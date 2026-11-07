Event:

Track: Autodromo Interlagos

Weather: Cloudy & Dry 20°C / 68°F

Tarmac: Dry 33°C / 91°F

Humidity: 86% High

Wind: 9.3 km/h South

Antonelli Dominates São Paulo FP2 as Verstappen Battles Steering Trouble

Kimi Antonelli continued his impressive start to life as Formula 1 World Champion by topping second practice for the 2026 São Paulo Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver clocked a 1:10.763 on Pirelli's C5 soft tyres, finishing 0.253 seconds ahead of Lando Norris, while Max Verstappen completed the top three despite an unresolved steering problem at Interlagos.

George Russell took fourth ahead of Oscar Piastri, with just 0.068 seconds separating the four drivers behind Antonelli. Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc finished sixth and seventh as Ferrari struggled to match its rivals, while Nico Hülkenberg endured a disastrous Friday without completing a single lap in his Audi.

Intermittent drizzle threatened throughout the afternoon but never developed into proper rain, allowing teams to complete their qualifying simulations and race preparation programmes. With Mercedes potentially able to secure the Constructors' Championship this weekend, Antonelli's performance could hardly have come at a better time.

Antonelli Fastest and Relentless After Championship Triumph

Fresh from becoming Formula 1's youngest World Champion in Mexico City, Antonelli has returned to racing with the same intensity that carried him to the title.

The 20-year-old finished just 0.082 seconds behind Norris in FP1 before moving decisively ahead during the afternoon session. Having initially established a competitive benchmark on harder tyres, he switched to softs and produced a 1:10.763 that none of his rivals could match.

The margin was particularly impressive given how closely matched the chasing drivers were. Norris, Verstappen, Russell and Piastri finished within 0.068 seconds of one another, yet all four remained more than a quarter of a second behind the Mercedes.

Antonelli completed 37 laps, joint-highest alongside Pierre Gasly and Alexander Albon, combining his qualifying simulation with extensive race preparation. Mercedes also evaluated the C5 soft compound over longer runs to assess its durability ahead of Sunday's 71-lap Grand Prix.

His progress between sessions was equally encouraging.

Driver FP1 FP2 Improvement Kimi Antonelli 1:11.799 1:10.763 1.036s Lando Norris 1:11.717 1:11.016 0.701s

Both drivers improved substantially as the circuit evolved and their programmes shifted towards qualifying simulations. The gains cannot be attributed entirely to car performance, but Antonelli's combination of single-lap speed and productive long runs gives Mercedes an encouraging foundation for the weekend.

The Drivers' Championship may already be settled, but the Italian evidently has no intention of spending the final races admiring his trophy.

Norris and Verstappen Separated by Just Six Thousandths

Norris had led FP1 and briefly headed the afternoon timesheets, suggesting McLaren's improved pace in Brazil was more than a one-session curiosity.

The 2025 World Champion eventually finished second with a 1:11.016, just 0.006 seconds ahead of Verstappen. Russell and Piastri followed closely, leaving the battle behind Antonelli extraordinarily congested.

Piastri's fifth place was a respectable recovery after missing FP1 while Leonardo Fornaroli completed McLaren's rookie running. The Australian had less preparation time than his rivals, making his competitive soft-tyre performance particularly useful.

Norris, meanwhile, will have encouraging memories of Interlagos. He won the 2025 São Paulo Grand Prix from pole position after topping the weekend's only practice session, when Brazil followed the Sprint format.

That distinction matters for historical comparisons. There was no FP2 in 2025, so Antonelli's 2026 benchmark has no directly equivalent session. Norris took pole last year with a 1:09.511, but comparing that qualifying lap with Friday practice under different technical regulations and conditions would reveal little about the relative competitiveness of the cars.

What is more relevant is the current balance between McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes. Antonelli has established an early advantage, but six thousandths between Norris and Verstappen leaves almost nothing separating two of his most dangerous rivals.

Verstappen's Steering Problem Remains Unresolved

Verstappen's third place was achieved despite a technical problem that has troubled Red Bull throughout Friday.

The Dutchman complained about increasingly heavy steering towards the end of FP1, describing the physical effort required to turn the wheel as a workout. The issue remained during the afternoon session, with team principal Laurent Mekies confirming that Red Bull had been unable to resolve it.

"We have a small issue with Max's steering, it is not something we can fix in the session," Mekies explained.

The problem compounds Verstappen's earlier complaints about downshifts disturbing the car's balance and traction. Neither issue is particularly welcome around Interlagos, where precise steering inputs and confidence through the flowing middle sector are essential.

