
1087Oliver BearmanOliverBearmanHaasHaas VF-26Haas VF-26Ferrari 067/6361:11.991+1.228sS
1143Franco ColapintoFrancoColapintoAlpineAlpine A526Alpine A526Mercedes M17 E…331:11.996+1.233sS
1241Arvid LindbladArvidLindbladRacing BullsVCARB 03VCARB 03Red Bull Ford DM01361:12.008+1.245sS
1330Liam LawsonLiamLawsonRacing BullsVCARB 03VCARB 03Red Bull Ford DM01361:12.042+1.279sS
1410Pierre GaslyPierreGaslyAlpineAlpine A526Alpine A526Mercedes M17 E…371:12.109+1.346sS
1514Fernando AlonsoFernandoAlonsoAston MartinAston Martin AMR26Aston Martin AMR26Honda RA626H341:12.538+1.775sS
1651Rafael CâmaraRafaelCâmaraHaasHaas VF-26Haas VF-26Ferrari 067/6301:12.561+1.798sS
1755Carlos SainzCarlosSainzWilliamsWilliams FW48Williams FW48Mercedes M17 E…331:12.742+1.979sS
1818Lance StrollLanceStrollAston MartinAston Martin AMR26Aston Martin AMR26Honda RA626H311:12.942+2.179sS
1923Alex AlbonAlexAlbonWilliamsWilliams FW48Williams FW48Mercedes M17 E…371:12.953+2.190sS
2011Sergio PérezSergioPérezCadillacCadillac MAC-26Cadillac MAC-26Ferrari 067/6341:13.316+2.553sS
2177Valtteri BottasValtteriBottasCadillacCadillac MAC-26Cadillac MAC-26Ferrari 067/6331:13.383+2.620sS

Lando Norris was quickest in FP1. The British driver then clocked a 1:11.717 with the McLaren MCL40 also on Soft Pirelli tyres.

The quickest sector times at Interlagos during FP1 where:

  • Sector 1: 18.205 sec. by Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari SF-26 #44.
  • Sector 2: 36.460 sec. by Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W17 #12.
  • Sector 3: 15.988 sec. by Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W17 #12.

✅ Check out our 2026 Sao Paulo Formula 1 Grand Prix preview.

What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?

2026 São Paulo F1 GPSão Paulo Grand PrixSao Paulo · round 20 of 23

The Predictor F1-Fansite data model

Championship form and recent form. The starting grid joins in after qualifying, then the chances update.

1Kimi AntonelliKimi AntonelliMercedes · #1235%to win
2Max VerstappenMax VerstappenRed Bull · #316%to win
3Lewis HamiltonLewis HamiltonFerrari · #4412%to win

Beat the PredictorHow it works

Who's on the podium?

Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts.

Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge.

A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up.

4 fans have predicted

Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy.

All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances
#DriverWinPodiumPointsWhy
1Kimi AntonelliMercedes35%78%100%P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5
2Max VerstappenRed Bull16%48%99%P2 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5
3Lewis HamiltonFerrari12%39%98%P3 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5
4Charles LeclercFerrari11%38%98%P5 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5
5George RussellMercedes6.5%23%92%P4 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5
6Lando NorrisMcLaren5.4%20%87%P6 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF
7Oscar PiastriMcLaren2.9%11%68%P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5
8Isack HadjarRed Bull2.3%9.7%66%P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls1.9%7.1%52%P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5
10Nico HülkenbergAudi0.9%3.1%28%P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5
11Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls0.7%2.9%27%P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF
12Ryo HirakawaHaas0.6%2.2%18%P21 in the championship · no podium in the last 1
13Pierre GaslyAlpine0.6%2.5%22%P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF
14Oliver BearmanHaas0.6%2.1%20%P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs
15Sergio PérezCadillac0.6%1.6%14%P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5
16Fernando AlonsoAston Martin0.5%1.9%16%P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs
17Franco ColapintoAlpine0.5%1.8%16%P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs
18Carlos SainzWilliams0.4%2.1%19%P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5
19Gabriel BortoletoAudi0.4%2.0%20%P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF
20Lance StrollAston Martin0.4%1.5%14%P24 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs
21Alex AlbonWilliams0.3%1.3%13%P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs
22Valtteri BottasCadillac0.3%1.0%11%P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs

Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%.

Season standings · 2026

1An SionnachAn Sionnach44 pts
2ShroppyflyShroppyfly43 pts
The Predictormodel43 pts
3NobodysperfectNobodysperfect41 pts
4Leopold PleijsierLeopold Pleijsier33 pts
5Jere JyräläJere Jyrälä23 pts
6CasparovicCasparovic20 pts
7ipeluri17 pts
8yheeyhee10 pts
9Juandiez10 pts
10Demireins9 pts
11Kasra8 pts
12bearman's7 pts
13MoMo6 pts
14Raceworks Media6 pts
15Buzzjohn6 pts
16Rahmi Can6 pts
17Killabee6 pts
18Carlo6 pts
19MKLMKL6 pts
20Sudhjd6 pts

How the Predictor works

No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties count as soon as the official starting grid is in.

60%Championship formPoints this season, relative to the leader.
40%Recent formThe last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20.
0%Starting gridHow often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons. Joins after qualifying.

Before qualifying the model is honest about the odds: three or four candidates share most of the chance. After qualifying the grid takes over and the call sharpens.

13/19winners called
1.8/3podium drivers per race
2exact podiums
75prediction points

Calibration this season: when it said 8%, it happened 5% of the time; when it said 16%, it happened 6% of the time.

Share this article
Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

 2
F1 Tickets

Check out current discounts on F1 Tickets in our shop

Most recent 10 F1 Results items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

This Weeks Top 3 Trending F1 Results

Latest F1 Video update

Newest F1 Sound or Podcast

Current Drivers Standings

After round 19 of 23 · Mexico City GP
Pos.F1 DriversPoints
1Kimi AntonelliKimi AntonelliMercedes · #12380
2Up 2 places since the previous roundMax VerstappenMax VerstappenRed Bull · #3261−119
3Lewis HamiltonLewis HamiltonFerrari · #44259−2
2026 F1 Drivers' Standings Championship

Current Teams Standings

After round 19 of 23 · Mexico City GP
Pos.F1 TeamsPoints
1MercedesMercedes W17630
2FerrariFerrari SF-26504−126
3Red BullRed Bull RB22382−122
2026 F1 Constructors Standings 2026 Championship

Free F1 Newsletter

Weekly Free Newsletter