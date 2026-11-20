Event:

Track:

Weather: Partly cloudy 15°C / 59°F

Tarmac: Wet 13°C / 55°F

Humidity: 64% High

Wind: 17.6 km/h South West

George Russell topped the second free practice session for the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, setting a 1:47.272 on Pirelli intermediate tyres. The Mercedes driver finished just 0.071 seconds ahead of Alpine's Pierre Gasly, with Charles Leclerc third for Ferrari, 0.333 seconds off the pace. Isack Hadjar and Oscar Piastri completed the top five. Russell's benchmark was 13.670 seconds slower than Lando Norris' FP2-leading 1:33.602 in 2025, reflecting the dramatically different conditions on the wet Las Vegas Strip Circuit.

Russell Snatches Wet Las Vegas FP2 from Gasly

George Russell emerged fastest from a rain-affected second practice session for the 2026 Las Vegas Grand Prix, snatching the top spot in the closing moments as Pierre Gasly produced a surprise challenge for Alpine.

The Mercedes driver set a 1:47.272 as the chequered flag fell, beating Gasly by just 0.071 seconds. Charles Leclerc finished third, while Isack Hadjar and Oscar Piastri completed the top five after a late red flag interrupted the session.

After FP1 passed without a single timed lap, FP2 finally provided meaningful running. However, standing water, low temperatures and a rapidly improving racing line made it difficult to establish the true competitive order.

Max Verstappen endured a particularly frustrating evening, finishing 13th after reporting intermittent power loss and unpredictable rear-end grip. Carlos Sainz also suffered a power unit problem, adding to Williams' concerns ahead of a weekend already complicated by grid penalties.

Russell Strikes as the Clock Runs Out

The fastest laps came during a frantic final six minutes after race control briefly suspended the session to remove debris blown onto the racing line.

Leclerc had established himself at the front with a 1:48.473 before Hadjar improved by 0.066 seconds to take provisional first place.

As conditions continued to improve, Russell delivered the decisive lap. His 1:47.272 put Mercedes 0.333 seconds clear of Leclerc, but the order was not settled.

Gasly responded with a 1:47.343, missing the fastest time by just 0.071 seconds despite two significant slides during his lap.

It was an impressive performance from the Alpine driver, particularly considering the team had deliberately delayed its running earlier in the session while waiting for the circuit to improve.

Russell completed 23 laps, Gasly managed 16 and Leclerc recorded 28. Their programmes differed considerably, making direct conclusions about outright pace difficult.

Nevertheless, Russell's result provided encouragement for Mercedes. The Briton won the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix, and the team expects the circuit's long straights and heavy braking zones to suit its 2026 car.

The historical comparison highlighted the severity of Thursday's conditions. Norris topped FP2 in 2025 with a 1:33.602 on soft tyres, just 0.029 seconds ahead of Kimi Antonelli. Russell's 2026 benchmark was 13.670 seconds slower, a difference explained primarily by the wet conditions rather than car performance.

McLaren Lead the Intermediate-Tyre Crossover

The session began on a soaked circuit, with track temperatures of just 13°C and the air temperature slightly below 15°C.

Following the complete washout of FP1, Pirelli had increased the permitted tyre-blanket temperatures for the full wet tyres and adjusted pressures to help drivers cope with the unusually cold conditions.

The opening laps demonstrated how difficult that remained.

Fernando Alonso ran straight on at Turn 5, stopping just short of the barriers before reversing back onto the circuit. Several other drivers struggled for traction, while the first recorded lap times were above two minutes.

As more cars circulated, however, a narrow racing line began to emerge.

Norris was the first driver to switch from full wets to intermediates, making the change shortly after the opening quarter of the session. Piastri followed, giving McLaren an early advantage as the circuit began to dry.

The improvement was immediate.

Norris initially went almost 2.5 seconds faster than the opposition before progressively lowering his benchmark to 1:50.930.

The crossover exposed the central challenge of the evening. Full wet tyres generated temperature more readily in the cold conditions, but intermediates offered considerably more grip once the standing water had cleared.

By the middle of the session, the entire field had moved onto intermediates.

McLaren ultimately finished fifth with Piastri and seventh with Norris, but their early decision to change compounds demonstrated good judgement as the conditions evolved.

Gasly Surprises as Leclerc and Hadjar Impress

Gasly's second place was the standout result outside the established frontrunners.

Alpine adopted a cautious approach, keeping both cars in the garage during the opening phase while other teams explored the difficult conditions.

That decision reduced the risk of damage and allowed Gasly to attack once the racing line had improved.

His late lap brought him within 0.071 seconds of Russell, an encouraging performance for a team that has struggled to feature regularly near the front.

Leclerc was another driver who appeared comfortable as the circuit dried. The Ferrari driver briefly led the session before Russell and Gasly improved, eventually settling for third with a 1:47.605.

Hadjar finished fourth, 1.135 seconds behind Russell, although his final attempt was compromised by traffic involving Oliver Bearman.