Yet the performance deficit to Norris was virtually nonexistent.

Despite driving a car that was not behaving as intended, Verstappen finished only 0.006 seconds behind the McLaren and 0.259 seconds away from Antonelli's benchmark. That suggests Red Bull has a competitive underlying package, even if the Mercedes currently looks stronger over a single lap.

Having won the Mexico City Grand Prix from fifth on the grid, Verstappen has already demonstrated his ability to compensate for less-than-ideal circumstances. Red Bull's immediate priority, however, is ensuring its driver can attack qualifying without having to fight the steering wheel.

Russell's Grid Penalty Complicates Mercedes' Title Push

Mercedes has a realistic opportunity to secure the Constructors' Championship in Brazil, but its prospects are complicated by a confirmed five-place grid penalty for Russell.

The Briton has taken an additional internal combustion engine following the power unit difficulties that affected his season, including problems in Malaysia. Mercedes appears to have selected Interlagos partly because the circuit offers opportunities to recover positions.

Russell nevertheless needs a strong qualifying performance to minimise the damage. His fourth place in FP2, just 0.014 seconds behind Verstappen, suggests the pace is available, even if he remains 0.273 seconds behind Antonelli.

According to the championship calculations discussed during practice, Mercedes needs to outscore Ferrari by three points this weekend to secure the Constructors' title. A victory accompanied by fourth place for the second Mercedes would also be sufficient.

That puts additional importance on Antonelli's performance, particularly with Ferrari struggling during the afternoon.

Mercedes has already secured the Drivers' Championship through its youngest-ever champion. Completing the double at Interlagos would provide a fitting conclusion to a season in which the team's decision to invest in Antonelli has been emphatically rewarded.

Ferrari Slips Back as Leclerc Reports Multiple Problems

Ferrari's afternoon was considerably less encouraging than its opening practice performance.

Hamilton slipped from fourth in FP1 to sixth in FP2, while Leclerc finished seventh after reporting problems with both his brakes and power unit.

The Monegasque complained about unusual braking behaviour early in the session before later asking his engineer what was happening with the engine. The car appeared unsettled, leaving Ferrari unable to reproduce the competitiveness it had demonstrated during the Mexican grand prix weekend.

Leclerc's soft-tyre programme was also disrupted by an incident involving Haas rookie Rafael Câmara at Turn 15.

The Brazilian appeared to impede the Ferrari while Leclerc was completing a flying lap, remaining near the racing line before moving across as the faster car approached. Leclerc was forced towards the wall, prompting the stewards to schedule a post-session investigation.

No decision had been confirmed by the end of the liveblog.

The incident did little to improve an already frustrating session for Ferrari. Both drivers struggled to extract a competitive lap from a car that appeared nervous through the corners, leaving the team with work to do before qualifying.

After Hamilton's pole and Ferrari's missed opportunity in Mexico, the Scuderia cannot afford another weekend in which promising underlying performance fails to translate into results.

Audi's Friday Disaster Leaves Hülkenberg Without a Lap

While Ferrari struggled for pace, Audi had more fundamental problems.

Nico Hülkenberg completed no laps in either Friday practice session after technical difficulties prevented his car from running throughout the day.

Freddie Slater had taken over the German's car for FP1, but the rookie's outing ended prematurely when the Audi lost power and stopped on the circuit, triggering a red flag.

The team recovered the car and attempted repairs before FP2, initially believing it had identified the fault. Further problems emerged, however, and Hülkenberg remained in the garage for the entire afternoon.

The lost track time is a substantial disadvantage. Although Hülkenberg knows Interlagos well, he has gathered no experience of the circuit in the current generation of cars, leaving Audi short of setup information ahead of a potentially unpredictable qualifying session.

Team-mate Gabriel Bortoleto offered some encouragement by finishing inside the top ten in front of his home crowd.

Oliver Bearman also placed Haas among the leading midfield contenders, with Franco Colapinto 11th and 12th. The margins suggest another closely contested midfield battle involving Audi, Haas, Alpine and Racing Bulls.

Câmara continued his preparations for his first Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend, finishing 16th while completing further running in the Haas previously driven by Esteban Ocon. The Brazilian was just over half a second behind Bearman during the latter stages of the session, although his impeding investigation remains an unwelcome distraction.

Drizzle Keeps Interlagos Unpredictable

The weather threatened to interfere with FP2 throughout the afternoon, with light drizzle occasionally becoming more persistent beneath the heavy cloud cover.

Nevertheless, the circuit remained dry enough for slick tyres, allowing teams to complete their programmes without switching to intermediates.

