F1 Results First Free Practice 2022 Azerbaijan GP (FP2)

10 June 2022 by    2 min read

Event: Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix
Track: Baku street circuit

Results Second Free Practice 2022 Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix

Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB18 during the Azerbaijan GP at Baku City Circuit on Friday June 10, 2022 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)

Weather: dry  24.4°C
Tarmac: dry  34.7°C
Humidity: 50%
Wind: 1.7 m/s W
Pressure: 1015.4 bar

It took 16 minutes before all drivers had set a lap time this second practice session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Max Verstappen was the last to put a lap time on the leaderboard. His Red Bull mechanics were still working on his back wing which had been replace by a different one.

After 15 minutes Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was quickest with a 1:43.806 min, Sergio Pérez was second on +0.733s and Fernando Alonso was 3rd on +1.122s. All drivers used the medium tyres.

Half way the session Leclerc was still quickest and had improved it to 1:43.224 using a set of soft tyres. Verstappen was second on +0.612s and Pérez was third on +0.707s both on mediums. Fernando Alonso was 4th in the Alpine on +0.918 with soft tyres. The Spanish driver clocked the highest top speed of 342 kph on the main straight.

With 25 minutes to go Alex Albon had hit the wall coming out of turn 16 and had return to the pits to check out the damage on the FW44.

In the final stages of this second practice Leclerc was telling his team on the radio his engine lost power. The team responded that he just could push but had to switch to race mode.

Last year the quickest lap time of FP2 was a 1:43.184 min, driven by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull.

FP2 Times Table 2022 Azerbaijan GP

PNoDriverTeamTime1st GapLapsTyres
116Charles LeclercFerrari1:43,22423S
211Sergio PérezRed Bull1:43,472+0,248s21S
31Max VerstappenRed Bull1:43,580+0,356s17S
414Fernando AlonsoAlpine1:44,142+0,918s22S
555Carlos SainzFerrari1:44,274+1,050s24M
610Pierre GaslyAlphaTauri1:44,315+1,091s25S
763George RussellMercedes1:44,548+1,324s25S
822Yuki TsunodaAlphaTauri1:44,567+1,343s24S
931Esteban OconAlpine1:44,609+1,385s24S
104Lando NorrisMcLaren1:44,771+1,547s23S
115Sebastian VettelAston Martin1:44,781+1,557s26S
1244Lewis HamiltonMercedes1:44,874+1,650s24S
1318Lance StrollAston Martin1:44,874+1,650s25S
143Daniel RicciardoMcLaren1:45,059+1,835s24S
1577Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo1:45,115+1,891s25S
1624Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo1:45,264+2,040s23S
1720Kevin MagnussenHaas1:45,588+2,364s25S
1823Alexander AlbonWilliams1:46,397+3,173s13S
1947Mick SchumacherHaas1:46,425+3,201s20S
206Nicholas LatifiWilliams1:47,218+3,994s25S

