Second Free Practice Report & Results 2025 Hungarian F1 GP

Norris Dominates Again in Hungary: McLaren’s Friday Masterclass at the Hungaroring

McLaren Lockout Continues as Norris Leads the Way

Under the blazing Budapest sun, Lando Norris once again proved he’s the king of the Hungaroring—topping both Friday sessions in commanding fashion. After narrowly edging Oscar Piastri in FP1, the Brit doubled down in FP2, posting a 1m15.624s to end the day three-tenths clear of his teammate.

While the McLarens appeared glued to the tarmac, the rest of the grid slid into disarray trying to keep up. It was a papaya parade at the top, and frankly, no one else looked close.

Ferrari’s Charge Led by Leclerc, While Red Bull Crumbles

Charles Leclerc held steady in third—mirroring his FP1 result—with a strong run that left him four-tenths shy of Norris. The Ferrari looked sharp on both low and high fuel runs, and while Carlos Sainz struggled with telemetry issues mid-session, he briefly popped into the top five before dropping back due to reliability gremlins.

Over at Red Bull, the mood was frostier than the ice packs Verstappen may need after wrestling the RB21. The Dutchman was exasperated over team radio, declaring the car "undriveable" and "like driving on ice." He languished in P14 by the chequered flag, while Yuki Tsunoda surprisingly outpaced him in P9. To add insult to injury, Verstappen was caught on camera tossing a towel out of the cockpit, prompting a stewards’ investigation post-session.

Aston Martin Shows Firepower with a Rejuvenated Alonso

Fernando Alonso was back in the saddle after missing FP1 with a back issue, and the two-time champ didn’t miss a beat. Completing just 25 laps, Alonso was fifth fastest—just a tenth behind teammate Lance Stroll, who also looked racy in fourth.

Aston Martin has quietly crept into podium contention this weekend. Both drivers were comfortable on soft and medium tyres, and with the Mercs and Bulls floundering, this could be their golden ticket back into the top-three mix.

Hadjar Hustles, Hamilton Steady, and the Rookie Radar

French rookie Isack Hadjar once again impressed by muscling his way into P8, holding his own amid seasoned competitors. The RB driver got tangled in traffic late in the session—grumbling over team radio about Russell—but still managed a solid top-ten finish.

Lewis Hamilton was sixth, his W15 showing slightly more consistency than in FP1. However, teammate George Russell could only muster seventh, suggesting that Mercedes still hasn't cracked the Hungaroring code this season.

Elsewhere, Kimi Antonelli completed a clean session in P10, and Ollie Bearman continued to show promise, although both rookies found themselves battling grip and track limits.

Drama and Dust: Track Action Heats Up

In true Hungaroring fashion, grip was at a premium as the session wore on. Norris and Piastri both had wild moments kicking up dust at the edge of the track—Lando even drawing an audible “Ohhhhh Norris” from Russell as he drifted wide.

Piastri also got caught on the grass after a brush with traffic, while Sainz missed the pit entry twice after his car lost telemetry and DRS functionality—adding more headaches to an already mixed weekend for Williams.

Long Runs Begin: Tyre Choices and Strategy Games

With around 15 minutes to go, most drivers shifted to long runs on medium tyres, simulating Sunday conditions. The soft-shod runners—like Bearman and Hamilton—stayed out longer to collect degradation data, with the looming threat of Sunday rain leaving many teams second-guessing their setup choices.

Mercedes, interestingly, reverted to an older rear suspension spec, abandoning recent upgrades they felt weren’t delivering. Other teams tested minor aerodynamic tweaks, coated in bright green flow-vis paint, but McLaren's baseline package continued to look untouchable.

The State of Play: Who Needs a Big Weekend?

As the paddock prepares for the summer break, pressure is mounting on several drivers. Franco Colapinto, quiet today, needs a standout performance to keep his 2026 hopes alive. Tsunoda is under Red Bull scrutiny, and Antonelli will want to halt his streak of disappointing results before the season pause.

Final Thoughts: Norris on Fire, Red Bull in Trouble

Friday’s takeaway is clear—McLaren is flying, Red Bull is floundering, and the midfield has been stirred. Lando Norris looks right at home in Budapest, and if Piastri can close the gap overnight, we may be in for another intra-team showdown.

But keep an eye on Aston Martin and Ferrari—they’re lurking. And don’t write off Red Bull just yet. They’ve bounced back from worse, but unless they find answers fast, this weekend could slip away.

Next Up: FP3 and Qualifying

FP3 begins tomorrow at 12:30 local time. Expect the teams to bring everything they’ve got—and maybe a few prayers too—before qualifying kicks off later in the day. One thing’s for sure: the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend is already sizzling, and we’re only just getting started.

FP2 Times Table 2025 Hungarian GP

1:17,788 min was the fastest lap time of last year's (dry) FP2 in Hungary. It was clocked by Lando Norris with the McLaren MCL38.

The quickest sector times during this second practice session where:

27.637 sec. by Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari SF-25) 26.565 sec. by Lando Norris (McLaren MCL39) 21.342 sec. by Oscar Piastri (McLaren MCL39)