Pirelli has supplied the C3 hard, C4 medium and C5 soft compounds, with drivers evaluating both qualifying performance and longer-run degradation. Antonelli's extended stint on used softs was particularly relevant, given the compound's strong performance over a single lap and the uncertainty surrounding Sunday's conditions.

Rain remains possible during Saturday's final practice and qualifying sessions, with the greater risk currently forecast for the Grand Prix itself.

The prospect of changing conditions complicates setup decisions. Teams must decide how much dry-weather performance to sacrifice for stability and predictability if the circuit becomes wet.

After two sessions, Antonelli has emerged as the clearest early benchmark. His 0.253-second advantage is meaningful, particularly alongside Mercedes' productive race preparation, but unknown fuel loads and the threat of rain prevent any definitive judgement about the weekend's competitive order.

The more intriguing statistic lies immediately behind him: Norris, Verstappen, Russell and Piastri were separated by just 0.068 seconds. If that margin survives into qualifying, the fight for the front rows could be decided by one imperfect braking point or a fraction of hesitation through Interlagos' demanding middle sector.

Antonelli has laid down the challenge. His rivals now have Saturday to find an answer.

FP2 Times 2026 Brazil GP

Lando Norris was quickest in FP1. The British driver then clocked a 1:11.717 with the McLaren MCL40 also on Soft Pirelli tyres.

The quickest sector times at Interlagos during FP1 where:

Sector 1: 18.205 sec. by Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari SF-26 #44.

18.205 sec. by Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari SF-26 #44. Sector 2: 36.460 sec. by Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W17 #12.

36.460 sec. by Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W17 #12. Sector 3: 15.988 sec. by Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes W17 #12.

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São Paulo Grand Prix Sao Paulo · round 20 of 23 The Predictor F1-Fansite data model Championship form and recent form. The starting grid joins in after qualifying, then the chances update. 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes · #12 35% to win 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull · #3 16% to win 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari · #44 12% to win Beat the PredictorHow it works Who's on the podium? Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts. Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge. 1 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 2 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 3 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 Save my podium & join free A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up. 4 fans have predicted Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy. All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances # Driver Win Podium Points Why 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 35% 78% 100% P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 16% 48% 99% P2 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 12% 39% 98% P3 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 11% 38% 98% P5 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 5 George Russell Mercedes 6.5% 23% 92% P4 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 6 Lando Norris McLaren 5.4% 20% 87% P6 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 7 Oscar Piastri McLaren 2.9% 11% 68% P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 2.3% 9.7% 66% P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1.9% 7.1% 52% P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 10 Nico Hülkenberg Audi 0.9% 3.1% 28% P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 11 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 0.7% 2.9% 27% P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 12 Ryo Hirakawa Haas 0.6% 2.2% 18% P21 in the championship · no podium in the last 1 13 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0.6% 2.5% 22% P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 14 Oliver Bearman Haas 0.6% 2.1% 20% P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 15 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0.6% 1.6% 14% P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 16 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0.5% 1.9% 16% P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 17 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0.5% 1.8% 16% P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs 18 Carlos Sainz Williams 0.4% 2.1% 19% P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 19 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 0.4% 2.0% 20% P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 20 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0.4% 1.5% 14% P24 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs 21 Alex Albon Williams 0.3% 1.3% 13% P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0.3% 1.0% 11% P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%. Season standings · 2026 1 An Sionnach 44 pts 2 Shroppyfly 43 pts P The Predictor model 43 pts 3 Nobodysperfect 41 pts 4 Leopold Pleijsier 33 pts 5 Jere Jyrälä 23 pts 6 Casparovic 20 pts 7 ipeluri 17 pts 8 yhee 10 pts 9 Juandiez 10 pts 10 Demireins 9 pts 11 Kasra 8 pts 12 bearman's 7 pts 13 Mo 6 pts 14 Raceworks Media 6 pts 15 Buzzjohn 6 pts 16 Rahmi Can 6 pts 17 Killabee 6 pts 18 Carlo 6 pts 19 MKL 6 pts 20 Sudhjd 6 pts How the Predictor works No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties count as soon as the official starting grid is in. 60% Championship form Points this season, relative to the leader. 40% Recent form The last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20. 0% Starting grid How often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons. Joins after qualifying. Before qualifying the model is honest about the odds: three or four candidates share most of the chance. After qualifying the grid takes over and the call sharpens. 13 /19 winners called 1.8 /3 podium drivers per race 2 exact podiums 75 prediction points Calibration this season: when it said 8%, it happened 5% of the time; when it said 16%, it happened 6% of the time.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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