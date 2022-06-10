F1 Results First Free Practice 2022 Azerbaijan GP (FP2)

Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Track: Baku street circuit

Weather: dry 24.4°C

Tarmac: dry 34.7°C

Humidity: 50%

Wind: 1.7 m/s W

Pressure: 1015.4 bar

It took 16 minutes before all drivers had set a lap time this second practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Max Verstappen was the last to put a lap time on the leaderboard. His Red Bull mechanics were still working on his back wing which had been replace by a different one.

After 15 minutes Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was quickest with a 1:43.806 min, Sergio Pérez was second on +0.733s and Fernando Alonso was 3rd on +1.122s. All drivers used the medium tyres.

Half way the session Leclerc was still quickest and had improved it to 1:43.224 using a set of soft tyres. Verstappen was second on +0.612s and Pérez was third on +0.707s both on mediums. Fernando Alonso was 4th in the Alpine on +0.918 with soft tyres. The Spanish driver clocked the highest top speed of 342 kph on the main straight.

With 25 minutes to go Alex Albon had hit the wall coming out of turn 16 and had return to the pits to check out the damage on the FW44.

In the final stages of this second practice Leclerc was telling his team on the radio his engine lost power. The team responded that he just could push but had to switch to race mode.

Last year the quickest lap time of FP2 was a 1:43.184 min, driven by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Azerbaijan GP