The Frenchman had shown encouraging sector times before encountering the Haas in the closing corners, potentially costing him an improvement.

Hamilton finished sixth in the other Ferrari, just 0.030 seconds behind Piastri, while newly crowned World Champion Antonelli took eighth.

Franco Colapinto and Alonso completed the top ten, giving Alpine both cars inside the leading group.

The changing conditions undoubtedly influenced the classification, but Gasly's performance ensured Alpine had something positive to take from an otherwise difficult day.

Verstappen Struggles with Power and Rear Grip

Verstappen endured one of the most frustrating sessions among the leading drivers.

The Dutchman remained in the garage for much of FP2 and had not recorded a timed lap when the late red flag interrupted proceedings.

He returned to the circuit with six minutes remaining but immediately complained about the power delivery.

"This is not normal," Verstappen told his race engineer.

The interruptions continued during his flying laps, leaving him unable to extract the performance he expected from the Red Bull.

He eventually finished 13th with a 1:50.141, 2.869 seconds behind Russell, having completed just nine laps.

Verstappen also complained about inconsistent rear-end behaviour, with the car sliding unpredictably as he tried to build speed.

Low tyre temperatures and the slippery surface complicated matters, but the cause of the reported power interruptions remained unclear.

One possible explanation discussed during the session involved power unit protection systems operating in unusually low temperatures. However, there was no confirmation that this was responsible for Verstappen's difficulties.

For Red Bull, establishing the cause will be more important than Verstappen's position on an unrepresentative timing sheet.

Sainz Suffers Power Issue as Five Drivers Face Grid Penalties

Williams encountered technical difficulties when Carlos Sainz reported a sudden loss of power and received an urgent instruction to return to the pits.

The Spaniard completed only 11 laps and finished 18th, leaving the team with limited useful information from the evening.

His problems came during a weekend already complicated by several confirmed power unit changes.

Five drivers are set to receive grid penalties for the Las Vegas Grand Prix:

Oscar Piastri: A ten-place penalty after exceeding his permitted power unit allocation.

A ten-place penalty after exceeding his permitted power unit allocation. Carlos Sainz: A ten-place penalty following additional power unit component changes.

A ten-place penalty following additional power unit component changes. Kimi Antonelli: A five-place penalty after Mercedes fitted his sixth internal combustion engine of the season. His upgraded turbocharger and exhaust components remain within their permitted allocation.

A five-place penalty after Mercedes fitted his sixth internal combustion engine of the season. His upgraded turbocharger and exhaust components remain within their permitted allocation. Lance Stroll: A ten-place penalty after Aston Martin exceeded the permitted allocations for energy store and control electronics components.

A ten-place penalty after Aston Martin exceeded the permitted allocations for energy store and control electronics components. Oliver Bearman: Set to start from the back of the grid after Haas installed multiple additional power unit components, resulting in cumulative penalties exceeding 15 places.

The penalties could substantially alter the starting order, particularly if qualifying proves closely contested.

For Piastri and Antonelli, both driving cars capable of challenging near the front, recovering from their grid drops will become an important part of Saturday night's race strategy.

Bearman faces an even more difficult task, while Sainz must also hope Williams can resolve the power problem that interrupted his FP2 programme.

Las Vegas Qualifying Remains Wide Open

Russell finished fastest, Gasly delivered the surprise performance and Leclerc and Hadjar demonstrated encouraging pace. Norris also looked confident during the transition to intermediates, while Verstappen's difficulties prevented Red Bull from establishing a representative benchmark.

Yet the session offered little evidence of how those performances will translate into dry conditions.

With no slick-tyre running, teams still lack meaningful information about qualifying pace, tyre warm-up and the optimum aerodynamic configuration for the high-speed Strip Circuit.

The forecast remains uncertain. Although conditions are expected to improve, further rain could affect FP3.

Final practice begins at 16:30 local time on Friday, followed by qualifying at 20:00.

Mercedes leaves Thursday with the fastest lap, but its advantage is far from established. Ferrari, McLaren and Red Bull remain potential contenders, while Gasly has given Alpine reason to believe it could spring a surprise.

After two practice sessions dominated by rain, the first genuinely dry laps may reveal more about the competitive order than anything seen so far.

FP2 Times 2026 Las Vegas GP

Quickest Sector Times

Sector 1: 30.487 by Pierre Gasly, Alpine A526 #10.

30.487 by Pierre Gasly, Alpine A526 #10. Sector 2: 30.487 sec. by Isack Hadjar, Red Bull RB22 #6.

30.487 sec. by Isack Hadjar, Red Bull RB22 #6. Sector 3: 39.458 sec. by George Russell, Mercedes W17 #63.

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What's Your Podium Prediction for the Upcoming F1 Grand Prix?

