Event: British F1 Grand Prix

Track: Silverstone circuit

Weather: dry/wet 23-21°C

Tarmac: dry/wet 28-23°C

Humidity: 63-74%

Wind: 2 km/h SW

Pressure: 999 mbar

Third Practice Session Roundup

Latest updates from the track at Silverstone

Despite the gloomy weather, the final practice session for the 2023 British Formula 1 Grand Prix came to an exciting close, featuring strong performances from Charles Leclerc and Alex Albon. The diverse and variable conditions didn't stop the racers from showcasing their skills and setting the tone for an intriguing qualification round later today.

The Williams Surprise

Alex Albon, the Williams team racer, made an impressive finish in the three practice sessions, achieving P3 twice and ending on a high with P2 in the final round. Albon seems to have a particular fondness for the Silverstone circuit, and though he remained cautious after Friday's session, his recent performance suggests he could have a significant impact in qualifying. A stellar performance in the upcoming round would be an apt celebration for Williams' 800th Grand Prix landmark.

Halfway FP3 the top 10 times were almost all driven with soft compound tyres, only Verstappen used the mediums and the order was: 1. Leclerc 1:27.419, 2. Albon +0.173, 3. Alonso +0.365, 4. Gasly +0.474, 5. Hamilton +0.529, 6. Sainz +0.545, 7. Sargeant +0.732, 8. Verstappen +0.847, 9. Russell 0.865 and 10. Tsunoda 0.918.

The Ferrari Watch

There were moments of tension for Ferrari when Charles Leclerc was caught spinning in the wet at the end of the final practice session. Despite the mishap, the Monegasque managed to lead the session's final classification. This feat followed a lacklustre FP2 due to limited running, and has set Ferrari as a team to watch in the upcoming qualification.

Mercedes and Red Bull's Performance

As the session concluded, final laps on the intermediate tires revealed Lewis Hamilton clocking 1:39.988, positioning him second fastest behind Max Verstappen's fastest lap at 1:38.593. Fernando Alonso was informed of an uptick in wind around the circuit, adding to the challenges faced by the drivers. The Mercedes duo, along with Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, and Leclerc, utilised inters to test the track conditions, potentially gleaning vital insights for the qualifying round.

The Unpredictable Weather

The weather conditions at Silverstone were typically unpredictable, with rain affecting track conditions throughout the session. This played a significant role in the drivers' strategies, with some, like Norris, considering a switch back to slick tyres even as the rain fell. The wet track didn't prevent Alex Albon from claiming the second fastest time, demonstrating the impressive performance of his Williams car.

As we look forward to the qualification round, there are high expectations for the likes of Alex Albon and Charles Leclerc, who showed impressive form in this final practice session. However, with the unpredictable weather, anything could happen in the fast-approaching qualifying race at the 2023 British Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The quickest sector times this FP1 where:

27.887 sec. by Charles Leclerc (Ferrari SF23) 35.334 sec. by Charles Leclerc (Ferrari SF23) 23.984 sec. by Charles Leclerc (Ferrari SF23)

Last year the quickest lap time of FP3 was a 1:27,901 min, driven by Max Verstappen in the Red Bull RB18.

FP3 Times Table 2023 British GP

