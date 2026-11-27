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Pressure: 1018 mbar

Antonelli Tops Chaotic Qatar FP2 as Ferrari Struggle

Kimi Antonelli completed a Friday practice double at the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix, setting a 1:23.077 on Pirelli's medium tyres to lead a disrupted FP2 session at the Lusail International Circuit. The newly crowned World Champion finished 0.127 seconds ahead of Mercedes team-mate George Russell, with Lando Norris third for McLaren, 0.445 seconds off the pace. Oscar Piastri and Max Verstappen completed the top five as two red flags and a late Virtual Safety Car prevented several drivers from completing their planned qualifying simulations.

Antonelli's benchmark was 0.140 seconds quicker than his FP1-leading lap, reinforcing Mercedes' position as the team to beat. Neither Mercedes driver, however, completed a representative flying lap on soft tyres, making the team's apparent advantage difficult to quantify.

Ferrari endured a particularly troubled evening. Charles Leclerc spun through the gravel and required a floor change, while Lewis Hamilton stopped with an apparent power unit problem in the closing minutes. Pierre Gasly also became stranded in the gravel at Turn 14, bringing out the second red flag as drivers struggled with Lusail's demanding high-speed corners.

Mercedes Maintain Their Advantage Under the Floodlights

After Antonelli's commanding performance in FP1, attention turned to whether Mercedes could maintain its advantage in the cooler conditions of FP2. Unlike opening practice, Friday evening's session took place entirely under the floodlights, providing a more representative indication of the conditions expected during qualifying.

The track continued to gain grip as the racing line developed, but drivers struggled with oversteer and traction through Lusail's long, sweeping corners. Even the Mercedes pair encountered difficulties, with both getting sideways as they approached the limit.

Russell initially established the benchmark with a 1:23.715, edging Antonelli by 0.092 seconds. The Italian soon responded, improving to 1:23.077 on medium tyres to reclaim the top spot. Russell subsequently reduced the deficit to 0.127 seconds, a significant improvement on the half-second gap between the team-mates in FP1.

Antonelli nevertheless remained the more convincing performer across Friday's running. His fastest lap came before the session descended into interruptions, and both Mercedes drivers subsequently lost opportunities to establish their ultimate pace on soft tyres.

Russell was denied a promising qualifying simulation by the first red flag, while Antonelli's attempt was compromised by yellow flags after he had set the fastest opening sector. Mercedes therefore finished first and second on medium-tyre times, an encouraging indication of the W17's performance without providing a definitive measure of its advantage.

Leclerc and Gasly Bring Out the Red Flags

The interruptions began as teams switched to Pirelli's softer C3 compound for their qualifying simulations.

Leclerc was among the first drivers to encounter serious trouble. Approaching Liam Lawson's Racing Bulls, the Ferrari driver lost rear grip in the disturbed air and overcorrected, spinning through the gravel before recovering. Although he managed to continue, Ferrari brought him back to the garage to inspect the underside of the car and subsequently changed his floor.

Gravel deposited on the circuit contributed to the first red flag, interrupting several flying laps just as the teams were beginning their most important qualifying runs.

When the session resumed, drivers wasted little time returning to the circuit, but another stoppage followed when Gasly lost control at Turn 14. The Alpine driver attacked the kerb, dropped a rear wheel into the gravel and spun across the run-off area, striking marker boards before becoming stranded.

The second red flag ended Gasly's session and left Alpine facing repairs ahead of Saturday. It also illustrated how unforgiving Lusail can become when drivers attack its high-speed corners. A small mistake over the kerbs is enough to unsettle a car and turn an otherwise routine qualifying simulation into an expensive trip through the gravel.

Race control extended FP2 by 13 minutes to compensate for the interruptions, but the additional running did not restore the original programmes. Several teams instead concentrated on longer runs, leaving the final classification heavily influenced by which drivers had managed to complete clean laps beforehand.

McLaren Close In as Red Bull Battle Handling Problems

McLaren emerged as Mercedes' nearest challenger, with Norris third and Piastri fourth. Unlike the Mercedes drivers, both completed competitive soft-tyre laps before the interruptions, although the different compounds and running conditions made direct comparisons difficult.

Norris finished 0.445 seconds behind Antonelli, with Piastri another 0.027 seconds adrift. Verstappen was equally close to the Australian, while Hadjar finished just 0.007 seconds behind his Red Bull team-mate.

Remarkably, the two McLarens and two Red Bulls were separated by only 0.061 seconds, suggesting an exceptionally tight battle behind Mercedes.

