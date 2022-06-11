Results Third Free Practice 2022 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

11 June 2022 by    3 min read

Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix
Track: Baku street circuit

Charles Leclerc driving in the Baku streets during practice.

Weather: dry  27.1°C
Tarmac: dry  45.8°C
Humidity: 48%
Wind: 0.6 m/s E
Pressure: 1015.4 bar

Lance Stroll went out as first in the Aston Martins this third and final practice for the upcoming 2022 edition of the Azerbaijan GP. There was plenty of sunshine this FP3.

The teams and drivers were not in a hurry to put any laptimes on the leaderboard as it took 13 minutes before Mercedes driver George Russell set the first lap time to 1:47.256 min using a set of soft tyres.

After Russell many more drivers came out to get their car ready for qualifying later today. After 20 minutes Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was leading the pack with a lap of 1:45.260 min on also on softs. One minute later his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz showed he is still a driver to reckon with and went quicker.

After that the quickest lap times was improved almost every lap by Leclerc, Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen in the Red Bull. Halfway Leclerc was fastest with a 1:43.514 min. Verstappen was on P2 (+0.139s), Pérez was on P3 (+0.372s) and Sainz on P4 (+0.487s). Best of the rest was AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly on +1.993s. Gasly did went quickest on the main straight with a top speed of 345 kph.

McLaren seemed to have made some good improvements after yesterday as both McLarens suddenly showed up as best of the rest. Lando Norris was still 1.248s slower form P1. Daniel Ricciardo certainly was a lot quicker than he had been whole year and now only was 0.058s behind his teammate on P6.

Alpine driver Fernando Alonso was going much worse than yesterday and even was last until 3 minutes before the end. Both Alpines in the end did set the highest top speed to 347 kph.

Last year the quickest lap time of FP3 was a 1:42.251 min, driven by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull.

FP3 Times Table 2022 Azerbaijan GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
111Sergio PérezRed Bull1:43,17017S
216Charles LeclercFerrari1:43,240+0,070s18S
31Max VerstappenRed Bull1:43,449+0,279s14S
455Carlos SainzFerrari1:43,596+0,426s19S
54Lando NorrisMcLaren1:44,418+1,248s13S
63Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:44,476+1,306s19S
710Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:44,491+1,321s20S
863George RussellMercedes1:44,573+1,403s16S
931Esteban OconAlpine1:44,685+1,515s14S
105Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:44,689+1,519s18S
1114Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:44,842+1,672s14S
1244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:44,845+1,675s18S
1318Lance StrollAston Martin1:44,879+1,709s17S
1424Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:44,913+1,743s17S
1520Kevin MagnussenHaas1:44,919+1,749s16S
1622Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:44,964+1,794s19S
1723Alexander AlbonWilliams1:45,479+2,309s16S
1847Mick SchumacherHaas1:45,532+2,362s19S
1977Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:45,574+2,404s17S
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:46,070+2,900s17S