Las Vegas Grand Prix Las Vegas · round 21 of 23 The Predictor F1-Fansite data model Championship form and recent form. The starting grid joins in after qualifying, then the chances update. 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes · #12 34% to win 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull · #3 16% to win 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari · #44 10% to win Beat the PredictorHow it works Who's on the podium? Pick your top 3, then drag the number (or use the arrows) to set the order. You can edit until the race starts. Scoring: 3 pts for a driver in the exact spot, 1 pt for the right driver in the wrong spot. A perfect podium earns the Oracle badge. 1 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 2 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 3 Select a driver… Alex Albon · Williams · #23 Arvid Lindblad · Racing Bulls · #41 Carlos Sainz · Williams · #55 Charles Leclerc · Ferrari · #16 Esteban Ocon · Haas · #31 Fernando Alonso · Aston Martin · #14 Franco Colapinto · Alpine · #43 Gabriel Bortoleto · Audi · #5 George Russell · Mercedes · #63 Isack Hadjar · Red Bull · #6 Kimi Antonelli · Mercedes · #12 Lance Stroll · Aston Martin · #18 Lando Norris · McLaren · #1 Lewis Hamilton · Ferrari · #44 Liam Lawson · Red Bull · #30 Max Verstappen · Red Bull · #3 Nico Hülkenberg · Audi · #27 Oliver Bearman · Haas · #87 Oscar Piastri · McLaren · #81 Pierre Gasly · Alpine · #10 Rafael Câmara · Haas · #51 Ryo Hirakawa · Haas · #50 Sergio Pérez · Cadillac · #11 Valtteri Bottas · Cadillac · #77 Yuki Tsunoda · Racing Bulls · #22 Save my podium & join free A free account locks it in. We keep your picks while you sign up. 12 fans have predicted Everyone's picks stay hidden until lights out, so no one can copy. All 22 drivers: win, podium and points chances # Driver Win Podium Points Why 1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 34% 75% 100% P1 in the championship · 4 podiums in the last 5 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull 16% 49% 100% P2 in the championship · 5 podiums in the last 5 3 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 10% 34% 97% P4 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 4 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 9.6% 33% 97% P5 in the championship · 2 podiums in the last 5 5 Lando Norris McLaren 8.5% 31% 96% P6 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 6 George Russell Mercedes 6.7% 23% 91% P3 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 7 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 3.4% 11% 69% P8 in the championship · 1 podium in the last 5 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren 3.2% 12% 73% P7 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 2.1% 7.4% 56% P9 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 10 Nico Hülkenberg Audi 0.9% 3.0% 26% P14 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 11 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0.8% 3.1% 25% P10 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 12 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 0.8% 2.7% 25% P11 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 13 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 0.5% 1.9% 17% P15 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0.5% 2.1% 18% P16 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 1 DNF 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0.5% 1.6% 18% P12 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 16 Rafael Câmara Haas 0.5% 1.6% 15% P25 in the championship · no podium in the last 1 17 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0.4% 1.4% 13% P24 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 3 DNFs 18 Oliver Bearman Haas 0.4% 1.7% 16% P13 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 19 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0.4% 1.2% 12% P22 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 20 Alex Albon Williams 0.3% 1.4% 14% P19 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 2 DNFs 21 Carlos Sainz Williams 0.3% 1.7% 15% P17 in the championship · no podium in the last 5 22 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0.2% 0.9% 9.8% P23 in the championship · no podium in the last 5, 4 DNFs Podium = chance of a top-three finish, Points = chance of a top-ten. Rounded; the win column adds up to 100%. Season standings · 2026 1 Shroppyfly 47 pts 2 An Sionnach 45 pts 3 Nobodysperfect 45 pts P The Predictor model 44 pts 4 Leopold Pleijsier 36 pts 5 Jere Jyrälä 29 pts 6 ipeluri 23 pts 7 Casparovic 21 pts 8 yhee 10 pts 9 Juandiez 10 pts 10 Demireins 9 pts 11 Kasra 8 pts 12 bearman's 7 pts 13 Mo 6 pts 14 Raceworks Media 6 pts 15 Buzzjohn 6 pts 16 Rahmi Can 6 pts 17 Killabee 6 pts 18 Carlo 6 pts 19 MKL 6 pts 20 Sudhjd 6 pts How the Predictor works No bookmakers, no odds: every number comes from the F1-Fansite results database. Each driver gets a strength score from the factors below; the race is then simulated 10,000 times and we count how often each driver wins, finishes on the podium or scores points. It does not know about weather or reliability, and it says so. Grid penalties count as soon as the official starting grid is in. 60% Championship form Points this season, relative to the leader. 40% Recent form The last five finishes; a DNF counts as P20. 0% Starting grid How often each grid slot has won over the last eight seasons. Joins after qualifying. Before qualifying the model is honest about the odds: three or four candidates share most of the chance. After qualifying the grid takes over and the call sharpens. 13 /20 winners called 1.8 /3 podium drivers per race 2 exact podiums 76 prediction points Calibration this season: when it said 7%, it happened 5% of the time; when it said 16%, it happened 6% of the time.

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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