Red Bull appeared to have a more fundamental concern than outright speed. Both Verstappen and Hadjar reported a disconnected feeling through the middle of corners, a handling characteristic particularly troublesome at Lusail. The circuit's long-radius bends demand a stable balance from entry to exit, precisely the type of corner where Red Bull has experienced difficulties previously.

Unless the team can improve that behaviour, extracting consistent performance during qualifying and managing tyre degradation over longer stints could become significant challenges.

McLaren, meanwhile, deliberately postponed running its updated floor. The team had brought the component to Las Vegas but opted to protect it from Lusail's aggressive kerbs during Friday's sessions, with plans to introduce it in FP3.

That leaves McLaren with a potential development advantage still to evaluate, although the effectiveness of the revised floor remains to be demonstrated on track.

Behind the leading six, Ferrari occupied seventh and eighth, while Racing Bulls completed the top ten with Lawson ninth and rookie tenth.

Hamilton's Power Loss Compounds Ferrari's Difficult Evening

Ferrari's problems continued after Leclerc returned to the circuit following his floor change.

With only minutes remaining, Hamilton suddenly reported a loss of power before pulling off into the gravel. The seven-time World Champion explained that the car had switched itself off, while replays indicated the problem occurred before he left the circuit.

A Virtual Safety Car was deployed to recover the Ferrari, effectively ending any remaining opportunity for meaningful qualifying simulations.

Although the symptoms suggested a technical failure, Ferrari had not confirmed the precise cause during the live coverage. It nevertheless left the team with another problem to investigate after Leclerc's earlier spin and floor damage.

Hamilton had also attracted the attention of the stewards following an incident involving Verstappen at Turn 1. The drivers appeared to encounter one another while following different energy deployment programmes, but officials reviewed the matter and decided no further investigation was necessary.

More concerning for Ferrari was the lack of outright pace. Neither driver consistently threatened Mercedes, leaving the Scuderia with considerable work ahead of qualifying.

Aston Martin also endured a difficult session. Fernando Alonso returned after missing FP1 through illness, but both he and Lance Stroll struggled near the bottom of the order, with Stroll repeatedly running wide as he fought the car's balance.

Tyre Management Adds Another Layer to the Qatar Challenge

Despite the interruptions, teams gathered useful information about tyre behaviour ahead of a Grand Prix where strategy will be unusually restrictive.

Pirelli has imposed a maximum permitted usage of 27 laps per tyre set, effectively guaranteeing at least two pit stops on Sunday. The restriction reflects the exceptional loads generated through Lusail's sustained high-speed corners, where tyre temperature and degradation can become decisive factors.

Most teams concentrated on longer runs following the second red flag, attempting to recover valuable race data after losing so much time. The medium compound again looked competitive, although its performance over a single lap does not necessarily indicate how effectively it will survive a longer stint.

Potential Safety Car periods could complicate strategy further. With tyre usage restricted, teams cannot simply extend their stints indefinitely to exploit a neutralisation, making the timing of pit stops particularly important.

The incidents involving Leclerc and Gasly also demonstrated how easily gravel or debris can interrupt proceedings. At a circuit where overtaking is expected to be difficult, maintaining track position while managing tyres and avoiding costly mistakes could prove just as important as outright speed.

Mercedes Lead Friday, but the True Gap Remains Unclear

Antonelli leaves Friday having topped both practice sessions, leading FP1 by 0.507 seconds and FP2 by 0.127 seconds. It was an impressive demonstration of consistency from the newly crowned World Champion, with Russell closing the gap considerably during the evening.

McLaren remains firmly in contention, particularly if its updated floor delivers an improvement during FP3. Red Bull must address its difficulties through Lusail's longer corners, while Ferrari faces a demanding evening investigating Leclerc's floor damage and Hamilton's apparent power unit failure.

But Friday's biggest unanswered question concerns the true competitive gap. Mercedes established the fastest times on mediums, while McLaren completed its quickest laps on softs. With both Mercedes drivers denied representative runs on the softer compound, the session never produced the clean comparison needed to establish how much performance each team still had available.

That makes Saturday's final practice session more important than the timing screens alone might suggest. Mercedes has demonstrated competitive pace across different conditions, but McLaren's development programme and Red Bull's unresolved handling issues leave room for the order to change.

Antonelli has done everything required to establish himself as the qualifying favourite. The challenge for his rivals is no longer simply finding a faster lap, but discovering whether the half-second they appeared to lack was real in the first place.